Tisch alum redefines Black transgender art

During her final semester at NYU last spring, Tisch alum Moses Aina received a life-changing commission to design a dress for the Museum of Modern Art. As a Black trans woman, she navigated a series of personal and professional challenges leading up to the project. As a creator and founder of her own couture brand, IGBO-SISUN, the commission marked a significant step in Aina’s professional endeavors. This project eventually led Aina to create pieces for an upcoming display at Joe Coffee Company, bringing new visibility to her work and the trans community.

“I went from living in a homeless shelter to now working under contract with the Museum of Modern Art in less than a year,” Aina told WSN.

Originally from Texas and of Nigerian descent, Aina arrived at NYU at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, seeking escape and renewal from a toxic home environment. As a drama major, she felt inspiration and creativity amongst her peers at Tisch School of the Arts and found solace in fashion.

“I was really trying to find out who I am — which I think a lot of us at NYU, we go through — is that we come in with one version of ourselves,” Aina said. “A lot of times it’s shattered, and we’re having to then rebuild those pieces.”

Before her senior year, Aina took a leave of absence that left her without steady housing or income. With no parental support and a string of job rejections, she couch surfed for eight months until she had nowhere left to go but a homeless shelter for seven months.

“While in that homeless shelter, I thought to myself that I had hit rock bottom,” Aina said. “Being in a shelter is traumatizing.”

In that shelter’s small art room, she began piecing together scraps to heal emotionally. There, she created “A Leap of Faith,” a braided poncho inspired by Harriet Tubman and the cornrows enslaved Africans once used as maps toward freedom. Like Tubman, Aina saw her art as survival.

A staff member at the shelter noticed “A Leap of Faith” and displayed it in the organization’s corporate office. That same staffer’s connection at MoMA led to Aina leading a workshop with trans youth and then a commission to contribute to the museum’s “Vital Signs: Artists and the Body” exhibition open from last November to February.

Gaining some life momentum back, Aina returned to NYU for her senior year in fall 2024. She spent countless hours working out of the NYU Interactive Telecommunications Program near the Tandon School of Engineering MakerSpace, where she often pulled all-nighters perfecting her designs before heading straight to her 9 a.m. classes.

Her piece, “Reclaiming My Body,” features 300 Barbie dolls attached to an extravagant ball gown — an idea inspired by Greer Lankton, a trans artist active in 1980s New York who created life-sized ivory dolls to explore femininity and identity. Aina connected to that work because trans women are often called “dolls,” a term rooted in both admiration and objectification, reflecting society’s tendency to view trans femininity as something performed rather than real. The ball gown itself symbolized luxury and sophistication, ideals trans women are often excluded from. Completed with an extravagant Yoruba headpiece called a Gele, it tied her cultural heritage into the work.

“I wanted to be able to show that we can be able to be people who are respected, people who are in these higher places, these more prestigious spaces and be taken seriously,” Aina said. “And that was what inspired me to want to create the ball gown of it. I wanted to be able to showcase what it looks like to be a Black trans woman.”

However, as the showing neared, Aina faced verbal hostility from fellow creatives, which ultimately led to the cancellation of her MoMA debut. She described encountering collaborators with ulterior motives that created tension in the workplace. To protect her artistic vision, Aina removed them from the project — a decision that sparked a series of threats and, eventually, the unexpected cancellation of “Reclaiming My Body.”

“They [MoMA] essentially told me we don’t feel comfortable putting on this show due to the fact that we’re having these people making these threats,” Aina said. “This was going to be a public event that was going to be open to the public, meaning that anybody could have walked in through those doors and caused harm to either me, the piece and or my guest.”

However, Aina refused to let her story and artwork end there and she searched for another way to share the piece. She created a photo series capturing the dress, her story and the journey the piece represented. The project blossomed into a new opportunity: a community-centered exhibition at Joe Coffee on 13th Street and University Place near Union Square.

The showing at Joe Coffee marks a full circle moment for Aina, as she returns to her NYU stomping grounds, showcasing the very work that saved her.

Opening on Nov. 13 at Joe Coffee — 9 E. 13th St. — the showing will debut “Reclaiming My Body” alongside four large-scale 4-by-6-foot photographs of Aina’s artwork displayed throughout the shop. The opening reception will be held that evening from 5 to 8 p.m., and the photographs will remain on view through March 2026.

