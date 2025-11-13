Review: ‘Ballad of a Small Player’ fails to up the ante

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Faculty win right to legal aid in discrimination investigations
(Courtesy of Matt Salacuse, illustration by Maryam Lootah)
Beyond NYU: Turning life’s errors into humor
(Alex Tey for WSN)
‘Do not think about the camel’: Philosophers convene at NYU
An illustration of the N.Y.U. College Democrats logo on a blue background on the left and the N.Y.U. College Republicans logo on a red background on the right.
College Dems vs. Reps debate canceled last-minute
An empty classroom on the second floor of the Silver Center for Arts and Science taken in the winter of 2023. (Natalia Kempthorne-Curiel for WSN)
Steinhardt study links teacher turnover to student suspensions
Lisa White, a longtime ER nurse at NYU Langone Health, battled cancer for eight months. (Courtesy of Brooke Kesselring)
NYU Langone fired a nurse battling cancer. Her story isn’t the only one.
Inside one of NYU’s prominent antisemitism consultants
Inside one of NYU’s prominent antisemitism consultants
N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine building. It is a red brick building. People are walking outside the building and a large sign with “NYU Grossman School of Medicine'' is in the front.
NYU Grossman rescinds program acceptances after losing federal grant
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
City Scoop: Flights canceled at major airports, and other top stories across NYC
Outside a polling site on Election Day. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘Hope and potential’: What Election Day looks like on campus
A red poster reading “Vote N.Y.C.” sticks out of a box.
Your 2025 ballot, broken down
(Leena Ahmed for WSN)
19 arrested in Washington Square Park drug bust
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
City Scoop: 2 men die in Brooklyn flash floods, and other top stories across NYC
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
‘Grassy trees’ can help counter climate change, NYU scientists find
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Students and faculty commence ‘solidarity fast’ in Bobst
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Students join hundreds in citywide Oct. 7 protest
(Kaitlyn Sze Tu for WSN)
Thousands protest Gaza flotilla interception under Washington Square Arch
A Film and Television student receiving their symbolic diploma silently protests by raising their hands to reveal “NO JUSTICE” and “NO PEACE." (Julia Smerling for WSN)
Protests persist across Tisch, law school graduations
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students picket outside Vanderbilt Hall, demand NYU Law cut anti-protest contract
(Renee Yang for WSN)
Fundraising for visa-related legal fees now a ‘moot’ issue, NYU says
Ebtesham Ahmed leads a chant during rally in Garibaldi Plaza (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students rally for ‘no compliance’ with Trump administration in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU has a ‘moral obligation’ to protect noncitizen students, immigration experts say
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors call for sanctuary campus with off-site classes
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students hold cross-campus march for divestment, noncitizen support
(Courtesy of Niko McCarty)
Beyond NYU: Leaving Caltech for a career in journalism
(Courtesy of Stolen Gin, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: When 5 music majors combine forces for a ‘good time’
(©Brooke Slezak Courtesy of NYU Photo Bureau, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: From research at Courant to taking on tech giants
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Beyond NYU: For Ocean Vuong, ‘literature is always political’
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: #SkinnyTok is anything but healthy
(Courtesy of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)
Off Topic: The First Amendment stops at the Pentagon’s gates
New York City Transit employees pump water out of the A Line at Dyckman Street in Nov. 2012. (Courtesy photo by Patrick Cashin)
Opinion: NYC can’t handle the rain
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Guest Essay: When it comes to contract faculty, NYU has no ‘peers’
(Julianna Lindo for WSN)
Off Topic: Sports can’t stay fair when betting drives the game
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Editorial: The work has just begun
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Students deserve clarity from NYU leadership
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Linda Mills, where are you?
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Editorial: Why NYU should, but probably won’t, follow Harvard
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Guest Essay: Mamdani’s win strengthens our fight for gender equality
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Guest Essay: NYU must reject Trump’s coercive ‘compact’
(Allina Xiao and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Guest Essay: Unity is the only way out of Trump’s ‘compact’
(Courtesy photo by Gili Getz)
Guest Essay: On this grim anniversary, we must turn to Jewish-Arab organizations
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: My goodbye to WSN
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: 94 LS faculty members approve statement to WSN
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
(Ivy Chan and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Off-Third: Performative males are giving real feminists (like me) a bad rap
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off-Third: The Third North basement’s AC problem violates free speech
(Daniela Rodriguez for WSN)
Off-Third: WSN endorses Anna Wintour for NYU spokesperson
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: #SkinnyTok is anything but healthy
(Julianna Lindo for WSN)
Off Topic: Sports can’t stay fair when betting drives the game
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: The AI regulation movement must fight fire with fire
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off Topic: AI should not be used to exploit loneliness
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: Late-night show losses are the next step in entertainment censorship
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU men’s soccer looks back on a tough season
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
In the Huddle: Josephine Dziedzic on running track & field and cross country at NYU
Head coach Scott Waddell and the team get hyped up before the game. (Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A bittersweet Senior Day for NYU’s soccer teams
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Men’s and women’s basketball open seasons, wrestling clinches a narrow win and other news
Senior Bryan Moussako, one of the team's returning leaders. (Sidney Snider for WSN)
New-look NYU men’s basketball sets sights on national success
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Men’s and women’s basketball open seasons, wrestling clinches a narrow win and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Cross country earns back-to-back UAA titles, volleyball hosts senior night and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Women’s volleyball wins twice at Tear It Up, men’s and women’s cross country in action and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Golf closes out fall season, volleyball competes in UAA Round Robin #2 and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Cross country storms to first place, tennis closes out ITA Regionals and other news
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
In the Huddle: Josephine Dziedzic on running track & field and cross country at NYU
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Sonia Neighbors on joining the NYU women’s soccer team
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, the U.K. and Washington, D.C.
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Paris
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Los Angeles and Paris
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of China, Italy and the U.K.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Sydney and Washington, D.C.
(Neil Tawney for WSN)
‘The New York Sari’ brings a meaningful depiction of the garment to NYC
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
#NYCSampleSale: The door to discounted luxury
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Behind the scenes, student costume designers turn fabrics into personality
(Grady Rajagopalan for WSN)
SNAP cuts leave students in need — here’s where to find and give support
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘We’ve been through this before’: Why LGBTQ+ history matters
(Neil Tawney for WSN)
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
5 ways to style your tights as the weather gets chilly
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
6 ways to style a cardigan this fall
(Grady Rajagopalan for WSN)
SNAP cuts leave students in need — here’s where to find and give support
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Ditch Big Food for these local restaurants
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
New eats near NYU: What to eat at Time Out Market Union Square
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
New eats near NYU: A ‘nous’ bistro rethinks French culinary conventions
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Ranked: Fan-favorite Halloween candy
(Grady Rajagopalan for WSN)
SNAP cuts leave students in need — here’s where to find and give support
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘We’ve been through this before’: Why LGBTQ+ history matters
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
How an NYU alum is making space for Black journalists
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘A sign of hope’: What the mayoral election means for NYU students
The 1990 Greenwich Village Halloween Parade. (Courtesy of Joe Shlabotnik)
When skeletons come out of the closet and onto the street
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Ranked: Fan-favorite Halloween candy
Students study on the newly renovated first floor of Bobst Library. The renovations include new couches, blue carpeting and updated lighting fixtures.
Ranked: The best Bobst floors for studying
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Ranked: Mooncake flavors we’re mooning over
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Ranked: Manhattan’s AMC theaters
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: NYU core requirements
(Krish Dev for WSN)
WSN at New York Fashion Week
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Frederick Anderson takes you on vacation with his newest NYFW collection
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Shao New York invites the past into the future at NYFW
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Are you in heaven? Alexander King Chen’s solo show is a reflection of the inner self
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Viator Felis showcases clothing fit for unconventional trailblazers
(Courtesy of Netflix)
Review: ‘Ballad of a Small Player’ fails to up the ante
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Review: MoMA retrospective expands art’s boundaries
(Courtesy of Dance Theater of Harlem)
Q&A: Center for Ballet visiting scholar on ballet’s evolution
(Courtesy of Columbia Records)
Review: Rosalía ascends to divine musicianship on ‘LUX’
Moses Aina’s piece “Reclaiming My Body.” (Courtesy of Moses Aina)
Tisch alum redefines Black transgender art
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Classics that your syllabus forgot
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A collegiate love triangle, jump-scares and more
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Your next read, based on your NYU school
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Review: ‘We Love You, Bunny’ questions who owns the narrative
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A fantasy with magical creatures, two stream-of-consciousness novels and more
(Courtesy of Arab Film Distribution)
‘The Land’ reckons with powerlessness
(Courtesy of NEON)
Review: Art speaks where words can’t in ‘Sentimental Value’
(Dani Biondi for WSN)
Review: ‘Bugonia’ boldly denounces the hive mind
Director Roman Polanski with actresses Emmanuelle Seigner and Eva Green on the red carpet at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons)
Roman Polanski’s recent film just screened across NYC — here’s why it matters
(Courtesy of Columbia Records)
Review: Rosalía ascends to divine musicianship on ‘LUX’
(Courtesy of Stephen Fealy)
Q&A: NYU sophomore dives deep into ‘optimistic’ EP
(Courtesy of Autumn De Wilde)
Review: Florence + the Machine emerges from trauma on ‘Everybody Scream’
(Courtesy of Big Hassle)
Review: Alice Phoebe Lou chooses simple intimacy on ‘Oblivion’
(Julianna Lindo for WSN)
5 running anthems to get you across the finish line
(Courtesy of Dance Theater of Harlem)
Q&A: Center for Ballet visiting scholar on ballet’s evolution
Stella Adler alumni Naomi Orange, Valentina Avila and Valentine Alvarado. (Courtesy of Fruit Fly Theatre Co)
Q&A: Stella Adler alumni on forming their own theater company
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Ranked: Broadway’s leading ladies
(Courtesy of Dylan Kloner)
Q&A: Reality TV makes good theater
The cast of “DISTANCE FROM THE DREAM: Songs to Face a Vanishing America” at rehearsal. (Meera Gupta for WSN)
Tisch New Theatre’s cabaret for change
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Review: MoMA retrospective expands art’s boundaries
Moses Aina’s piece “Reclaiming My Body.” (Courtesy of Moses Aina)
Tisch alum redefines Black transgender art
(Jada Nakagawa for WSN)
New Pokémon game gets an A for effort and a Z for enjoyment
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
The Met’s new ancient Egyptian exhibition revives artistic tradition
(Jenny Qian for WSN)
‘Beetles, Cats, Clouds’ challenges patriarchal manga tropes
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
The Career Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
The Commuter Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
In photos: Election Day
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
In photos: The New York City Marathon
(Ivy Chan, Grayson Hou, Kyra Reilley and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Halloween
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
(Ivy Chan, Grayson Hou, Kyra Reilley and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Halloween
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
In photos: Election Day
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
In photos: The New York City Marathon
Zohran Mamdani posing for a photo with players and fans at the end of the Classic. (Evan D’Souza for WSN)
Mamdani is ready to be called up off the bench
Large groups of fans crowd into the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan for the 19th annual New York Comic Con. (Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
The community at the heart of New York Comic Con
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Art under the city
(Meera Gupta for WSN)
Canines in costumes return to Washington Square Park
(Zara Surti for WSN)
What’s for sale in Washington Square Park?
(Courtesy of PRNEWS.IO)
SPONSORED: Winter break escape: A road trip from NYC to Washington, D.C.
In a departure from the ensemble-driven “Conclave” and “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Edward Berger’s latest takes a bet on an intimate character study that doesn’t pay out.
Alice Rogers, Copy Editor
November 13, 2025
(Courtesy of Netflix)

The premise of “Ballad of a Small Player” should guarantee a 100-minute thrill ride. A gambler on the run from his past, Lord Doyle (Colin Farrell) finds himself in a Macau hotel room with a fake identity and hundreds of thousands in debt. After meeting an enigmatic woman, he endeavors to go clean. Unfortunately, not even a captivating leading man, a haunting orchestral score and a majestic backdrop can get this film up and running.

Continuing his pattern of adapting novels, critically acclaimed director and Tisch alum Edward Berger tackles a story from author Lawrence Osborne. But screenwriter Rowan Joffé’s sparse script does little to develop the few speaking characters. The dialogue is exposition-heavy: Joffé seems more concerned with explaining the banal rules of card games than establishing the women Doyle encounters as anything more than plot devices.

As for the protagonist, it’s unclear what to make of him. Doyle doesn’t come off as particularly suave or clever. In fact, it’s hard to believe he’s been successfully running this con for so long. His meek catchphrase, “How about dinner and a dance?,” which Farrell delivers every time with visible discomfort, is a prime example of the many failed attempts at witty banter. Doyle completely lacks confidence while still inexplicably apathetic about his debts, which are meant to be the film’s driving conflict.

For a role that, on paper, gives Farrell plenty to sink his teeth into, his performance is marred by cliche and dull dialogue. It’s a stark departure from his career-best performances in the TV show “The Penguin” and the film “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

If the story of a down-on-his-luck gambler under extreme pressure to win big feels familiar, that’s because it’s been done to death. Consider the 2019 indie darling “Uncut Gems” and its masterful editing that somehow compresses time and constructs chaos. It’s a panic attack of a movie with palpable urgency, whereas in “Ballad of a Small Player,” we are never convinced that anything matters. Scenes that are meant to be high-stakes chases end up as just a rain-soaked Farrell lightly jogging.

This lack of suspense comes as a shock considering Berger’s last project, “Conclave,” which elevated the dull process of selecting a new pope to psychological thriller-level tension. In Berger’s defense, maybe his goal for “Ballad of a Small Player” was not to make a hair-raising narrative, but a comprehensive portrait of a man whose greed leads to his downfall. Even so, Doyle lacks character that would make him worthy of a leading man. Beyond his overindulgence in gourmet room service, he never truly cracks under pressure or faces any real consequences. Without ever reaching rock bottom, he undergoes no interesting psychological transformation.

The film’s editing aims to confuse the viewer, blurring time and continuity. These tactics seem like an attempt to heighten the sense of mystery, which is odd, because there isn’t really a mystery to uncover. This slow-paced, restrained rhythm pairs strangely with Volker Bertelmann’s thunderous score. Perhaps these strongly contrasting elements could have made for an interesting juxtaposition if they paid off in a dramatic climax. But because Berger opts for an introspective conclusion, the film reads as thematically jumbled.

In all fairness, “Ballad of a Small Player” shines with spectacular visuals. Berger reunites with frequent collaborator James Friend for this film, an Oscar winner in cinematography for “All Quiet on the Western Front.” The result is a vibrant, breathtaking, jewel-toned depiction of Macau that brings the gambling capital to life and successfully communicates its allure. But the incessant, symmetrical, extreme wide shots, while stunning, are a confusing creative choice considering the film is meant to portray one man’s inner turmoil.

It’s hard to tell if “Ballad of a Small Player” is confused about its message or simply has nothing to say. The visual delivery may be beautiful, but much like its con man protagonist, there is no substance beyond the grandiose exterior. Not every film needs to offer some wider societal commentary like Berger’s previous films do, but if the purpose of your film is purely entertainment, it should be entertaining. This one is best enjoyed on mute.

Contact Alice Rogers at [email protected].

