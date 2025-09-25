5 songs to bring you back home

In the city that never sleeps, homesickness will creep up on even the most independent NYU students. Whether you miss your childhood bed or a home-cooked meal, sometimes there’s no other option but to pull out your most nostalgic or depressing playlist and mentally escape. Until your next trip back, here’s some songs to add to your rotation.

“Sunshine on My Shoulders” by John Denver

Hailing all the way from the Sunshine State, I long for the year-round good weather and gentle breeze that seems to disappear all too soon. Whenever I listen to John Denver’s “Sunshine on My Shoulders,” I immediately relive memories of slightly sunburnt walks along the water and music blasting through open car windows on Bayshore Boulevard. For a brief moment, Denver drowns out the city noises with acoustic guitar and sappy lyrics.

– Amelia Knust, Music Editor

“Right now” by Gracie Abrams

With its haunting melody and melancholic lyrics, Gracie Abrams’ “Right now” captures the feeling of leaving the only home you’ve ever known: “I’m so high, but can’t look down / Left my past life on the ground.” As Abrams explores the complexity of growing up, she articulates how gaining a sense of belonging will always come with bittersweet homesickness. The calm-toned outro with repeated lyrics, “I feel like myself right now,” gives a sense of peace, knowing that joy and sadness can coexist when placed in a new environment.

– Lucy Farringer, Contributing Writer

“Drive Safe” by Rich Brian

As much as I’ve come to love New York and studying here, thoughts of my family back in Beijing always remain in the back of my mind. Rich Brian, an Indonesian rapper who moved to the United States, understands what it means to miss home and loved ones with “Drive Safe.” Brian recounts childhood experiences while singing about missing someone in a long-distance relationship as a tender guitar underscores his vocals. His earnest delivery of “I just called to tell you ‘Drive safe’ / Will I see you in the mornin’?” perfectly captures that feeling of longing. More than anything, “Drive Safe” reminds me to call home and tell my family I miss them.

– Kaleo Zhu, Contributing Writer

“You’re Gonna Go Far” by Noah Kahan

There are many songs on Noah Kahan’s deluxe album, “Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever),” that fit the description of homesickness. Whenever I am longing for my mom’s chicken soup, my hometown friend group’s jokes or fresh air not laced with smog, I always find myself coming back to “You’re Gonna Go Far.” It’s a sad yet hopeful song about saying goodbye to home and hello to new opportunities. Discomfort is an inevitable part of growth, and Kahan’s reminder, “If you wanna go far / Then you gotta go far,” feels comforting amidst the pain.

– SophieAnn DeVito, Contributing Writer

“Homeward Bound” by Simon & Garfunkel

In their 1966 hit “Homeward Bound,” folk duo Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel perfectly capture the feeling of yearning: “Home, where my thought’s escaping / Home, where my music’s playing / Home, where my love lies waiting / Silently for me.” The duo reflect on the stresses of tour life, desperate to get away from the rigid repetition of performances both on and off stage. Living in the city and college stress provide an ideal backdrop for relating to this track. I find myself yearning for the comfort of home through the music, finding some optimism in looking forward to what waits for me when I return.

– Nicholas Wilkins, Contributing Writer

