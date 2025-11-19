‘Nuremberg’ echoes its cinematic predecessors

Whether in the form of mythologizing biopics or scrutinizing documentaries, film has been one of the ways we make sense of history. Perhaps no historical tragedy has been examined through the medium as thoroughly as the Holocaust: dramas like “Schindler’s List,” satires like “Jojo Rabbit” and documentaries like the over nine-hour-long “Shoah.” But fewer films have depicted the watershed trials where Nazi leaders faced judgement for their crimes. Released on Nov. 7, “Nuremberg,” starring Russell Crowe and Rami Malek, joins this pocket of cinematic history.

In 1945, in the Nuremberg Palace of Justice, the Allied powers tried high-ranking Nazi officials for war crimes and crimes against humanity. The subsequent years saw several more trials that held everyone from members of Adolf Hitler’s cabinet to leaders of the German economy accountable under newly established international criminal law. Film was innately tied to these trials — prosecutors showcased harrowing footage recorded by the Allies as they liberated concentration camps. This footage appeared in the three notable narrative films that recount the trials: 2025’s “Nuremberg,” a 2000 docudrama of the same title and 1961’s “Judgment at Nuremberg.”

The 2025 film follows the first of the trials, where surviving Nazi elites were tried by the International Military Tribunal, a panel of judges from the United States, the United Kingdom, France and the Soviet Union. In the dock sits Hermann Göring (a menacing, soft-spoken Crowe) — Hitler’s successor and supreme commander of the Nazi air force — along with 23 other defendants. Based on the 2013 book “The Nazi and the Psychiatrist” by Jack El-Hai, the film follows Douglas Kelley (a deft yet impassioned Malek) as he assesses the competency of the defendants. Concurrently, chief American prosecutor Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson (the always reliable Michael Shannon) presents damning evidence of Nazi crimes in the courtroom.

The most fascinating element of “Nuremberg” is the complex relationship between Göring and Kelley. Through conversations filled with pontification and cigar smoke, Kelley learns his subject’s intense narcissism and ardent nationalism, qualities that allow him to absolve himself of responsibility for the Holocaust. Göring flips the script, questioning the Allies’ position to lecture about war crimes and morality in the wake of the U.S. nuclear bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. This back and forth reveals Göring’s shockingly logical psyche and calm, unrepentant demeanor, further mystifying how he could be directly responsible for such unforgivable atrocities. Despite the film’s many out-of-place, Marvel Cinematic Universe-style quips and jokes — indicative of its inevitable audience of middle school classrooms — it nevertheless demands we reckon with who is responsible for fascism.

In comparison, the 2000 “Nuremberg” made-for-television docudrama packs a similar message with a less resounding punch. Released in two parts and based on the 1994 book “Nuremberg: Infamy on Trial” by Joseph Persico, this TV film follows the same trial. We watch from the perspectives of Justice Jackson (a stale Alec Baldwin) and Göring (a compelling Brian Cox) as the prosecution assembles evidence, while Göring connives from his cell and the trial drags along.

Uninteresting filmmaking aside, the story lacks a unique angle. What’s more, it feels like an attempt at adapting the facts of the trial to the screen but ends up merely checking off boxes and embracing fictional melodrama. Like with 2025’s “Nuremberg,” the inclusion of real footage from liberated concentration camps is the most impactful moment. Ultimately, the film telegraphs — in an albeit sanitized manner — the need to bring arbiters of atrocity to justice.

The most powerful entry in the Nuremberg film canon, 1961’s “Judgment at Nuremberg” follows fictional characters in an account of the Judges’ Trial, one of the subsequent Nuremberg trials overseen by a tribunal of American judges. The choice to remove real names from the story and confine almost all scenes to the courtroom places emphasis on the ethical debate at the core. In the film, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Dan Haywood (a grounding Spencer Tracy) tries Nazi judges charged with enforcing racist, unjust laws and sending people to die in concentration camps.

As defense attorney Hans Rolfe (Oscar-winning Maximilian Schell) toes the line between absolving his clients of responsibility and denying the atrocities themselves, the question of culpability arises. In one memorable scene, Rolfe broadens Jackson’s scope and charges the whole world with responsibility for Hitler’s reign of terror.

Rolfe is not far off in asserting how unexceptional the Nazis are. Kelley concludes in the 2025 “Nuremberg” film that Göring and the other Nazi leaders were not uniquely evil by any means. People like them exist in every country, he explains: those who stoke hatred to hold onto power, who commit atrocities in the name of twisted jingoism, justifying it all by asserting their victims are subhuman. Such has been echoed by Ben Ferencz, the last living Nuremberg prosecutor who died in 2023.

If we are to truly learn from our past, we must understand that the atrocities committed by the Nazis are not relics of the past or mere plot points we may watch in a film. Today, Israel continues its indiscriminate bombing of the Gaza Strip, a campaign deemed a genocide by a United Nations commission. In Sudan, the Rapid Support Forces carry out direct attacks on civilians in a genocide that the international community has been slow to address. We must acknowledge these crimes and accept, no matter how much it hurts our pride, that they remain just as possible today as they were 70 years ago. To ensure they never happen again, we must remain just as diligent.

Contact Leo Field at lfield@nyunews.com