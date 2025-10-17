4 must-see NYC animated shorts

“Made In New York: Best of NYC Indie Animation” presents 15 short films, all under 10 minutes long. Compiled by Metrograph, an independent New York City movie theater with its own at-home streaming service, these shorts aim to capture the city’s animation talent.

The collection honors the outstanding artistry and ambitious innovation of New York filmmakers. Assembled by New York City-based animation legends Bill Plympton and Signe Baumane, the shorts explore various points of view, ranging from humans to bubble wrap. Each of these films bring its own important take on how to deal with the hardships of life. From positive to negative, hopeful to pessimistic, here are four stand-outs of the 15 films.

“There’s Too Many of These Crows” (2016)

“There’s Too Many of These Crows,” created by Morgan Miller, highlights humanity’s never-ending lust for control over nature. The film pits humans against crows in a field, and when the crows start attacking the humans, the humans retaliate with increasing levels of violence. The rivalry between the species is analogous to the rivalry between humanity and nature. To contrast the death and destruction, the short’s animation style is simple and drawn in ink. The film prompts audiences to consider how they’re effecting nature, and how their poor treatment of the environment has repercussions.

Though released in 2016, the short remains relevant today as humanity’s exacerbation of climate change through fossil fuel use is now compounded by the extreme water consumption of AI. Miller’s short film is a captivating masterpiece that encourages its audience to treat nature with respect.

“Fantasie in Bubblewrap” (2007)

In contrast, “Fantasie in Bubblewrap” by Arthur Metcalf wonderfully depicts life and legacy through animated bubble wrap. As two bubbles face death by pencil, we hear them beg to live. Their legacy lives on through their impact on the surrounding bubbles. They discuss how at any moment they might speak their last words, and that they should be thoughtful about what they say. The film’s cartoonish animation and pitched-up, child-like voiceover provide relief from the existential themes, which makes the content more accessible.

By depicting life as bubble wrap destined to be popped, Metcalf reminds audiences of life’s definite end. Knowing the end inspires the bubbles to live in the moment and encourages viewers to do the same. This film shows how, despite a common ending, what happens during life is what makes one’s legacy special.

“Guard Dog” (2004)

“Guard Dog,” created by Bill Plympton, feels like a children’s picture book about the fragility of life, as the beautiful sketch-like animation presents life through rose-colored glasses. The titular guard dog, a pet dedicated to protecting its owner, soon learns the reality that life is full of threats. In this case, the threats are various park animals that the guard dog envisions killing its owner in brutal and gruesome ways. Each imagined death possibility brings a new anxiety for the guard dog, who will protect its owner even in malicious ways.

The unexpected duality between lighthearted childhood illustrations and concepts of death makes this short film eerie and unsettling. At its core, the film warns about the dangers of overprotection and how hardships are essential to living life to the fullest.

“Frank Film” (1973)

In a very different light from the last three shorts, “Frank Film” by Frank and Caroline Mouris is an autobiography about Frank, who is obsessed with keeping pictures as memories. Frank narrates this retelling of his life as a monotone voice repeating words starting with the letter “f” or the “f” sound overlaps his monologue. These words, including “Frank” and “photography,” correlate to the collage technique where photos rapidly appear on the screen and bring to life the connection between photographs and memories.

Despite being one of the oldest films in the collection, released in 1973 — this film is just as beautiful and timeless as films released nearly fifty years later. A fascinating portrait of one man’s life, the short shows how humans connect to the past through images and urges the audience to live life one step at a time.

The entire “Made In New York: Best of NYC Indie Animation” collection is available to stream on Metrograph at Home.