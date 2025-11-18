Review: Sydney Sweeney punches up in the lackluster ‘Christy’

When awards season comes around, every young actor in Hollywood seems to be starring in a new biopic engineered to bring them a shiny gold statue. Jeremy Allen White just delivered his Bruce Springsteen. Timothée Chalamet is teeing up “Marty Supreme.” Now entering the ring is Sydney Sweeney with “Christy,” a sports biopic about the fighter who helped bring women’s boxing into the American mainstream.

In typical biopic fashion, the film linearly follows the life and career of Christy Martin (Sweeney), a young gay woman in small-town West Virginia. Boxing starts out as a way for her to earn pocket money and escape her overbearing, homophobic mother. But soon, Christy realizes a simple truth: She’s damn good at boxing. Her natural skill catches the eye of a gym owner who convinces her to train with the rigid Jim Martin (Ben Foster).

Christy meteorically ascends into the world of professional boxing, only to find years later that life at the top is still a living hell. In the ring, Christy sets the curve and finds validation in each knockout — out of it, she suppresses her gay identity and marries the much-older Jim, who violently threatens to sink her career any time she resists his wishes. While he takes control of her finances and autonomy, she finds solace in crafting a cocky media persona. To her husband, family and fans alike, Christy becomes nothing but a character who hurls homophobic taunts at her opponents, all the while internally pining for her high school girlfriend.

In recent years, biopics have become increasingly frequent and engineered for critical reception. But even as they grow stale, it’s hard to deny the electricity of a lead who marries being faithful to reality with a go-for-broke performance. Hollywood knows this, and has learned to place primary emphasis on the star, supported by formulaic filmmaking. “Christy” is no different, as Sweeney wipes off her movie-star varnish to deliver an unglamorous performance brimming with physicality, magnetism and tenacity.

When embodying Christy’s media persona, Sweeney crackles with bravado and protein-powered cockiness, jeering and pounding her chest with an energy that brings viewers to the edge of their seats. In Christy’s most personal moments, she pivots to restraint, telegraphing the turmoil spurred by her abusive husband and suppressed sexuality. The strength of this juxtaposition, of watching a Herculean woman go from roaring in the ring to holding back tears, gives “Christy” its gravitas.

But whenever the focus isn’t on Sweeney, “Christy” threatens to collapse. Director and co-writer David Michôd captures peripheral characters as caricatures, including Christy’s mom (Merritt Wever), whose sickly-sweet homophobia is used as a punch line. Whereas the best biopics create rich texture through strong side characters and interpersonal relationships, “Christy” does just barely good enough. The film captures Christy’s friends, girlfriends and opponents almost out of obligation, casting them aside after fulfilling biographical requirements.

It doesn’t help that the camera remains on autopilot for much of the film. Michôd’s uninspired visuals only punctuate with the occasional stylizations expected of any sports biopic — montages ensue and at least three times throughout the film, Sweeney runs like Rocky Balboa. Frustratingly, the fight scenes don’t sting with any tension beyond Sweeney’s physicality. Only in one fight late in the film, when Christy is well past her prime, does the audience doubt that she’ll deliver a knockout.

“Christy” shares some foundational elements with Craig Gillespie’s 2017 film “I, Tonya,” which stars Margot Robbie as another firecracker athlete thrust into tabloid headlines. But while Gillespie crafts a delicious tension around the infamous attack against figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, Michôd seems to merely revel in the bloody drama. Only in the film’s third act does his direction feel injected with adrenaline, employing a freneticism and sickening grit finally worthy of Sweeney. Yet it still reads as a slight to the rest of the narrative. After all, shouldn’t we value Martin’s story for more than the macabre?

Ultimately, “Christy” succeeds in demonstrating its star’s ability to punch up as a dramatic actress, though it seems the effort will receive neither acclaim nor the eyes of a widespread audience. This foray into the world of sports drama might have to be enough for Sweeney — at least until she picks another biopic role come next year’s awards season.

Contact Shrish Bulusu at arts@nyunews.com.