Review: ‘Ballad of a Small Player’ fails to up the ante

The premise of “Ballad of a Small Player” should guarantee a 100-minute thrill ride. A gambler on the run from his past, Lord Doyle (Colin Farrell) finds himself in a Macau hotel room with a fake identity and hundreds of thousands in debt. After meeting an enigmatic woman, he endeavors to go clean. Unfortunately, not even a captivating leading man, a haunting orchestral score and a majestic backdrop can get this film up and running.

Continuing his pattern of adapting novels, critically acclaimed director and Tisch alum Edward Berger tackles a story from author Lawrence Osborne. But screenwriter Rowan Joffé’s sparse script does little to develop the few speaking characters. The dialogue is exposition-heavy: Joffé seems more concerned with explaining the banal rules of card games than establishing the women Doyle encounters as anything more than plot devices.

As for the protagonist, it’s unclear what to make of him. Doyle doesn’t come off as particularly suave or clever. In fact, it’s hard to believe he’s been successfully running this con for so long. His meek catchphrase, “How about dinner and a dance?,” which Farrell delivers every time with visible discomfort, is a prime example of the many failed attempts at witty banter. Doyle completely lacks confidence while still inexplicably apathetic about his debts, which are meant to be the film’s driving conflict.

For a role that, on paper, gives Farrell plenty to sink his teeth into, his performance is marred by cliche and dull dialogue. It’s a stark departure from his career-best performances in the TV show “The Penguin” and the film “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

If the story of a down-on-his-luck gambler under extreme pressure to win big feels familiar, that’s because it’s been done to death. Consider the 2019 indie darling “Uncut Gems” and its masterful editing that somehow compresses time and constructs chaos. It’s a panic attack of a movie with palpable urgency, whereas in “Ballad of a Small Player,” we are never convinced that anything matters. Scenes that are meant to be high-stakes chases end up as just a rain-soaked Farrell lightly jogging.

This lack of suspense comes as a shock considering Berger’s last project, “Conclave,” which elevated the dull process of selecting a new pope to psychological thriller-level tension. In Berger’s defense, maybe his goal for “Ballad of a Small Player” was not to make a hair-raising narrative, but a comprehensive portrait of a man whose greed leads to his downfall. Even so, Doyle lacks character that would make him worthy of a leading man. Beyond his overindulgence in gourmet room service, he never truly cracks under pressure or faces any real consequences. Without ever reaching rock bottom, he undergoes no interesting psychological transformation.

The film’s editing aims to confuse the viewer, blurring time and continuity. These tactics seem like an attempt to heighten the sense of mystery, which is odd, because there isn’t really a mystery to uncover. This slow-paced, restrained rhythm pairs strangely with Volker Bertelmann’s thunderous score. Perhaps these strongly contrasting elements could have made for an interesting juxtaposition if they paid off in a dramatic climax. But because Berger opts for an introspective conclusion, the film reads as thematically jumbled.

In all fairness, “Ballad of a Small Player” shines with spectacular visuals. Berger reunites with frequent collaborator James Friend for this film, an Oscar winner in cinematography for “All Quiet on the Western Front.” The result is a vibrant, breathtaking, jewel-toned depiction of Macau that brings the gambling capital to life and successfully communicates its allure. But the incessant, symmetrical, extreme wide shots, while stunning, are a confusing creative choice considering the film is meant to portray one man’s inner turmoil.

It’s hard to tell if “Ballad of a Small Player” is confused about its message or simply has nothing to say. The visual delivery may be beautiful, but much like its con man protagonist, there is no substance beyond the grandiose exterior. Not every film needs to offer some wider societal commentary like Berger’s previous films do, but if the purpose of your film is purely entertainment, it should be entertaining. This one is best enjoyed on mute.

