Review: MoMA retrospective expands art’s boundaries

Chain-linked sculptures, lithographs and oil paintings shape the sixth floor of the Museum of Modern Art into an airy terrain of suspended movement. Multimedia artist Ruth Asawa’s retrospective spans six decades of Asawa’s art career, showcasing nearly 300 works that redefine art mediums by challenging line, form and space, bridging the harmony between art and life.

Born to Japanese immigrant parents in Norwalk, California, Asawa and her family were forced into an internment camp in 1942 under a wartime policy targeting people of Japanese descent. There, she first learned to draw and paint from other detainees. She later attended Black Mountain College where she worked with and learned from artists like Josef Albers, whose focus on disciplined experimentation shaped her minimalist style. A 1947 trip to Mexico introduced her to wire weaving, a craft that redefined her sense of line and form. Settling in San Francisco in 1949, Asawa continued to refine her artistic practice.

Upon entering the exhibition, viewers are welcomed by Asawa’s “Dancers,” a vivid oil painting created during the late 1940s. The abstract composition depicts rounded forms that evoke the graceful arm position known in ballet as “en couronne.” The figures’ bodies mirror this circular motion as their limbs extend and curve into space with rhythmic harmony.

Viewers’ eyes bounce between these vibrant illustrations and suspending sculptures that echo the paintings, seeing multiple dimensions of symmetry. As noted on the accompanying wall text, Asawa explores “continuous form within form,” where spherical shapes enclose one another with no end or beginning. Even in paint, Asawa’s sense of form anticipates the openness that would come to define her wire sculptures.

Asawa began hand-looped wire sculpting in the early 1950s. Linking one strand to the next, she crafted her iconic sculptures based on her prior exploration of continuous form. The result feels lively, with each loop breathing as viewers move around it. This series of untitled sculptures interlock and cascade, creating hearty volume in vacant spaces. Sculptures begin with raindrop-like heads, leading into slender bodies with rounded bellies. Shapes change with the viewer’s vantage point, yet stepping back uncovers Asawa’s precise understanding of balance. In these airy forms, Asawa transforms ordinary material into something architectural, challenging expectations of weight and solidity in traditional sculpture.

Asawa only spent two months on lithography during her entire art career in 1965. This complex technique relies on the immiscible nature of oil and water, creating images on a stone or metal with a greasy crayon which is then transferred onto paper. Asawa let her printmaking materials inform her subjects, investigating images that explore the relationship between positive and negative values — often loved ones, nature and abstract forms.

Her lithograph “Umakichi” — meaning good fortune — portrays Asawa’s father monochromatically. He stands at the center of the lithograph as white abstract-flower decals surround him, contrasting the black background. Distortions on his face, caused by the interactions of lithographic grease and water, create tonal disparities and a ghost-like silhouette. A pendant hangs from his neck featuring a flower motif and a Japanese woven design that decorates the body, evoking Asawa’s interest in nature and honoring her heritage. This brief return to two-dimensional art displays Asawa’s ability to make every surface, even stone or paper, feel alive with movement.

Later in the exhibition, Asawa’s most striking yet lesser-known tied-wire sculptures from the late 1950s and ’60s emerge like rooted tree trunks, while others hang from walls like wreaths. These untitled sculptures differ from her looped-wire sculptures by their clear knotted centers. Some statues emulate trees or appear spherical, while others branch out in cohesive geometric patterns similar to mandalas. Their shadows show web-like complexity, extending their form to the surface below or behind them. Asawa animates natural rhythm with wires that spiral and grow as if following the logic of a living organism. In doing so, Asawa redefines sculpture and transforms wirework, once seen as craft, into fine art.

In “Ruth Asawa: A Retrospective,” Asawa demonstrates how a modest medium like wire can unfold into infinite possibilities when guided by creative vision. Viewers are reminded through her work that ingenuity flourishes where curiosity meets dedication. Asawa’s legacy lies not only in her delicate craftsmanship, but in her commitment to learn from her environment, loved ones and nature and apply those lessons directly to her art.

“Ruth Asawa: A Retrospective” is open through Feb. 7, 2026 at MoMA and is free for NYU students.

