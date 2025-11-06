Reality TV makes good theater

A hot new bombshell has entered New York’s theater scene.

NYU Collaborative Arts alum Emma Grace Lehmann, writer, director and reality TV devotee, returns to the theater scene with “Good TV,” a flirty and fast-paced stage adaptation of the reality dating world. The show was originally written as a class assignment in 2023 while Lehman was studying abroad in London. A year later, the show was officially produced at NYU through a grant that covered part of the production through set and costume pieces. Now, “Good TV!” makes its off-off-Broadway debut.

Inspired by “Love Island,” the play reimagines the familiar tropes of televised romance through live performance. Since “Good TV” focuses on reality TV, Lehman wanted the tone of the show to feel similar to the television she grew up watching despite the differences in form. In episode one of an unnamed dating show, six singles arrive on a sun-soaked island resort to find love, or at least screen time, under the unrelenting gaze of the audience. As archetypes like the virgin, the stud and the villain collide, the show explores the thrill and vulnerability of love on display and the cultural fascination that keeps us watching.

WSN sat down with Lehmann and Tisch junior Sydney Benjamin, the show’s social media manager, to talk about the journey of “Good TV” from a student play to a fully realized off-off-Broadway show.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

WSN: What was the development like for this show?

Lehman: I went abroad for playwriting in London, and we spent that whole semester writing a play. A year later, I put it up in my program at NYU with a grant, and it was super fun. Then, a year later, I graduated, and I’d been editing the script. ‘Love Island’ was extremely popular this summer, and I thought it would be a good time to do it again. I feel more equipped as a writer and director now.

WSN: What made you want to bring the language of reality TV to the stage?

Lehman: I love reality TV, it’s the only genre I really watch anymore. I’ve been obsessed with it

my whole life. I was watching the Food Network as a kid, then ‘Survivor’ and all the dating shows. I was probably too young for “The Bachelor,” honestly.

I remember latching onto the title first. I thought ‘Good TV’ would be such a good title for a reality TV play. And the confessionals, where contestants talk to the camera, are just like a soliloquy. I thought it would totally work on stage. At first, I was trying to do everything, like editing in real time, and it got complicated. Once I stopped treating it like a TV show on stage and started thinking of it as a play, it clicked.

WSN: How has collaboration shaped this piece?

Lehman: A play is the most collaborative medium you can find — it literally wouldn’t exist without other people. This run has a whole new cast. Characters I’ve known for years are being played completely differently, and it’s so exciting. Our designers and crew are bringing their own instincts, too. The show is only happening because of everyone involved.

Lehman’s collaborator Benjamin, has had the opportunity to work in multiple roles throughout her time with “Good TV.”

WSN: What first drew you to this show?

Benjamin: I originally worked on the first production last November, doing costume design. I didn’t know Emma Grace super well, but I’d seen the posters and thought, ‘That looks fun.’ My freshman year professor had always talked up her work, saying she was an exceptional playwright, and it really was such a good group of people. I loved having time for something at school that just felt fun.

WSN: Theater audiences and reality TV fans don’t always overlap. How do you balance theater and reality show audiences online through marketing?

Benjamin: We’re using audios from actual shows, trending sounds, memes and stuff people our age recognize. But we also post rehearsal clips and behind-the-scenes moments. That way, if you don’t watch ‘Love Island,’ it still feels familiar and fun.

WSN: What do you consider good theater versus good TV?

Lehman: My favorite theater feels like an experience, something sensory that you can only have in person. I try to make ‘Good TV’ like that: fun, bright, a little chaotic, but something you feel. And good TV is unscripted but somehow better written than scripts. Reality TV is the best writing no one wrote.

WSN: The show dives deep into dating and love. What does it say about how our generation approaches both?

Lehman: I think all anyone wants is love and companionship. It’s just harder to find now, so maybe we get our fix by watching it. These shows are so exaggerated that they let us feel things without having to engage. In ‘Good TV’ the main character thinks she’s in love and realizes she’s not. Then she starts asking, ‘OK, then what is love?’ And that question drives the play. None of my plays end with people together, maybe one day I’ll write one that does.

WSN: Why should people see this play?

Lehman: If you love reality dating shows, nothing’s on right now. Instead of re-watching ‘Love Island,’ watch ours live. We’re doing everything we can to make it as big, bright and sensory as possible, a fun, warm 70 minutes during cold November in New York.

“Good TV” runs Nov. 14–16 at The American Theatre of Actors. Tickets are available online.

