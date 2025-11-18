Review: Sydney Sweeney punches up in the lackluster ‘Christy’

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Students say NYU safety alerts still fall short
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Langone researchers find drug to combat congenital heart block
(John Bush for WSN)
Langone study maps how neurons stabilize memories
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
City Scoop: JFK’s grandson to run for Congress, and other top stories across NYC
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
Steinhardt researchers say schools should stop separating English learners
Lisa White, a longtime ER nurse at NYU Langone Health, battled cancer for eight months. (Courtesy of Brooke Kesselring)
NYU Langone fired a nurse battling cancer. Her story isn’t the only one.
Inside one of NYU’s prominent antisemitism consultants
Inside one of NYU’s prominent antisemitism consultants
N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine building. It is a red brick building. People are walking outside the building and a large sign with “NYU Grossman School of Medicine'' is in the front.
NYU Grossman rescinds program acceptances after losing federal grant
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
City Scoop: JFK’s grandson to run for Congress, and other top stories across NYC
(Fiona Clifford-Fotopoulos for WSN)
Lawmakers rally to tax the rich in Union Square
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
City Scoop: Flights canceled at major airports, and other top stories across NYC
Outside a polling site on Election Day. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘Hope and potential’: What Election Day looks like on campus
A red poster reading “Vote N.Y.C.” sticks out of a box.
Your 2025 ballot, broken down
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Students say NYU safety alerts still fall short
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Langone researchers find drug to combat congenital heart block
(John Bush for WSN)
Langone study maps how neurons stabilize memories
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
NYU revamps Courant Institute
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Tensions flare as College Dems claim Reps hijacked club meeting
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Students and faculty commence ‘solidarity fast’ in Bobst
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Students join hundreds in citywide Oct. 7 protest
(Kaitlyn Sze Tu for WSN)
Thousands protest Gaza flotilla interception under Washington Square Arch
A Film and Television student receiving their symbolic diploma silently protests by raising their hands to reveal “NO JUSTICE” and “NO PEACE." (Julia Smerling for WSN)
Protests persist across Tisch, law school graduations
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students picket outside Vanderbilt Hall, demand NYU Law cut anti-protest contract
(Renee Yang for WSN)
Fundraising for visa-related legal fees now a ‘moot’ issue, NYU says
Ebtesham Ahmed leads a chant during rally in Garibaldi Plaza (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students rally for ‘no compliance’ with Trump administration in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU has a ‘moral obligation’ to protect noncitizen students, immigration experts say
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors call for sanctuary campus with off-site classes
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students hold cross-campus march for divestment, noncitizen support
(Courtesy of Matt Salacuse, illustration by Maryam Lootah)
Beyond NYU: Turning life’s errors into humor
(Courtesy of Niko McCarty)
Beyond NYU: Leaving Caltech for a career in journalism
(Courtesy of Stolen Gin, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: When 5 music majors combine forces for a ‘good time’
(©Brooke Slezak Courtesy of NYU Photo Bureau, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: From research at Courant to taking on tech giants
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Beyond NYU: For Ocean Vuong, ‘literature is always political’
(Ryan Walker for WSN)
Opinion: Overpolicing won’t fix Washington Square Park
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
Off Topic: Having a boyfriend isn’t embarrassing, but Vogue’s new direction is
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off Topic: The teenage gambling epidemic needs an intervention
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: #SkinnyTok is anything but healthy
(Courtesy of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)
Off Topic: The First Amendment stops at the Pentagon’s gates
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Editorial: The work has just begun
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Students deserve clarity from NYU leadership
Editorial: Who to vote for in the NYC primaries
Editorial: Who to vote for in the NYC primaries
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Linda Mills, where are you?
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Editorial: Why NYU should, but probably won’t, follow Harvard
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Guest Essay: When it comes to contract faculty, NYU has no ‘peers’
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Guest Essay: Mamdani’s win strengthens our fight for gender equality
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Guest Essay: NYU must reject Trump’s coercive ‘compact’
(Allina Xiao and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Guest Essay: Unity is the only way out of Trump’s ‘compact’
(Courtesy photo by Gili Getz)
Guest Essay: On this grim anniversary, we must turn to Jewish-Arab organizations
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: My goodbye to WSN
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
Letter from the editor: On reflection
Letter from the editor: On reflection
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: 94 LS faculty members approve statement to WSN
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
(Ivy Chan and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Off-Third: Performative males are giving real feminists (like me) a bad rap
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off-Third: The Third North basement’s AC problem violates free speech
(Daniela Rodriguez for WSN)
Off-Third: WSN endorses Anna Wintour for NYU spokesperson
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
Off Topic: Having a boyfriend isn’t embarrassing, but Vogue’s new direction is
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off Topic: The teenage gambling epidemic needs an intervention
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: #SkinnyTok is anything but healthy
(Julianna Lindo for WSN)
Off Topic: Sports can’t stay fair when betting drives the game
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: The AI regulation movement must fight fire with fire
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Men’s basketball snatches thrilling wins, cross country excels and more
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Sydney
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU men’s soccer looks back on a tough season
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
In the Huddle: Josephine Dziedzic on running track & field and cross country at NYU
Head coach Scott Waddell and the team get hyped up before the game. (Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A bittersweet Senior Day for NYU’s soccer teams
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Men’s basketball snatches thrilling wins, cross country excels and more
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Men’s and women’s basketball open seasons, wrestling clinches a narrow win and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Cross country earns back-to-back UAA titles, volleyball hosts senior night and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Women’s volleyball wins twice at Tear It Up, men’s and women’s cross country in action and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Golf closes out fall season, volleyball competes in UAA Round Robin #2 and other news
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
In the Huddle: Josephine Dziedzic on running track & field and cross country at NYU
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Sonia Neighbors on joining the NYU women’s soccer team
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Sydney
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, the U.K. and Washington, D.C.
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Paris
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Los Angeles and Paris
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of China, Italy and the U.K.
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
6 Brooklyn neighborhoods in outfits
(Nicole Marban for WSN)
New eats near NYU: This taco spot aims to meet a ‘higher standard’
(Neil Tawney for WSN)
‘The New York Sari’ brings a meaningful depiction of the garment to NYC
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
#NYCSampleSale: The door to discounted luxury
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Behind the scenes, student costume designers turn fabrics into personality
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
6 Brooklyn neighborhoods in outfits
(Neil Tawney for WSN)
‘The New York Sari’ brings a meaningful depiction of the garment to NYC
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
#NYCSampleSale: The door to discounted luxury
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Behind the scenes, student costume designers turn fabrics into personality
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
5 ways to style your tights as the weather gets chilly
(Nicole Marban for WSN)
New eats near NYU: This taco spot aims to meet a ‘higher standard’
(Grady Rajagopalan for WSN)
SNAP cuts leave students in need — here’s where to find and give support
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Ditch Big Food for these local restaurants
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
New eats near NYU: What to eat at Time Out Market Union Square
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
New eats near NYU: A ‘nous’ bistro rethinks French culinary conventions
(Grady Rajagopalan for WSN)
SNAP cuts leave students in need — here’s where to find and give support
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘We’ve been through this before’: Why LGBTQ+ history matters
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
How an NYU alum is making space for Black journalists
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘A sign of hope’: What the mayoral election means for NYU students
The 1990 Greenwich Village Halloween Parade. (Courtesy of Joe Shlabotnik)
When skeletons come out of the closet and onto the street
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Ranked: Fan-favorite Halloween candy
Students study on the newly renovated first floor of Bobst Library. The renovations include new couches, blue carpeting and updated lighting fixtures.
Ranked: The best Bobst floors for studying
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Ranked: Mooncake flavors we’re mooning over
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Ranked: Manhattan’s AMC theaters
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: NYU core requirements
(Krish Dev for WSN)
WSN at New York Fashion Week
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Frederick Anderson takes you on vacation with his newest NYFW collection
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Shao New York invites the past into the future at NYFW
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Are you in heaven? Alexander King Chen’s solo show is a reflection of the inner self
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Viator Felis showcases clothing fit for unconventional trailblazers
(Courtesy of Warp Records)
Review: Danny Brown fully reignites his passion on ‘Stardust’
(Courtesy of Black Bear)
Review: Sydney Sweeney punches up in the lackluster ‘Christy’
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A feminist thriller, a tale of art forgery and more
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Staff recs: Hopecore
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Review: ‘Everyday Rebellions’ creates unlikely comparisons
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A feminist thriller, a tale of art forgery and more
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Classics that your syllabus forgot
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A collegiate love triangle, jump-scares and more
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Your next read, based on your NYU school
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Review: ‘We Love You, Bunny’ questions who owns the narrative
(Courtesy of Black Bear)
Review: Sydney Sweeney punches up in the lackluster ‘Christy’
(Courtesy of Paramount Pictures)
Colleen Hoover is killing book-to-movie adaptations
(Courtesy of Netflix)
Review: ‘Ballad of a Small Player’ fails to up the ante
(Courtesy of Arab Film Distribution)
‘The Land’ reckons with powerlessness
(Courtesy of NEON)
Review: Art speaks where words can’t in ‘Sentimental Value’
(Courtesy of Warp Records)
Review: Danny Brown fully reignites his passion on ‘Stardust’
(Courtesy of True Panther Records)
Review: Oklou’s deluxe album punctuates her previous success
(Courtesy of Columbia Records)
Review: Rosalía ascends to divine musicianship on ‘LUX’
(Courtesy of Stephen Fealy)
Q&A: NYU sophomore dives deep into ‘optimistic’ EP
(Courtesy of Autumn De Wilde)
Review: Florence + the Machine emerges from trauma on ‘Everybody Scream’
(Courtesy of Dance Theater of Harlem)
Q&A: Center for Ballet visiting scholar on ballet’s evolution
Stella Adler alumni Naomi Orange, Valentina Avila and Valentine Alvarado. (Courtesy of Fruit Fly Theatre Co)
Q&A: Stella Adler alumni on forming their own theater company
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Ranked: Broadway’s leading ladies
(Courtesy of Dylan Kloner)
Q&A: Reality TV makes good theater
The cast of “DISTANCE FROM THE DREAM: Songs to Face a Vanishing America” at rehearsal. (Meera Gupta for WSN)
Tisch New Theatre’s cabaret for change
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Review: ‘Everyday Rebellions’ creates unlikely comparisons
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Review: MoMA retrospective expands art’s boundaries
Moses Aina’s piece “Reclaiming My Body.” (Courtesy of Moses Aina)
Tisch alum redefines Black transgender art
(Jada Nakagawa for WSN)
New Pokémon game gets an A for effort and a Z for enjoyment
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
The Met’s new ancient Egyptian exhibition revives artistic tradition
The Beverage Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Beverage Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
The Career Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
The Commuter Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Welcome home, class of 2029
Welcome home, class of 2029
The Romance Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Romance Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Ivy Chan, Krish Dev, Julianna Lindo and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Comfort places
Beverage Bundling
Beverage Bundling
Cartoon: The 'enlightened' centrist
Cartoon: The ‘enlightened’ centrist
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
In photos: Election Day
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
In photos: The New York City Marathon
Cartoon: The 'enlightened' centrist
Cartoon: The ‘enlightened’ centrist
Cartoon: The hard-hitting questions of the NYC mayoral debate
Cartoon: The hard-hitting questions of the NYC mayoral debate
Cartoon: An average conversation between Stern bros
Cartoon: An average conversation between Stern bros
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
NYU Dining Halls: Farm-to-Table Eats!
(Ivy Chan, Krish Dev, Julianna Lindo and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Comfort places
(Ivy Chan, Grayson Hou, Kyra Reilley and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Halloween
On the Street: Passage of time
On the Street: Passage of time
On the Street: Silhouettes
On the Street: Silhouettes
On the Street: New York City
On the Street: New York City
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
In photos: Election Day
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
In photos: The New York City Marathon
Zohran Mamdani posing for a photo with players and fans at the end of the Classic. (Evan D’Souza for WSN)
Mamdani is ready to be called up off the bench
Large groups of fans crowd into the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan for the 19th annual New York Comic Con. (Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
The community at the heart of New York Comic Con
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Art under the city
Beverage Bundling
Beverage Bundling
(Meera Gupta for WSN)
Canines in costumes return to Washington Square Park
What's your dream job?
What’s your dream job?
Echo Picone on balancing studies and stardom
Echo Picone on balancing studies and stardom
(Zara Surti for WSN)
What’s for sale in Washington Square Park?
(Courtesy of PRNEWS.IO)
SPONSORED: Winter break escape: A road trip from NYC to Washington, D.C.
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News

Review: Sydney Sweeney punches up in the lackluster ‘Christy’

Despite a committed lead performance, the boxing biopic falters under the weight of its trophy-courting approach.
Shrish Bulusu, Contributing Writer
November 18, 2025
(Courtesy of Black Bear)

When awards season comes around, every young actor in Hollywood seems to be starring in a new biopic engineered to bring them a shiny gold statue. Jeremy Allen White just delivered his Bruce Springsteen. Timothée Chalamet is teeing up “Marty Supreme.” Now entering the ring is Sydney Sweeney with “Christy,” a sports biopic about the fighter who helped bring women’s boxing into the American mainstream.

In typical biopic fashion, the film linearly follows the life and career of Christy Martin (Sweeney), a young gay woman in small-town West Virginia. Boxing starts out as a way for her to earn pocket money and escape her overbearing, homophobic mother. But soon, Christy realizes a simple truth: She’s damn good at boxing. Her natural skill catches the eye of a gym owner who convinces her to train with the rigid Jim Martin (Ben Foster).

Christy meteorically ascends into the world of professional boxing, only to find years later that life at the top is still a living hell. In the ring, Christy sets the curve and finds validation in each knockout — out of it, she suppresses her gay identity and marries the much-older Jim, who violently threatens to sink her career any time she resists his wishes. While he takes control of her finances and autonomy, she finds solace in crafting a cocky media persona. To her husband, family and fans alike, Christy becomes nothing but a character who hurls homophobic taunts at her opponents, all the while internally pining for her high school girlfriend.

In recent years, biopics have become increasingly frequent and engineered for critical reception. But even as they grow stale, it’s hard to deny the electricity of a lead who marries being faithful to reality with a go-for-broke performance. Hollywood knows this, and has learned to place primary emphasis on the star, supported by formulaic filmmaking. “Christy” is no different, as Sweeney wipes off her movie-star varnish to deliver an unglamorous performance brimming with physicality, magnetism and tenacity.

When embodying Christy’s media persona, Sweeney crackles with bravado and protein-powered cockiness, jeering and pounding her chest with an energy that brings viewers to the edge of their seats. In Christy’s most personal moments, she pivots to restraint, telegraphing the turmoil spurred by her abusive husband and suppressed sexuality. The strength of this juxtaposition, of watching a Herculean woman go from roaring in the ring to holding back tears, gives “Christy” its gravitas.

But whenever the focus isn’t on Sweeney, “Christy” threatens to collapse. Director and co-writer David Michôd captures peripheral characters as caricatures, including Christy’s mom (Merritt Wever), whose sickly-sweet homophobia is used as a punch line. Whereas the best biopics create rich texture through strong side characters and interpersonal relationships, “Christy” does just barely good enough. The film captures Christy’s friends, girlfriends and opponents almost out of obligation, casting them aside after fulfilling biographical requirements.

It doesn’t help that the camera remains on autopilot for much of the film. Michôd’s uninspired visuals only punctuate with the occasional stylizations expected of any sports biopic — montages ensue and at least three times throughout the film, Sweeney runs like Rocky Balboa. Frustratingly, the fight scenes don’t sting with any tension beyond Sweeney’s physicality. Only in one fight late in the film, when Christy is well past her prime, does the audience doubt that she’ll deliver a knockout.

“Christy” shares some foundational elements with Craig Gillespie’s 2017 film “I, Tonya,” which stars Margot Robbie as another firecracker athlete thrust into tabloid headlines. But while Gillespie crafts a delicious tension around the infamous attack against figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, Michôd seems to merely revel in the bloody drama. Only in the film’s third act does his direction feel injected with adrenaline, employing a freneticism and sickening grit finally worthy of Sweeney. Yet it still reads as a slight to the rest of the narrative. After all, shouldn’t we value Martin’s story for more than the macabre?

Ultimately, “Christy” succeeds in demonstrating its star’s ability to punch up as a dramatic actress, though it seems the effort will receive neither acclaim nor the eyes of a widespread audience. This foray into the world of sports drama might have to be enough for Sweeney — at least until she picks another biopic role come next year’s awards season.

Contact Shrish Bulusu at arts@nyunews.com.

Print this Story