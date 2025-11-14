Colleen Hoover is killing book-to-movie adaptations

This review contains mentions of sexual assault as well as spoilers for “Regretting You” and “It Ends With Us.”

Colleen Hoover’s name is plastered across bookstore shelves and she is one of the most prominent contemporary authors. She’s sold over 20 million books in the last decade, and her film adaptations have gained immense traction in Hollywood since 2024’s “It Ends with Us.” Despite this success, the quality and message of her books are often met with controversy.

In 2022, she reportedly ignored messages from a girl accusing her son of sexual harassment, and “It Ends With Us” was criticized for its glamorization of abuse. With the recent film release of “Regretting You” on Oct. 24, a critical reevaluation of Hoover’s role in the media industry is past due. Her plethora of dedicated readers doesn’t save her books from poor writing and lazy tropes, and without anything extraordinary to translate, these movie adaptations end up worse than their source material.

“Regretting You” was unsurprisingly terrible. The movie follows teenager Clara Grant (Mckenna Grace) and her young mother, Morgan (Allison Williams). After the death and discovery of an affair between Clara’s father and aunt on her mother’s side, she must reconcile her relationship with her mother, one that wasn’t strong to begin with.

Corny, predictable and unserious, the film mocks Hoover’s already weak writing by altering the most interesting parts of the book. The adaptation erases the chemistry and detailed backstory between Morgan and her childhood best friend, Jonah (Dave Franco). At the film’s climax, the two share an awkward conversation of rushed dialogue to reveal their feelings for each other — a suspenseless buildup rather than the culmination of all their emotions since their respective spouses died at the beginning of the film.

On top of it all, unimaginative performances leave much to be desired. The actors deliver supposedly emotional lines like jokes, and unconvincing tears stream down their faces in practically every other scene.

“It Ends With Us” was just as disappointing. In the film, Lily Bloom (Blake Lively) endeavors to break out of a cycle of abuse that begins in childhood and seeps into her adult relationships. Her ex-boyfriend Ryle (Justin Baldoni), who experienced a similar childhood, acts physically violent toward her, even attempting rape. Hoover wrongfully excuses this behavior by asserting that he merely fell victim to the cycle of violence. In the end, Ryle gets a redemption arc where he gets to be present in his daughter’s life despite being completely undeserving. Hoover has always appeared blissfully unaware of how insensitive her stories are. She promoted “It Ends With Us” alongside Lively as a romance, leaving out the true nature of the story.

The movie is also entirely unfaithful to the admittedly engaging source material. One subplot where Lily writes letters to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres to cope with her childhood abuse is completely left out. This omission robs the storyline of how Lily dealt with trauma as a child. Of course, films should not adapt books page-for-page. But they should at least pay homage to the defined elements of the author’s writing, especially if compensating for mediocrity and reused tropes.

“It Ends With Us” and “Regretting You” both utilize the “I have always loved you” trope, a choice that’s cute in moderation, but when consistently used, makes Hoover seem incapable of writing something original. “Regretting You” uses flashbacks to foreshadow Morgan and Jonah’s relationship, which comes off as blatantly obvious and boring. Worse, it’s all copied and pasted from Lily and Atlas’ (Brandon Sklenar) relationship in “It Ends With Us.” Hoover’s upcoming film adaptation, “Reminders of Him,” a romance between a young mother and her late boyfriend’s best friend, is sure to be just as trite and predictable as its predecessors.

Aside from writing these film adaptations, Hoover also serves as producer. Instead of helping her bring her vision to life, her role severely dulls the emotional impact of the stories at hand. Producers cast popular actors like Mckenna Grace and Blake Lively in hopes of drawing in fans, but popular actors can’t make up for weak screenwriting. The films turn out like trashy versions of 2000s rom-coms that inexpertly tackle domestic violence and trauma, leaving no one to blame but Hoover herself.

The film adaptations of Hoover’s work are some of the weakest and most laughable media ever released. The added controversies in these films serve as nails in the coffin of the author’s reputation. It doesn’t take a genius to recognize repetitive writing or a script in desperate need of edits. Unfortunately for us, Hoover doesn’t seem to have an eye for either.

