Q&A: NYU sophomore dives deep into ‘optimistic’ EP

Aviad Poznansky — known by his artist name, Aviad — grew up singing Jewish folk band Zusha’s “Yoel’s Niggun” at summer camp. At 16, he decided to sample the track on a beat of his own and send it to Christo, a record producer, over Discord. The interaction led to Aviad’s breakout moment: He was chosen to produce “Dance Now,” the second single on JID’s album “The Forever Story,” using the same sample.

In 2024, Aviad began studying at NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, and he continues to develop his musical style across two albums and numerous collaborations. This includes producing for the likes of Chris Patrick and BROCKHAMPTON’s Merlyn Wood, while amassing millions of streams on solo releases like 2022’s “the best in me.” Following his performance at the Guggenheim Museum’s “Students First: Soundscape” event, Aviad spoke to WSN about his musical inspirations and the making of his EP “Cosmo’s Dream House,” which was released on Friday.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

WSN: What were some of the main stylistic influences behind your EP?

Aviad: When I was creating it, I was thinking deeply about releasing tension through movement. I was stuck in my head, so I thought of making something that can release everything I’m feeling through movement. I was really trying to respond to how my body would move to what I was creating. The overall tone of the album is pretty optimistic — I wanted to create something for myself that was uplifting and could take me out of what I was feeling at that moment.

I went to Japan for a week over the summer and was really inspired by the music there. I think they have a good sense of how to create happy music, and sometimes it can almost be overwhelmingly, absurdly happy.

WSN: Beyond those influences, ‘Cosmo’s Dream House’ still reflects the R&B-leaning sound of your previous releases, like 2023’s ‘undersensitized.’ How did this affect your approach to working with returning collaborators like MiLES and Yours Truly Nate?

Aviad: For ‘Spin The Clock,’ the song with Nate, I was definitely processing the vocals more like a sample, and the same with ARIEH’s vocals on ‘Baby GRL’ with Deante’ Hitchcock. The way I justified those shifts was that it was really congruent to the eclectic vibe of the album, and I was using my past collaborators’ vocals as additional texture to this project.

WSN: What are some of the key differences between the creative process for your own work and producing for other artists?

Aviad: My contribution to ‘Dance Now’ by JID was the four-bar sample that plays throughout the song, but I had no influence on the rest of the beat, like the drums or the 808 pattern. As a bedroom producer, you don’t really have any say in what happens once your beat gets out. So the difference between that and what I’m doing now is that I can break free from what the artist puts down on my beat — I can just manipulate the parameters in a way that’s more true to my vision. At the end of the day, I’m the one who decides what comes out with the final product.

WSN: Who are some of your greatest musical inspirations?

Aviad: Throughout my career, I’ve always respected JPEGMAFIA. His approach to sampling and being himself in general has inspired me so much. I’ve always had a deep respect for hyperpop and industrial music artists like SOPHIE and Death Grips. I also feel like I’ve taken a lot from my collaborators like Kwame Adu and Diz — I listen to their music often, and I’ve been so blessed to work with creative people with such unique voices that I don’t think I hear in a lot of popular music.

WSN: Are there any collaborations you’re excited to explore in the future?

Aviad: I’ve been working with Oscar Scheller, who works really closely with PinkPantheress, Charli xcx and Bbyafricka — we had a really great studio session a week or two ago. I feel like the creative process that I figured out for myself on this EP is going to influence the way I work with other people in the future, and I could already see it taking shape while I was working with them. There’s also this artist, Ka$hkenni, who I’ve been working really closely with, and we’re going to release a music video soon that was directed by Grace Charles at NYU. She’s an amazing director, so I’m looking forward to that.

