Review: Art speaks where words can’t in ‘Sentimental Value’

Can a house remain intact if its interior walls are broken? In the opening sequence of “Sentimental Value,” young Nora Borg (Renate Reinsve) recites a school essay where she personifies her childhood home, its stomach full and sated when bustling with people and aching when left in silence.

Years later, Nora is a thriving stage actress, brimming with energy as she performs an avant-garde retelling of Henrik Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House.” But when the audience leaves, she becomes a shell of her stage persona, avoiding conversations with her father Gustav (Stellan Skarsgård) and sister Agnes (Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas). The house metaphor was never about the literal foundation — It was about the cracks in Nora’s family and self.

These fractures widen as Gustav, a once-renowned film director now grasping for more time in the spotlight, returns home to his daughters. After divorcing their mom, Gustav abandoned the girls for decades, only returning home after his estranged wife’s death. He rehashes old wounds into a new script about his own late mother, a figure rarely present in their lives after she died by suicide. The girls think Gustav’s film exploits this family tragedy.

As in Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” there’s a semi-autobiographical nature here: A director not so subtly shares his relationship with filmmaking through the perspective of a fictional character. “Sentimental Value” director Joachim Trier does so by presenting a piercing yet pleasing blend of family life and the film industry. While Gustav seeks catharsis in filmmaking, Nora and Agnes confront old wounds, causing rifts in their relationship as they confront the different people they’ve become.

The narrative deepens when Gustav meets his muse, American actress Rachel Kemp (Elle Fanning), who plays his mother in the film within the film. To Nora and Agnes, Kemp’s inclusion in Gustav’s film isn’t just business, but a glaring reminder that Gustav cares more about his work than mending his familial relationships.

Still, the project offers the sisters a chance to learn about their grandmother’s life. As Agnes digs into archives, she uncovers that her grandmother endured Nazi torture for her anti-fascist ideology. Agnes brings a sense of closure to her family’s inherited trauma, working to mend ties between the members who are still alive.

The cast perfectly embodies these heavy emotions, with Reinsve, Lilleaas and Skarsgård all quietly delivering arguably some of the year’s best performances. Reinsve especially stands out as the enigmatic Nora, affirming her actor-director partnership with Trier as a worthy one for their third collaboration. In a scene after one of Nora’s plays, the camera zooms in as a crowd bustles around her. Without a single word, Reinsve’s expressions portray a kaleidoscope of grief and longing at the height of her confused feelings towards her father. Like her family, she’s a house that can barely hold itself together.

“Sentimental Value” caters especially to movie lovers, and some jokes might get lost on the average viewer. Gustav gifts his nine-year-old grandson DVDs of “The Piano Teacher” and “Irreversible” for his birthday — famously explicit films and a gag perhaps too carefully curated for a cinephile crowd.

Filmmaking becomes the Borg family’s main vehicle of resolution. Nora realizes her father’s film echoes her personal struggles more than she’d care to admit in its most emotional arc. When Agnes convinces Nora to finally read her father’s script, the family takes the first step toward moving past miscommunication. Instead of a dramatic outburst, Trier concludes their stories with tenderness, allowing his and Eskil Vogt’s screenplay to truly shine.

In the end, art serves as a means to make amends. The cracks in Nora’s walls slowly heal, as do the scars of her family’s past. “Sentimental Value” doesn’t pretend this healing is seamless — imperfections certainly remain. Still, through those imperfections lie the diligent task of reconciliation. Once the lights turn off and the cameras stop rolling, Trier’s plea for connection shines brightest.

