Review: MoMA retrospective expands art’s boundaries

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Faculty win right to legal aid in discrimination investigations
(Courtesy of Matt Salacuse, illustration by Maryam Lootah)
Beyond NYU: Turning life’s errors into humor
(Alex Tey for WSN)
‘Do not think about the camel’: Philosophers convene at NYU
An illustration of the N.Y.U. College Democrats logo on a blue background on the left and the N.Y.U. College Republicans logo on a red background on the right.
College Dems vs. Reps debate canceled last-minute
An empty classroom on the second floor of the Silver Center for Arts and Science taken in the winter of 2023. (Natalia Kempthorne-Curiel for WSN)
Steinhardt study links teacher turnover to student suspensions
Lisa White, a longtime ER nurse at NYU Langone Health, battled cancer for eight months. (Courtesy of Brooke Kesselring)
NYU Langone fired a nurse battling cancer. Her story isn’t the only one.
Inside one of NYU’s prominent antisemitism consultants
Inside one of NYU’s prominent antisemitism consultants
N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine building. It is a red brick building. People are walking outside the building and a large sign with “NYU Grossman School of Medicine'' is in the front.
NYU Grossman rescinds program acceptances after losing federal grant
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
City Scoop: Flights canceled at major airports, and other top stories across NYC
Outside a polling site on Election Day. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘Hope and potential’: What Election Day looks like on campus
A red poster reading “Vote N.Y.C.” sticks out of a box.
Your 2025 ballot, broken down
(Leena Ahmed for WSN)
19 arrested in Washington Square Park drug bust
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
City Scoop: 2 men die in Brooklyn flash floods, and other top stories across NYC
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Faculty win right to legal aid in discrimination investigations
(Alex Tey for WSN)
‘Do not think about the camel’: Philosophers convene at NYU
An illustration of the N.Y.U. College Democrats logo on a blue background on the left and the N.Y.U. College Republicans logo on a red background on the right.
College Dems vs. Reps debate canceled last-minute
An empty classroom on the second floor of the Silver Center for Arts and Science taken in the winter of 2023. (Natalia Kempthorne-Curiel for WSN)
Steinhardt study links teacher turnover to student suspensions
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
‘Grassy trees’ can help counter climate change, NYU scientists find
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Students and faculty commence ‘solidarity fast’ in Bobst
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Students join hundreds in citywide Oct. 7 protest
(Kaitlyn Sze Tu for WSN)
Thousands protest Gaza flotilla interception under Washington Square Arch
A Film and Television student receiving their symbolic diploma silently protests by raising their hands to reveal “NO JUSTICE” and “NO PEACE." (Julia Smerling for WSN)
Protests persist across Tisch, law school graduations
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students picket outside Vanderbilt Hall, demand NYU Law cut anti-protest contract
(Renee Yang for WSN)
Fundraising for visa-related legal fees now a ‘moot’ issue, NYU says
Ebtesham Ahmed leads a chant during rally in Garibaldi Plaza (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students rally for ‘no compliance’ with Trump administration in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU has a ‘moral obligation’ to protect noncitizen students, immigration experts say
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors call for sanctuary campus with off-site classes
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students hold cross-campus march for divestment, noncitizen support
(Courtesy of Matt Salacuse, illustration by Maryam Lootah)
Beyond NYU: Turning life’s errors into humor
(Courtesy of Niko McCarty)
Beyond NYU: Leaving Caltech for a career in journalism
(Courtesy of Stolen Gin, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: When 5 music majors combine forces for a ‘good time’
(©Brooke Slezak Courtesy of NYU Photo Bureau, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: From research at Courant to taking on tech giants
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Beyond NYU: For Ocean Vuong, ‘literature is always political’
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: #SkinnyTok is anything but healthy
(Courtesy of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)
Off Topic: The First Amendment stops at the Pentagon’s gates
New York City Transit employees pump water out of the A Line at Dyckman Street in Nov. 2012. (Courtesy photo by Patrick Cashin)
Opinion: NYC can’t handle the rain
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Guest Essay: When it comes to contract faculty, NYU has no ‘peers’
(Julianna Lindo for WSN)
Off Topic: Sports can’t stay fair when betting drives the game
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Editorial: The work has just begun
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Students deserve clarity from NYU leadership
Editorial: Who to vote for in the NYC primaries
Editorial: Who to vote for in the NYC primaries
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Linda Mills, where are you?
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Editorial: Why NYU should, but probably won’t, follow Harvard
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Guest Essay: When it comes to contract faculty, NYU has no ‘peers’
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Guest Essay: Mamdani’s win strengthens our fight for gender equality
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Guest Essay: NYU must reject Trump’s coercive ‘compact’
(Allina Xiao and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Guest Essay: Unity is the only way out of Trump’s ‘compact’
(Courtesy photo by Gili Getz)
Guest Essay: On this grim anniversary, we must turn to Jewish-Arab organizations
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: My goodbye to WSN
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
Letter from the editor: On reflection
Letter from the editor: On reflection
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: 94 LS faculty members approve statement to WSN
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
(Ivy Chan and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Off-Third: Performative males are giving real feminists (like me) a bad rap
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off-Third: The Third North basement’s AC problem violates free speech
(Daniela Rodriguez for WSN)
Off-Third: WSN endorses Anna Wintour for NYU spokesperson
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: #SkinnyTok is anything but healthy
(Julianna Lindo for WSN)
Off Topic: Sports can’t stay fair when betting drives the game
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: The AI regulation movement must fight fire with fire
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off Topic: AI should not be used to exploit loneliness
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: Late-night show losses are the next step in entertainment censorship
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU men’s soccer looks back on a tough season
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
In the Huddle: Josephine Dziedzic on running track & field and cross country at NYU
Head coach Scott Waddell and the team get hyped up before the game. (Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A bittersweet Senior Day for NYU’s soccer teams
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Men’s and women’s basketball open seasons, wrestling clinches a narrow win and other news
Senior Bryan Moussako, one of the team's returning leaders. (Sidney Snider for WSN)
New-look NYU men’s basketball sets sights on national success
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Men’s and women’s basketball open seasons, wrestling clinches a narrow win and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Cross country earns back-to-back UAA titles, volleyball hosts senior night and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Women’s volleyball wins twice at Tear It Up, men’s and women’s cross country in action and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Golf closes out fall season, volleyball competes in UAA Round Robin #2 and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Cross country storms to first place, tennis closes out ITA Regionals and other news
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
In the Huddle: Josephine Dziedzic on running track & field and cross country at NYU
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Sonia Neighbors on joining the NYU women’s soccer team
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, the U.K. and Washington, D.C.
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Paris
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Los Angeles and Paris
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of China, Italy and the U.K.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Sydney and Washington, D.C.
(Neil Tawney for WSN)
‘The New York Sari’ brings a meaningful depiction of the garment to NYC
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
#NYCSampleSale: The door to discounted luxury
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Behind the scenes, student costume designers turn fabrics into personality
(Grady Rajagopalan for WSN)
SNAP cuts leave students in need — here’s where to find and give support
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘We’ve been through this before’: Why LGBTQ+ history matters
(Neil Tawney for WSN)
‘The New York Sari’ brings a meaningful depiction of the garment to NYC
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
#NYCSampleSale: The door to discounted luxury
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Behind the scenes, student costume designers turn fabrics into personality
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
5 ways to style your tights as the weather gets chilly
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
6 ways to style a cardigan this fall
(Grady Rajagopalan for WSN)
SNAP cuts leave students in need — here’s where to find and give support
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Ditch Big Food for these local restaurants
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
New eats near NYU: What to eat at Time Out Market Union Square
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
New eats near NYU: A ‘nous’ bistro rethinks French culinary conventions
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Ranked: Fan-favorite Halloween candy
(Grady Rajagopalan for WSN)
SNAP cuts leave students in need — here’s where to find and give support
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘We’ve been through this before’: Why LGBTQ+ history matters
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
How an NYU alum is making space for Black journalists
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘A sign of hope’: What the mayoral election means for NYU students
The 1990 Greenwich Village Halloween Parade. (Courtesy of Joe Shlabotnik)
When skeletons come out of the closet and onto the street
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Ranked: Fan-favorite Halloween candy
Students study on the newly renovated first floor of Bobst Library. The renovations include new couches, blue carpeting and updated lighting fixtures.
Ranked: The best Bobst floors for studying
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Ranked: Mooncake flavors we’re mooning over
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Ranked: Manhattan’s AMC theaters
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: NYU core requirements
(Krish Dev for WSN)
WSN at New York Fashion Week
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Frederick Anderson takes you on vacation with his newest NYFW collection
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Shao New York invites the past into the future at NYFW
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Are you in heaven? Alexander King Chen’s solo show is a reflection of the inner self
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Viator Felis showcases clothing fit for unconventional trailblazers
(Courtesy of Netflix)
Review: ‘Ballad of a Small Player’ fails to up the ante
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Review: MoMA retrospective expands art’s boundaries
(Courtesy of Dance Theater of Harlem)
Q&A: Center for Ballet visiting scholar on ballet’s evolution
(Courtesy of Columbia Records)
Review: Rosalía ascends to divine musicianship on ‘LUX’
Moses Aina’s piece “Reclaiming My Body.” (Courtesy of Moses Aina)
Tisch alum redefines Black transgender art
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Classics that your syllabus forgot
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A collegiate love triangle, jump-scares and more
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Your next read, based on your NYU school
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Review: ‘We Love You, Bunny’ questions who owns the narrative
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A fantasy with magical creatures, two stream-of-consciousness novels and more
(Courtesy of Netflix)
Review: ‘Ballad of a Small Player’ fails to up the ante
(Courtesy of Arab Film Distribution)
‘The Land’ reckons with powerlessness
(Courtesy of NEON)
Review: Art speaks where words can’t in ‘Sentimental Value’
(Dani Biondi for WSN)
Review: ‘Bugonia’ boldly denounces the hive mind
Director Roman Polanski with actresses Emmanuelle Seigner and Eva Green on the red carpet at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons)
Roman Polanski’s recent film just screened across NYC — here’s why it matters
(Courtesy of Columbia Records)
Review: Rosalía ascends to divine musicianship on ‘LUX’
(Courtesy of Stephen Fealy)
Q&A: NYU sophomore dives deep into ‘optimistic’ EP
(Courtesy of Autumn De Wilde)
Review: Florence + the Machine emerges from trauma on ‘Everybody Scream’
(Courtesy of Big Hassle)
Review: Alice Phoebe Lou chooses simple intimacy on ‘Oblivion’
(Julianna Lindo for WSN)
5 running anthems to get you across the finish line
(Courtesy of Dance Theater of Harlem)
Q&A: Center for Ballet visiting scholar on ballet’s evolution
Stella Adler alumni Naomi Orange, Valentina Avila and Valentine Alvarado. (Courtesy of Fruit Fly Theatre Co)
Q&A: Stella Adler alumni on forming their own theater company
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Ranked: Broadway’s leading ladies
(Courtesy of Dylan Kloner)
Q&A: Reality TV makes good theater
The cast of “DISTANCE FROM THE DREAM: Songs to Face a Vanishing America” at rehearsal. (Meera Gupta for WSN)
Tisch New Theatre’s cabaret for change
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Review: MoMA retrospective expands art’s boundaries
Moses Aina’s piece “Reclaiming My Body.” (Courtesy of Moses Aina)
Tisch alum redefines Black transgender art
(Jada Nakagawa for WSN)
New Pokémon game gets an A for effort and a Z for enjoyment
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
The Met’s new ancient Egyptian exhibition revives artistic tradition
(Jenny Qian for WSN)
‘Beetles, Cats, Clouds’ challenges patriarchal manga tropes
The Beverage Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Beverage Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
The Career Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
The Commuter Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Welcome home, class of 2029
Welcome home, class of 2029
The Romance Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Romance Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Beverage Bundling
Beverage Bundling
Cartoon: The 'enlightened' centrist
Cartoon: The ‘enlightened’ centrist
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
In photos: Election Day
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
In photos: The New York City Marathon
(Ivy Chan, Grayson Hou, Kyra Reilley and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Halloween
Cartoon: The 'enlightened' centrist
Cartoon: The ‘enlightened’ centrist
Cartoon: The hard-hitting questions of the NYC mayoral debate
Cartoon: The hard-hitting questions of the NYC mayoral debate
Cartoon: An average conversation between Stern bros
Cartoon: An average conversation between Stern bros
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
(Ivy Chan, Grayson Hou, Kyra Reilley and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Halloween
On the Street: Passage of Time
On the Street: Passage of Time
On the Street: Silhouettes
On the Street: Silhouettes
On the Street: New York City
On the Street: New York City
On the Street: Reflections
On the Street: Reflections
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
In photos: Election Day
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
In photos: The New York City Marathon
Zohran Mamdani posing for a photo with players and fans at the end of the Classic. (Evan D’Souza for WSN)
Mamdani is ready to be called up off the bench
Large groups of fans crowd into the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan for the 19th annual New York Comic Con. (Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
The community at the heart of New York Comic Con
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Art under the city
Beverage Bundling
Beverage Bundling
(Meera Gupta for WSN)
Canines in costumes return to Washington Square Park
What's your dream job?
What’s your dream job?
Echo Picone on balancing studies and stardom
Echo Picone on balancing studies and stardom
(Zara Surti for WSN)
What’s for sale in Washington Square Park?
(Courtesy of PRNEWS.IO)
SPONSORED: Winter break escape: A road trip from NYC to Washington, D.C.
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News

Review: MoMA retrospective expands art’s boundaries

“Ruth Asawa: A Retrospective” is on display at the Museum of Modern Art through Feb. 7, 2026.
Jayde Belser, Contributing Writer
November 13, 2025
Owen Correll
(Owen Correll for WSN)

Chain-linked sculptures, lithographs and oil paintings shape the sixth floor of the Museum of Modern Art into an airy terrain of suspended movement. Multimedia artist Ruth Asawa’s retrospective spans six decades of Asawa’s art career, showcasing nearly 300 works that redefine art mediums by challenging line, form and space, bridging the harmony between art and life.

Born to Japanese immigrant parents in Norwalk, California, Asawa and her family were forced into an internment camp in 1942 under a wartime policy targeting people of Japanese descent. There, she first learned to draw and paint from other detainees. She later attended Black Mountain College where she worked with and learned from artists like Josef Albers, whose focus on disciplined experimentation shaped her minimalist style. A 1947 trip to Mexico introduced her to wire weaving, a craft that redefined her sense of line and form. Settling in San Francisco in 1949, Asawa continued to refine her artistic practice.

Upon entering the exhibition, viewers are welcomed by Asawa’s “Dancers,” a vivid oil painting created during the late 1940s. The abstract composition depicts rounded forms that evoke the graceful arm position known in ballet as “en couronne.” The figures’ bodies mirror this circular motion as their limbs extend and curve into space with rhythmic harmony. 

Viewers’ eyes bounce between these vibrant illustrations and suspending sculptures that echo the paintings, seeing multiple dimensions of symmetry. As noted on the accompanying wall text, Asawa explores “continuous form within form,” where spherical shapes enclose one another with no end or beginning. Even in paint, Asawa’s sense of form anticipates the openness that would come to define her wire sculptures. 

(Owen Correll for WSN)

Asawa began hand-looped wire sculpting in the early 1950s.  Linking one strand to the next, she crafted her iconic sculptures based on her prior exploration of continuous form. The result feels lively, with each loop breathing as viewers move around it. This series of untitled sculptures interlock and cascade, creating hearty volume in vacant spaces. Sculptures begin with raindrop-like heads, leading into slender bodies with rounded bellies. Shapes change with the viewer’s vantage point, yet stepping back uncovers Asawa’s precise understanding of balance. In these airy forms, Asawa transforms ordinary material into something architectural, challenging expectations of weight and solidity in traditional sculpture.

Asawa only spent two months on lithography during her entire art career in 1965. This complex technique relies on the immiscible nature of oil and water, creating images on a stone or metal with a greasy crayon which is then transferred onto paper. Asawa let her printmaking materials inform her subjects, investigating images that explore the relationship between positive and negative values — often loved ones, nature and abstract forms.

Her lithograph “Umakichi” — meaning good fortune — portrays Asawa’s father monochromatically. He stands at the center of the lithograph as white abstract-flower decals surround him, contrasting the black background. Distortions on his face, caused by the interactions of lithographic grease and water, create tonal disparities and a ghost-like silhouette. A pendant hangs from his neck featuring a flower motif and a Japanese woven design that decorates the body, evoking Asawa’s interest in nature and honoring her heritage. This brief return to two-dimensional art displays Asawa’s ability to make every surface, even stone or paper, feel alive with movement.

(Owen Correll for WSN)

Later in the exhibition, Asawa’s most striking yet lesser-known tied-wire sculptures from the late 1950s and ’60s emerge like rooted tree trunks, while others hang from walls like wreaths. These untitled sculptures differ from her looped-wire sculptures by their clear knotted centers. Some statues emulate trees or appear spherical, while others branch out in cohesive geometric patterns similar to mandalas. Their shadows show web-like complexity, extending their form to the surface below or behind them. Asawa animates natural rhythm with wires that spiral and grow as if following the logic of a living organism. In doing so, Asawa redefines sculpture and transforms wirework, once seen as craft, into fine art.

In “Ruth Asawa: A Retrospective,” Asawa demonstrates how a modest medium like wire can unfold into infinite possibilities when guided by creative vision. Viewers are reminded through her work that ingenuity flourishes where curiosity meets dedication. Asawa’s legacy lies not only in her delicate craftsmanship, but in her commitment to learn from her environment, loved ones and nature and apply those lessons directly to her art. 

“Ruth Asawa: A Retrospective” is open through Feb. 7, 2026 at MoMA and is free for NYU students.

(Owen Correll for WSN)

Contact Jayde Belser at [email protected]

Print this Story