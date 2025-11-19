When anyone can be a rapper, Mickey Factz trains a different type of artist

A Bronx native, Mickey Factz’s life revolves around the boom-bap beats of the revered hip-hop tradition. As a lyricist and historian who’s collaborated with the likes of Drake, Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar, Factz brings his experience and expertise to the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, where he was named an adjunct professor for “Performance Essentials: Art of the MC” course starting in October.

Hip-hop historian and The Roots band member, Black Thought, established “Art of the MC” in 2021. The course’s objective is to teach students the history and skill set required to become a master of ceremonies or microphone controller, also known as MC. The job of MC differs from a typical rapper, connoting a certain expertise with technical skills such as freestyling, lyrical abilities and stage command. This past semester, Black Thought’s schedule would not allow him to teach the course, leading Associate Arts Professor Dan Charnas to offer Factz the position.

“I thought it was spam,” Factz said in an interview with WSN. “I looked at it for a good 10 minutes. I was like, ‘Let me go on LinkedIn to check out this guy to see if he’s real.’ And once I saw that he was real here at Tisch, I gave him a call. I didn’t really get an interview. I was basically headhunted for the position.”

Factz’s first task was to revitalize and update the syllabus to be more hands-on. His aim was to expand the class beyond musicology and shift the focus towards the performance element of MCing, and coupling the art with contemporary trends, such as freestyling over trap beats and regional rap dialogues. Factz said he wants the course to study a large catalogue of artists, including Redman and Tierra Whack, in order to explore their role in the MC world.

“I came in and really wanted to focus on video observations and foundational writing so that students could get a gist of what it feels like to be an MC,” Factz said. “And because I own an online school for lyricism, it was just easier for NYU to trust the process in terms of what it is that I bring to the table and all of the pedagogy that I bring with that.”

Since beginning the course in October, Factz has found working with Clive students to be incredibly rewarding as they bring a fresh perspective to hip-hop. Although many of his students’ backgrounds are in singing and songwriting, his goal is to transfer and supplement those skills to MCing.

His interest in the field goes back to his upbringing, watching hip-hop in the ‘80s and ‘90s grow from a genre to a culturally defining movement.

“My dad apparently rapped to me while I was in the womb in 1982. It’s literally engraved into my DNA to do music,” Factz said. As he developed his skills as a lyricist growing up, he quickly realized the importance of sharing the art form with others. For Factz, rapping has always had a collaborative quality, which allowed him to develop his methodology as a teacher.

“People that were younger than me coming up, I would have to teach them how to be MCs and be very patient with people,” he said. “Though I learned very quickly, I had to learn that different people have different learning. Hip-hop is a little bit different in terms of the swing, so I do my best to enhance the experience that they already have as musicians and pivot it into the hip-hop space.”

In Factz’s class, the New York City hip-hop nostalgia is brought into the ever-changing soundscapes of the present, with personal experience enhancing learning and broader appreciation for the genre. The course’s collaborative and interdisciplinary approach blends students’ modern appreciation for rap with its history and origins. Factz cites the city itself as an inspiration for his teaching style.

“I’m a New Yorker and you know, we are a different type of people. We’re all about our business; we mind our business,” Factz said. “I want people to enjoy hip-hop. It is a beautiful culture that so many people gravitate to and feel that it’s changed their lives.”

