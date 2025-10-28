NYU schools as Broadway musicals

One of the best parts of NYU is its proximity to the theater. In fact, the hypnotizing lights of Broadway are a mere 20-minute subway ride from Washington Square Park. Whether you’re a Chemistry major at the College of Arts & Science or an artist at Tisch School of the Arts, the wonderful world of Broadway has the power to speak to us all. Yes, even Sternies. It’s no surprise that every NYU school has a Broadway musical that captures its essence. As a reformed theater kid, I’d be happy to break it down for you — just be sure to hold your applause until the end.

Stern School of Business: “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying”

If you’re in Stern, you probably haven’t even heard of “Phantom of the Opera,” let alone “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.” However, the title alone reflects your plight as a Sternie, constantly attempting to succeed in your classes without really trying, thanks to ChatGPT. Given your web browser’s permanent residency on LinkedIn and your own addiction to meeting people in the industry, a show about a window washer networking his way to the top of a huge company seems more than fitting.

Tisch School of the Arts: “A Chorus Line”

I know this is low-hanging fruit, but any other choice would just feel wrong. The best musical about being desperate for a job in the arts, “A Chorus Line,” captures the joy, pain and very real financial burden of working in theatre as it follows 17 aspiring actors auditioning for a Broadway show. It might as well be a required viewing for seniors who need a taste of their future. The hit is also embedded in Broadway culture — if you’re a true Tisch student, you’ve definitely learned the iconic audition choreography or sung “At the Ballet” at a musical theatre showcase.

Tandon School of Engineering: “Be More Chill”

Another obvious choice — it’s literally about a boy who inserts a microchip into his brain, and I’m pretty sure everyone in Tandon also has one in theirs. How else would you survive your grueling coursework and horrific commute to NYU’s main campus? Sure, it’s only about three miles away, but for New York City transplants, that feels like a whole other universe. Attending classes in MetroTech Center instead of Manhattan may leave you feeling like “Michael in the Bathroom,” but remember, you’re still an integral part of the NYU community.

Gallatin School of Individualized Study: “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Based on a 70-page excerpt from Leo Tolstoy’s 1869 novel “War and Peace,” this musical is almost as complex as your concentration. The show’s leading man, Pierre Bezukhov, who spends his days locked in his study complaining about literally everything, is a perfect representation of the tortured artists and philosophers walking the halls of 1 Washington Place. Not to mention, the 2016 Broadway production’s creative costume design and immersive set are just as unconventional as a school that lets students build their own majors.

Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development: “Six: The Musical”

When it comes to Steinhardt, “Six” covers all the bases. First of all, it’s loosely based on Henry VIII’s six wives, meaning its historical plot is perfect for education majors. The high-energy musical is also rife with references to pop divas, a fact that speaks to Steinhardt’s music and vocal performance majors. Finally, it blew up on 2020 TikTok, with songs like “Don’t Lose Ur Head” and “Haus of Holbein” gaining social media clout that Media, Culture, and Communication students could only dream of getting.

College of Arts & Science: “Les Misérables”

The sixth-longest-running Broadway show, “Les Misérables” is an unforgettable piece of theater history. Its pioneering spirit mirrors that of CAS, NYU’s first school. Like “Les Misérables,” CAS has been called basic or overrated. There’s a degree of truth to those sentiments, but I think we can all agree that the institution is an essential pillar of NYU history. However, the musical’s plot, which follows protagonist and former prisoner Jean Valjean’s complicated web of relationships against the backdrop of the French Revolution, has proven to be much more timeless than the CAS building, which is five years away from being classified as ancient ruins.

Rory Meyers College of Nursing: “Waitress”

One of my personal favourites, “Waitress” captures the essence of Rory Meyers: half of it’s set in a hospital, there’s a hot doctor involved and the show’s cast is woman-dominated, much like the field of nursing. It also literally has a song called “Contraction Ballet” right before its protagonist, Jenna, gives birth. The show’s fierce female leads embody sisterhood and share traits with nursing students as well — they’re hardworking, resourceful and incredibly stressed out all the time.

