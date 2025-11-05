New Pokémon game gets an A for effort and a Z for enjoyment

“Pokémon Legends: Z-A” is the newest release from the biggest media franchise in the world, and it ultimately fails to deliver in almost every aspect. It’s just not very fun.

The second in a side series to the well-known main series, or mainline, Pokémon games, “Legends Z-A” follows the 2022 release of “Legends: Arceus.” Rather than following the standard linear formula of the mainline games, the “Legends” entries are structured as open adventures. “Z-A” takes players back to the familiar setting of Lumiose City, first introduced in the 2013 releases “X&Y,” to compete in the Z-A Royale, a tournament where the player has to rise through a series of ranks from Z to A.

This initial premise of the game is exciting. Lumiose City, the shining star of “X&Y,” was held back by the technological limitations of the Nintendo DS. So a brand new game, solely focused on exploring the city, leaves hope that fans might get to see Lumiose in all its glory.

Instead, the creators rendered the city literally and figuratively flat. The Lumiose buildings are lifeless rectangles with textures plastered on the interface. Unlike early Pokémon games where you could enter every house, “Z-A” confines players to the lifeless streets and Wild Zones of the city.

In mainline games, the player is confined to a certain path they must follow, taking them through different routes where they can encounter Pokémon and non-player characters to battle with. In more modern games, such as “Arceus” and the latest mainline games “Scarlet” and “Violet,” Pokémon appear without having to enter a battle, allowing the player to interact with them seamlessly in an open-world environment.

However, “Z-A” blends the two systems together: Pokémon appear in the overworld for the player to interact with, but in specifically gated-off Wild Zones. This means the player can enter a Wild Zone, catch every Pokémon in there and then leave within five minutes. It makes catching Pokémon feel like an afterthought, relegated to what you do when you’re waiting to battle.

With a complete overhaul to the battling system, battling is the main appeal of “Z-A.” Normal Pokémon battles are turn-based; you choose a move, your opponent chooses one and then both Pokémon execute their moves. However, “Z-A” offers a live-battling system, in which the player must actively command their Pokémon while avoiding attacks from their opponent. The new style is innovative and exciting, but some control difficulties hold it back from being truly fantastic. The buttons used to command Pokémon are the same ones used for dodging the opponent, making the already new and hectic battles more confusing. Also, the addition of cooldowns for moves creates a lot of dead time in the battle where both opponents do nothing but wait to act. It’s an interesting idea, but requires further polishing.

But all of this pales in comparison to my biggest gripe with the game: its introduction. “Pokémon” games have been known to have a tutorial problem: unnecessary hand-holding and over-explaining the mechanics in the beginning. “Z-A,” to my extreme disappointment, was no different. The player is forced into a lengthy, uninteresting and repetitive tutorial which lasts nearly an hour and kills any early momentum. The tutorial consists of the player meeting their rival, and then going through the vicious cycle. And Arceus forbids the player to venture off and actually explore, because that will lead to an invisible wall and a phone call from your rival reminding you of the menial task you’ve been forced into doing.

With the return of “Mega Evolutions,” a huge sprawling city to explore and graphics that are actually decently good this time, “Z-A” should have begun the modern Pokémon renaissance, restoring fans’ hope in the Pokémon company’s ability to make satisfying games. But at the end of the day, the game fails to be worth the $60 price tag.

Contact Shivani Phadnis at [email protected].