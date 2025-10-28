Review: Miguel’s newest album finds direction in disorder

With its smooth vocals and lustrous instrumentals, Miguel’s “CAOS” seems like a continuation of his previous R&B work upon first listen. But unlike his past releases, the project experiments with dissonance and distortion, both in sound and its depiction of personal journey. “CAOS” lays bare Miguel’s struggles in reconciling his Black and Mexican identity, turning chaos into a form of vulnerability in an unstable world. The album isn’t just a return after an eight-year hiatus, but a keen sonic experimentation sure to leave a lasting impact.

The title track, “CAOS,” fuses a percussive reggaeton beat with Spanish acoustic guitar. The drums sound more gritty and hard-hitting than a typical reggaeton pattern, marking a departure from traditional Spanish sounds. Lyrically, Miguel delivers his vocals with an attitude of carelessness. He sings with a helpless rage in the lines “Prefiero el dolor,” or “I prefer pain.” The track encapsulates his ongoing process of grappling with his mixed heritage, a conflict once difficult to confront before evolving into a source of pride.

Beyond its cultural scope, the album maps the disorienting route of how Miguel processes his recent divorce and fatherhood. “Angel’s Song” unpacks his healing process in an unstable world through his role as a father. With a gradual, acoustic ballad built on atmospheric synths and saturated bass guitar, the production mirrors tension, oscillating between fragility and strength. Towards the track’s end, cries of an infant are heard while Miguel sings, “Your tiny hand in mine / Your eyes look just like mine” and “I needed an angel, I’m glad I found you, oh.”

In “Always Time,” Miguel comes to terms with his broken heart: “Maybe this time love means / Letting go, letting go, letting go” and “Rocky past, lessons learned.” The concluding track, “COMMA / KARMA,” brings his emotional journey full circle, anchored by a strong synth bass and glitching drum loops that pulse like a heartbeat losing its rhythm. The sonic structure frames chaos not as dysfunction, but as the fragments that define the singer’s authentic identity.

Yet “CAOS” doesn’t only confront internal struggles. Miguel channels his uneasiness into broader commentary on social injustices. The track “New Martyrs (Ride 4 U)” portrays resilience amid political turmoil — “The love can’t be silent when the system isn’t equal” — especially given his criticism of the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration. During a recent interview with The Breakfast Club radio program, Miguel further highlighted his aim to use art as a stimulant for activism: “I feel responsible to make art that brings people together, and hopefully they forget the divisions that we have through the music.”

“CAOS” is a personal statement as much as it is a call to action. It delicately blends personal experiences into comprehensive messages that give voice to Miguel’s dissatisfaction with social inequity. The album’s magic lies in how it refuses to settle, choosing instead to reveal emotional rawness and remind listeners that it is powerful to feel deeply.

