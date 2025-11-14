Review: Oklou’s deluxe album punctuates her previous success

In case you haven’t been paying attention, Oklou is the artist to watch. After the release of “choke enough” in February, the 32-year-old French singer quietly rose in popularity, performing among the likes of Caroline Polachek, Lorde and Flume. Released on Oct. 30, “choke enough (Deluxe)” achieves the rare feat of a deluxe record surpassing the quality of the original album. Perfectly blending pop and alternative electronic styles, she curates an alluring symphony of deeply intimate yet sonically expansive sound.

The 13-song album, which now contains four additional tracks, is not your typical pop album. On top of ambient electronic beats and minimal vocals, Oklou sings about feeling disillusioned with life’s rapid pace and questions her purpose as she gets older. From the second the beat drops in opener “endless,” it’s evident Oklou’s confidence as an artist is all over this album — the songs never lose steam, taking many risks in experimental production across pop, electronic and alternative styles that pay off. In the deluxe edition, she maintains this verve with ease.

Oklou’s tireless work ethic on the deluxe album deserves recognition. In addition to co-producing every song on the new record, the singer gave birth in June, a life experience she believes had a massive creative influence on the record. In “family and friends,” Oklou captures the contradictions that come with navigating different types of relationships: “Let me forever lie in bed / Blessed by family and friends / Starting life at the end / Is it even real?” Through the tracks, she wonders what it truly means to be a loving woman, mother and daughter all at once.

The album’s most anticipated single, “viscus,” features art-pop legend FKA twigs and highlights Oklou’s talent for crafting experimental pop that remains deeply vulnerable: “I get lost so deep inside me / In the start or in the ending / Last is my beginning / Full of life but I’m starving.” Together, the pair have no desire to sugarcoat the long road to self-actualization. Coupled with fun, vibrational pops, Oklou’s raw lyricism sets an introspective, complex tone through which she discusses coming into new roles as she enters her 30s.

The rest of the deluxe expands upon “choke enough’s” sonic landscape. “what’s good” blends classical piano with melancholic electronic sounds to meditate on the loss of identity that comes with leaving a relationship. “the fishsong unplugged” samples “The fish song,” written by Underscores, one of Oklou’s collaborators from the original album. Here, fresh and warm acoustics reinterpret “The fish song’s” fixation on the turbulence of getting older.

Oklou fully embraces a club-worthy beat on the closing track, “dance 2,” assisted by producer Sega Bodega and A.G. Cook, who also worked on the original album. Over its pulsing and addictive beat, the song captures the feeling of wanting life’s euphoric moments to last forever. Across the deluxe tracks, her experimentation with varying electronic sounds is a deliberate choice that diversifies the album. Every track stands confidently on its own, yet together they explore Oklou’s larger narrative.

“choke enough (Deluxe)” adds depth to Oklou’s career-defining album, an honest account of soul searching. The new mother’s perception of her own identity keenly shifts across the new tracks, which represent a distinct, yet equally pivotal chapter in her life. The four songs are utterly attuned to her own experiences, yet undeniably relatable in their recognition of love and depression.

This is just the beginning for Oklou, who shows no interest in copying trends or conforming to standard industry sounds. After announcing her 2026 North American Tour, it’s clear Oklou won’t slow down any time soon.

