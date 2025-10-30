Review: Tame Impala boldly transforms in ‘Deadbeat’

Tame Impala, the Australian psychedelic music project created by multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker, consistently blurs lines between psychedelic rock, pop and electronic music. His new record “Deadbeat” marks a complete pivot from his past work of polished guitar and disco synths. Instead, “Deadbeat” resembles something intentionally raw and almost entirely electronic. The radical shift may disappoint those who craved a return to the critically acclaimed sounds of “Currents” or “Lonerism,” but the quality of the new music is undeniable. Parker’s production and lyricism redefines his discography, making “Deadbeat” a testament to his constantly evolving vision.

The opener, “My Old Ways,” gives the album a sense of dread with a raw piano loop and introspective lyrics: “Wish I had someone else to blame, well / I tell myself I’m only human.” Still, as the song progresses, the pulsing bass and drums join to establish “Deadbeat” as an upbeat project. The track helps to introduce the album’s intention, an ode to the house music and psychedelic trance Parker grew up around in Western Australia’s rave scene.

This inspiration is apparent in songs “Ethereal Connection” and “Dracula,” which are packed with intoxicating euphoric beats that demand movement. “Ethereal Connection” has minimal lyrics and a complex rhythm, capturing the energy of a gritty underground club. Meanwhile, the track “Dracula” reflects on a night out as Parker sings, “The shadows, yeah, they keep me pretty like a movie star” and “Run from the sun like Dracula,” painting the nighttime as a euphoric escape from a monotonous life of work and routines.

The album’s lyrical content starkly contrasts its upbeat production, with Parker focusing on themes of isolation and loneliness. Still, this duality is perfectly balanced. The track “Obsolete” expands on the sensation of emotional self-sabotage and falling out of love. Parker confesses to preempting a breakup to lessen the blow of heartbreak, singing he is “already talkin’ like it’s done / Sayin’ things like, ‘At lеast we had some fun’ / And things like, ‘I guеss we met too young.’” Percussion lines drive the song’s grooviness, maintaining a high energy despite its raw lyrics.

This emotional isolation continues as “No Reply” plays on how the digital world hinders our ability to properly communicate. The song opens with vulnerable self-reflection from Parker: “I apologise for the no reply / Wish I could describe what goes on inside.” He continues to remark, “That I did not ask you about your life / And the things you like, how you spend your nights / And your nine-to-five, are you that surprised?” Each line is a vulnerable look into Parker’s anxiety outside of his Tame Impala identity.

Ultimately, “Deadbeat” stands as one of Tame Impala’s most daring projects yet. Though foreign and polarizing in sound, that’s exactly what makes it fascinating. It’s not an album that clicks right away, it requires repeated attention. And with each subsequent listen, “Deadbeat” reveals something new, expanding its emotional depth past its thumping bass and electronic haze, slowly establishing itself as one of Parker’s best.

