Review: Danny Brown fully reignites his passion on ‘Stardust’

On his 2023 album “Quaranta,” Danny Brown mused, “Should I still keep goin’ or call it a day?” on “Hanami,” having gone into rehab for drug and alcohol addiction that March. After becoming sober midway through the year, it was already clear that Brown chose the former, collaborating with artists like Alice Longyu Gao and IDLES throughout 2024. However, his newest album “Stardust” cements this healthier stage of life, both when it comes to Brown’s music and his outlook on life.

On “Stardust,” Brown fully pivots towards the hyperpop scene that he delved into throughout 2024 with stellar results. “Copycats” featuring singer-songwriter underscores, whose bubbly production and addictive hook of “Rap star, pop star, rock star / Gimme that, gimme that” make for an absolute earworm that features both artists’ personalities.

Brown reunites with several past collaborators, including Canadian artist 8485, whose chirpy vocals punctuate the floral metaphors and skittering beat of “Flowers.” On “Whatever The Case,” rapper ISSBROKIE contributes a braggadocious verse that name-drops Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Bad Dragon, while producer femtanyl fills “1L0v3myL1f3!” with a blend of raucous vocals and clashing drums.

Even with the diverse mix of artists Brown uses in the record, his abundant energy remains the heart of “Stardust.” On lead single “Starburst,” Brown peppers in lines like “They woke me up inside like listen to Evanescence” with his signature squawking delivery cutting through a grimy yet fluid industrial beat. At the same time, he fires off frenetic bars over the frenzied chiptune of “1999,” which evokes a corrupted Kirby game from the ‘90s with JOHNNASCUS’ screamo vocals and pounding gabber rhythms.

There are a few moments where “Stardust” lags a little. Sibling duo Frost Children’s raw vocals on “Green Light” don’t live up to the heights of their previous collaboration on “Shake It Like A” in 2024. Additionally, the muted vocals of “RIGHT FROM WRONG” feel sparse compared to the higher-energy cuts off the album.

Though his album doesn’t solely center around his sobriety, Brown’s rejuvenated appreciation for life and music post-recovery remain palpable across “Stardust.” He reflects on past struggles and self-love on the heartfelt “What You See,” which harkens back to Brown’s boom-bap roots while weaving in soaring orchestration alongside rapper Quadeca’s impassioned vocals. Other times, Brown balances his introspection with gratitude and self-assurance on the likes of “1LOv3myL1f3!”: “Overcame all them hardships (Yeah), made my name, I’m on some shit (Yeah).”

Brown’s whirlwind of emotions culminates in “The End,” a nearly nine minute tour de force where he chronicles his career before looking towards his new lease on life. All the while, ta Ukrainka segues between Polish and Ukrainian verses before Cynthoni kicks the song into a propulsive breakcore beat and shimmering synths that feel like stargate sequence from “2001: A Space Odyssey’s” in musical form. “I seen that light, put up a fight even though them days got dark / (Yeah) / Know it’s in my sight of what is right and I know I came far (Go),” Brown concludes. As glitchy, ethereal melodies close out the album on “All4U,” he declares that “Now I do it all for you,” towards his fans, collaborators or anyone else who believed in him.

While making the record, Brown wanted to dispel the idea that his music quality would decline after getting sober, and “Stardust” handily achieves that. Bridging the emotional maturity of “Quaranta” with the inimitable energy of his prior albums, “Stardust” sees Brown as confident as ever. When he says “I’ma keep goin’ ’til my life is over,” it’s evident that he means it with every atom in his body.

