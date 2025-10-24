Review: Audiences share the stage in ‘Gwyneth Goes Skiing’

If you thought Gwyneth Paltrow’s tabloid trial about a skiing accident couldn’t get any weirder, look no further than the ridiculously funny musical parody, “Gwyneth Goes Skiing.”

Written, directed and acted by married creative duo Linus Karp and Joseph Martin, the musical debuted in London in 2023 before opening in New York City at the SoHo Playhouse on Oct. 10. The plot presents a fictionalized version of the Academy Award winner’s 2023 trial about a 2016 skiing collision with retired optometrist Terry Sanderson. The first act offers a brief exposition of Paltrow’s life — “I grew up fluent in three languages, oui. And making multiple ski trips each year, wee” — before the pair meet at the ski lodge. Their previously amicable relationship comes to a head at the end of the first act when they crash into each other. The second half covers the court case, concluding with one of two alternate endings of the audience’s choice.

Both Karp and Martin sell the show with their over-the-top acting. Karp hilariously embodies Paltrow in every acting choice, from impersonating her accent to playfully egging on the audience for applause. Martin is equally gifted — he amplifies Sanderson’s grumpy disposition with a deep, gruff voice and a slightly hunched back. In the second act, he simultaneously acts as Sanderson and the puppeteer for his lawyer, Kristin VanOrman. While puppeteering VanOrman, Martin raises his pitch to an ear-piercingly high octave, a fun contrast to the optometrist’s characterization.

The production’s most exciting element is its audience participation. Before the show begins, the crew selects six people to portray Paltrow’s husband, Sanderson’s ex-girlfriend, shopkeepers and journalists. Throughout the musical, audience members are prompted to enter the stage by a TV monitor on the left side of the proscenium. Onstage, they’re tasked with reading lines from the monitor. This choice brilliantly allows for the production to continue chugging along without derailment, while still giving viewers a fun way to be involved.

Still, all members of the audience have the opportunity to partake in the story, whether it be by throwing snowballs at Sanderson or deciding who wins the trial. It is not only an effective way to engage the crowd, but also underscores the communal experience of live theater.

The script itself is hysterical, and doesn’t waste a single chance to poke fun at Paltrow. Her wellness and lifestyle brand, Goop, is a running gag throughout the show. At the beginning of the trial, Paltrow swears on the Goop Employee Handbook, saying in all seriousness,“I swear to tell the Goop, the whole Goop and nothing but the Goop. So help me Goop.” Karp and Martin also make use of Paltrow’s daughter’s name, Apple, who is represented by a plastic apple with no dialogue. This campy comedy works especially well because the entire team is taking it completely seriously — even jokes that might otherwise be deemed repetitive, including the Goop and Apple bits, still work because the actors have fully committed to the absurdity.

From beginning to end, “Gwyneth Goes Skiing” is a riot. If it leaned any less into the sheer madness of its world, the play might not be as successful — but Karp and Martin manage to find the perfect sweet spot. Their acting soars, as does their brilliant and witty writing. The staging is dynamic, with actors moving in and out of the audience and fiercely lip syncing to original songs by songwriter Leland. Every moment of the show is electric and is sure to have audience members rolling over in laughter.

“Gwyneth Goes Skiing” is running at the SoHo Playhouse until Nov. 16. Tickets are available online.

Contact Skylar Boilard at [email protected].