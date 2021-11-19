Classical music’s downfall: the genre’s reinvention to attract new demographics

For years now, ticket sales to classical music events have declined, leading to poor wages and labor strikes for the world’s top orchestras. It seems as if hardly anyone besides the elderly listen to classical music, as most find it outdated and boring. As a result, classical musicians have been left with no choice but to reinvent their genre, resulting in minimal success.

The basic issue regarding the lack of interest in classical music is that most people don’t realize how accessible it is. Great music is great music, no matter the genre. Orchestras have been putting on pop concerts and performing film scores to make their concerts more alluring. While these performances bring in ticket sales, they do nothing to increase classical music appreciation. The audience comes for more of what they are familiar and comfortable with, preventing them from delving into standard classical masterworks.

But what these kinds of audience members don’t know is that there are wonderful contemporary classical musicians who manage to make the genre more digestible. Take, for example, the pianist Glenn Gould, who is famous for his masterful interpretations of a majority of Bach’s keyboard music.

Although Gould passed away in 1982, his recordings have been rediscovered in the past year. In 2020, his production company and estate released the album “Uninvited Guests,” remixing fragments of Gould’s Bach recordings with hip-hop and electronic songs created by up-and-coming artists. In order for “Uninvited Guests” to capitalize on Gould’s eccentricity, his team stayed up all night to record and physically splice together tapes that embodied his proclivity for solitude and the cocktail of pills he took daily.

In addition to musicians changing their sound, classical organizations are rebranding their marketing to seem more approachable. This past June, Carnegie Hall changed its logo and font to a juvenile, swirly design that looks like it belongs on the side of an ice cream truck. While this might come off as approachable and congenial, it is a small Band-Aid on a much more complex issue. Changing electronic branding does not create a more appealing concert experience.

However, there are solutions beyond surface-level reforms to classical music culture. If certain people want concert halls to be more welcoming, institutions should change their guidelines for audience behavior, rather than their website font. Classical concerts nowadays are known for having strict, unspoken etiquette that often alienates newcomers. In centuries past, concert-goers would clap any time they felt compelled, creating a more honest and enjoyable dialogue between audience and performer. Today, such a dialogue hardly exists. Even coughing is sure to earn you death stares from arrogant audience members. Most walk into the hall, sit down, and awkwardly hold in applause until the very end of the piece — then leave without any contact with the musicians or understanding of the music.

If concert-goers feel compelled to move or make sounds, they will be more relaxed and able to take in the beautiful music before them. Pre-, post- or mid-concert talks from one of the musicians would help stimulate interaction as well as increase understanding and appreciation of the music. Leaders in the field need to change these decades-old issues, instead of relying on gimmicks. Furthermore, more outreach concerts — or even more events in casual settings, such as the New York Philharmonic’s Concerts in the Park series — would bring classical music to community members who might not yet have had a chance to connect with the genre. The future of classical music relies on implementing appropriate, thoughtful updates.

Contact Victoria Carchietta at [email protected]