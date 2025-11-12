Q&A: Center for Ballet visiting scholar on ballet’s evolution

For nearly 30 years, Virginia Johnson danced ballet professionally. A founding member of Dance Theatre of Harlem and the founder of Pointe Magazine, a ballet news magazine, Johnson’s career started during a time when ballet companies excluded Black dancers from their productions and discouraged many from the profession. Now, we’ve seen more representation through icons like Misty Copeland, the first African American female principal dancer at the American Ballet Theater, but there’s still a long way to go in terms of racial diversity. Johnson highlights these shifts and hypothesizes on the future of ballet in an upcoming nonfiction book she’s writing with NYU’s Center for Ballet and the Arts.

CBA hosts academic research for ballet and related sciences. It recently announced five resident fellows and five visiting scholars, including Johnson, for the 2025-2026 academic year. Each of these fellows works on their own projects, which investigate a combination of ballet and other artistic disciplines. CBA aims to highlight that studying ballet isn’t just about the physical practice, but also its impact on art, the civil rights movement and the culture of theater.

In an interview with WSN, Johnson discussed how she established her place in ballet and her upcoming work with CBA.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

WSN: How did you get involved with Dance Theatre of Harlem?

Johnson: I spent my childhoodhood aspiring to be a ballerina, and I was told that there was no place for me as an African American in ballet. And I was not going to give up on the thing I loved most in the world. I was very fortunate to be a founding member of Dance Theatre of Harlem. And that was a very important and moving part of my life. I was surrounded by a group of people who had all been told, ‘No, you can’t’ and were given the chance to do it. Dancing with Dance Theatre of Harlem was an extraordinary experience. We traveled the world; we did the great works of repertoire.

WSN: How has the ballet world changed since you were performing?

Johnson: We were really appreciated as an important ballet company in America. I’m forever grateful for that time. At this moment, I’m a little bit bemused because even though Dance Theatre of Harlem was extremely successful, and recognized as an important force in the field, people thought of it as an exception. They didn’t really think that African Americans belonged in ballet still, and there are still people in the world today who have that idea. It just goes to the persistence of a cultural idea. And my goal now is to try to unpack that cultural idea and dismantle it finally. It is very much in the way of making the progress that this country needs to make.

WSN: What are you working on with the CBA?

Johnson: I am working very hard to write a book about how ballet is changing and how ballet needs to change. There are obvious things, certainly the cultural issues about who belongs on the stage and who belongs behind the wings and who needs to make the dances. But also, how is it funded? How are we paying for this art form that cannot help but lose money? Where does that come from?

WSN: What is it like working at the CBA?

Johnson: We do inspire each other. The different fellows do presentations and we attend, participate and have a chance to talk about each other’s work in that place. Some people are currently performing dancers and choreographers. One of the most exciting things about CBA is the mix of people and the mix of projects that are going on at the same time. Some of them are very scholarly and some of them are performance-oriented. The thing that I noticed on our orientation day was everybody had a background, a connection to ballet, but everybody was taking it in a completely different direction.

