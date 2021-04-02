Weekly Radio Roundup: March 27 — April 2

As March comes to an end and April begins, we are welcomed by the blooming buds of spring flowers and increasingly pleasant weather. Two of this week’s tracks, “Mountain Crystals” by Luminous Kid featuring Phoebe Bridgers, and “Get Sun” by Hiatus Kaiyote, are inspired by the bliss and tranquility of nature, fitting for people-watching or a scenic stroll. Our other notable tracks are perfect for a stress-relieving bike ride or running from one errand to the next. Let these songs accompany you in any upcoming outdoor adventures. There is no better way to celebrate a new season!

“You All Over Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault) by Taylor Swift feat. Maren Morris

Candace Patrick, Staff Writer

It turns out the old Taylor may be able to come to the phone after all — and she’s here to bring us some nostalgia. As a precursor to her highly anticipated re-recording of “Fearless,” Swift dropped the first of six previously unreleased singles: “You All Over Me.” It’s a classic country-era Swift song about love and heartbreak, with her delicate acoustic guitar playing and mellow harmonica sprinkled throughout the track. Country singer Maren Morris serves as backup vocals, which reminds us of the sweet simplicity of Taylor Swift’s older tracks. With an intro that seems to vaguely foreshadow the sound of “betty,” from her recent “folklore” album, Swift has used her music as a time capsule. After a prolific career that defined some of the most popular songs of the past 10 year, this song demonstrates a return to her roots.

“BUZZCUT” by BROCKHAMPTON feat. Danny Brown

Jack Birchler, Contributing Writer

After a year of uncharacteristic silence and occasional Instagram live appearances, BROCKHAMPTON is back with the frenetic new single “BUZZCUT.” It’s a return to the hard-hitting bangers that the group’s previous, more emotive album “GINGER” lacked. Opening with a whirling sample and crisp drums, Kevin Abstract dishes out an expressive first verse accompanied by screamed ad-libs. The second verse is a feature from Detroit rapper Danny Brown, who perfectly matches Kevin Abstract’s energy, interweaving internet culture lingo like “normies” and “incels” with threats to “dox your house with crips.” The beat switches to a transcendent final leg with singing from band member Russell “JOBA” Boring and additional vocals from band members Merlyn Wood and Jabari Manwa.

The new single also comes with a colorful music video, directed by Dan Streit with creative direction from Kevin Abstract. It can only be described as a chaotic fever dream of ’90s late-night Adult Swim commercials. Members of the boy band wrestle each other and puke green slime in front of frantic green-screen visuals. Danny Brown emerges from JOBA’s mouth, only to transform into a monster and chase the boy band — it’s a trip. This lead single is only a sample of what to expect from the group’s upcoming album — “ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE” — set to release on April 9.

“Get Sun” by Hiatus Kaiyote feat. Arthur Verocai

Victoria Carchietta, Staff Writer

After restlessly waiting six years for new music, Hiatus Kaiyote announced the new album “Mood Valiant” and we were blessed with the single “Get Sun.” The opening, ecstatic call of a crowd initiates the energy that the listener feels throughout the entire song. Lead singer Nai Palm’s signature vocals impress by jumping constantly between registers throughout the upbeat melody. The background is unique in that a classic drum beat and funk-inspired bassline are joined by lush strings and a jazzy brass section. As always, Hiatus Kaiyote’s music takes us on a journey across styles. “Get Sun” eventually dissolves into an atmospheric area of rhythm and wildlife, leaving the listener in as much awe as when they began.

“Of Cours I Blocked The Suez Canal” by Viper

Nicolas Pedrero-Setzer, Arts Editor

It’s been four days since Evergreen Marine’s shipping vessel finally broke free from the Suez Canal. Yet, Viper, the real estate agent turned trance-rapper has more than enough time to parody the event with his new single “Of Cours I Blocked The Suez Canal.” Prolific rapper Viper, who once produced 347 albums in one year, seems to always have his pulse on current events, with tracks like “I Eliminated Daft Punk 2 Bring Bobby Shmurda Back (Equl Xchange)” and “I Pupeteered Tha Takeova Of Capitol Hill To Instat Myself As President & Get Pogchamp Removd,” highlighting how easily he can commodify a current event.

Although his songs lack any coherence, marketability or listenability (for the most part), his ability to push transgressive content through the audio-waves remains unchallenged. Whether that’s a good thing or bad thing is up to the listener, but with the release of “Of Cours I Blocked The Suez Canal,” it has become undeniable that Viper embodies a very particular genius that runs off the madness of amateurishness. It’s the same mentality that drives Tommy Wiseau, and it all comes down to the fact that these are artists that just want to make stuff and be seen, regardless of what anyone says. With “Of Cours I Blocked The Suez Canal,” Viper has delivered yet another abstrusely amateur production, and it’s terrible, but it’s also so freakishly unique compared to everything being made these days that it’d be silly to deny Viper has arrived at some sort of brilliant breakthrough, whether or not he ever intended to do so.

“Mountain Crystals” by Luminous Kid feat. Phoebe Bridgers

Ana Cubas, Music Editor

“Mountain Crystals” is as folksy and euphoric as the title suggests — fit for the modern hippie. The track is one that may have emitted from Laurel Canyon in the ’60s, if you sprinkled in a bit of higher-tech production and clearer vocals. In the midst of howls and horns, and howls that transform into horns, Luminous Kid’s twinkly strums his guitar so calmly and lightly that I imagine the stars were above him when he wrote the track. His rapid vocals push the song forward, chugging through each verse to make the unrushed chorus feel freeing and organic. In the latter half of the track, Phoebe Bridgers graces us with a few lines of spoken word. Although it is delivered without much emotion, it is a satisfying cameo and intriguing addition to the track. Delight your inner flower child and listen to “Mountain Crystals,” a refreshing take on modern folk music and a promising single for Luminous Kid.

