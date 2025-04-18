‘The Shrouds’ and grieving in the digital age

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

(Renee Yang for WSN)
Deans hold info sessions on recent visa revocations
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors move classes off campus as hundreds protest Trump crackdown on higher ed
The Soapbox is a weekly news column rounding up stories worth reading for a global university. (Max Van Hosen and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
The Soapbox: New ruling excludes trans women in UK, prisons attacked in France and presidential visit in the UAE
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Artists join decadelong fight for Elizabeth Street Garden
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
‘A vile complicity’: Members of the Rwandan community recount 1994 genocide
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
At least 2 NYU affiliates involved in organizations that promote anti-trans practices
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
Students walking on NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Artists join decadelong fight for Elizabeth Street Garden
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
‘Just too complicated’: NYU Langone pauses plans for $3 billion Nassau County hospital
Demonstrators on Transgender Day of Visibility rally in Washington Square Park, Monday, March 31, 2025, in New York. (Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Hundreds march across campus for trans rights
(Ryan Walker for WSN)
NYU joins task force to address safety concerns in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Hundreds protest ICE detainment of Mahmoud Khalil in Washington Square Park
(Renee Yang for WSN)
Deans hold info sessions on recent visa revocations
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors move classes off campus as hundreds protest Trump crackdown on higher ed
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
‘A vile complicity’: Members of the Rwandan community recount 1994 genocide
NYU’s rendering for the renovated Grand Staircase at the Kimmel Center for University Life. (Courtesy of Joseph Tirella)
NYU to add ‘seating pods’ to Kimmel stairs, redesign lobby
Students protest Nike outside of the NYU Bookstore in October 2023. (Connor Patton for WSN)
Students protest NYU’s contract with Nike
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU Langone treats Israeli soldiers with advanced prosthetics
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Hundreds protest ICE detainment of Mahmoud Khalil in Washington Square Park
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
NYU bars 20-plus law students from Bobst after pro-Palestinian sit-in
(Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Dozens protest onslaught of pro-Palestinian student suspensions
(Samson Tu for WSN)
Admin responds to nonprofit criticizing updated student conduct policy
(Renee Yang for WSN)
Deans hold info sessions on recent visa revocations
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Opinion: NYU has built itself on diversity — now it needs to defend it
President Linda Mills sent an email Tuesday night confirming that "some members" of the NYU community have been affected by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. (Jake Capriotti for WSN)
‘Some’ students and faculty affected by visa revocations, Mills says
(Kevin Wu for WSN)
NYU Langone cancels ‘anti-governmental’ humanitarian presentation
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Trump chooses 5 NYU Law alumni for top administrative roles
(Courtesy of Beau Flynn)
Beyond NYU: From studying at Stern to producing ‘Moana’
(Courtesy of Augusta Lecaros)
Beyond NYU: Creating and curating feminist art around the world
(Courtesy of Marin Driguez)
Beyond NYU: From aspiring scientist to award-winning reporter
(Courtesy of Elliot Greenfield)
Beyond NYU: Shaping the image of a top luxury brand
(Courtesy of Aneesa Sheikh)
Beyond NYU: Merging music and advocacy
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Opinion: Zohran Mamdani is the progressive leader New York needs
(Courtesy of Emma Bell)
Guest Essay: Emma Bell for SGA chair
(Camila Ceballos for WSN)
Opinion: Trump’s attack on New York climate laws will have long-term ramifications
(Iris Bell for WSN)
Opinion: Gen Z activism is performative, not productive
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099
The personal information included in the leaked files on NYU's homepage on the morning of March 22, 2025. (Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is failing to protect the safety of its applicants
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: NYU must protect its international community’s right to free speech
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Editorial: NYU, step up
Editorial: NYU's disciplinary measures against students are reckless and reactive
Editorial: NYU’s disciplinary measures against students are reckless and reactive
An illustration of a collage of different scenes, such as a war zone, the face of prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and a person holding a sign that says "BANS OFF OUR BODIES."
Editorial: Reflect. Recharge. Then get to work.
(Courtesy of Emma Bell)
Guest Essay: Emma Bell for SGA chair
(Chelsea Li for WSN)
Guest Essay: It’s time to end legacy admissions in New York
(Courtesy of Alisa Vvedenskaia)
Guest Essay: Ashlie Oxford for SGA chair
Protesters holding hands amidst a crowd waving a Palestinian flag and holding signs that say “CEASEFIRE NOW LET GAZA LIVE!"
Guest Essay: NYU AAUP condemns detention of Mahmoud Khalil
(Jake Capriotti for WSN)
Guest Essay: The call for a reparations committee
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
An illustration of a poster on a utility pole with a woman in the center with a question mark over her face. Above are the words “LINDA MILLS” and below are the words “Lookalike Contest.”
Off-Third: Linda Mills lookalike contest brings new crowd to Gould Plaza
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC’s most disgraced mayor
An illustration of a person with binoculars staring in awe at a woman wearing dark sunglasses and red lipstick.
Off-Third: How to stalk campus celebrities
The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Matt Petres for WSN)
Off Topic: Trump’s war on the arts
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Off Topic: Today’s feminism prioritizes performance over action
(Courtesy of NYU Athletics)
Off Topic: The hysteria around trans athletes is a distraction
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Off Topic: DOGE is both misleading and inefficient
(Akshay Prabhushankar for WSN)
Off Topic: We must protect our libraries’ federal funding
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the UK, France and Spain
(Courtesy of NYU Athletics)
Behind the swimming & diving teams’ immense success
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A season recap of NYU women’s basketball’s historic back-to-back national titles
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Men’s volleyball wins UVC Championship for second straight season
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Track & field program record, men’s volleyball remains undefeated and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Men’s volleyball ends regular season undefeated, baseball opens conference play and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Basketball teams advance to Final Four, track & field close out indoor season and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Basketball teams advance to Sweet 16, softball opening weekend and other news
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Women’s basketball ends season undefeated, wrestling and diving regionals and other news
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: MK Fahey on the women’s basketball team’s monumental season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A sit-down with baseball player Aidan Pawlak
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, California and London
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the Czech Republic, France and Italy
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Shanghai
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Spain, France and Argentina
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the UK, Washington, D.C. and Italy
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
4 LGBTQ+ organizations to join outside of NYU
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
When I gave up my iPhone, it changed my life
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
4 ways to celebrate Earth Month in NYC
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
‘A vile complicity’: Members of the Rwandan community recount 1994 genocide
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Where is all the cool-toned makeup?
(Courtesy of Warner Bros. Television)
6 ‘Friends’-inspired outfits to get you through the week
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
For minimal work and maximum volume, try these 6 top-rated mascaras
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
How to conduct a DIY personal color analysis
Tisch student dancers pose in their choice of clothing for their morning ballet class. (Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
What are Tisch dancers wearing?
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
4 NYC women-owned brands challenging male domination in fashion
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Here’s a tip: don’t
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Ranked: Yankee Stadium grub
(Courtesy of Max La Manna)
Q&A: Navigating the NYC service industry through a chef’s lens
(Qianshan Weng and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Can Beli help you find love?
(Charlotte Nichols for WSN)
5 spots for outdoor dining near campus
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
4 LGBTQ+ organizations to join outside of NYU
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
‘A vile complicity’: Members of the Rwandan community recount 1994 genocide
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
Where did all the gays go?
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
How millennial cafes are fueling NYC gentrification
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
As Bobst prayer room is vandalized, Muslim students gather to celebrate Eid
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Ranked: Yankee Stadium grub
(Iris Bell for WSN)
Ranked: NYU merch
(Henry Bayha and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: Subway stations near NYU
A collage of various N.Y.U.-specific illustrations in green and blue.
Ranked: NYU lore
An illustration of an oven roasted turkey against a light purple background.
Ranked: Thanksgiving foods
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
Norma Kamali invents and reinvents herself at NYFW
(Levi Langley for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective highlights 3 East Asian designers at NYFW
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective flaunts the abundance of spring at NYFW
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Global Fashion Collective toys with heritage, nostalgia and the cosmos
(Courtesy of Marc Brenner)
Review: Sarah Snook redefines live theater in ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’
(Courtesy of Matthew Murphy)
Review: ‘Smash’ makes a messy TV show even worse
(Courtesy of Sideshow and Janus Films)
‘The Shrouds’ and grieving in the digital age
(Courtesy of Bernard Walsh)
Review: ‘Drop’ drops the ball
(Courtesy of Devin Derose)
Q&A: For queer Christians, indie artist Semler is bringing a great awakening
(AnMei Deck for WSN)
Review: ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ adds another piece to the ‘Hunger Games’ puzzle
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A novel in verse, a journalism-centered drama and more
(Charlotte Nichols for WSN)
5 books written by Irish authors
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A gory dystopian novel, an eccentric love story and more
(Mehr Kotval for WSN)
5 books to kick off Women’s History Month
(Courtesy of Sideshow and Janus Films)
‘The Shrouds’ and grieving in the digital age
(Courtesy of Bernard Walsh)
Review: ‘Drop’ drops the ball
(Courtesy of A24)
Review: ‘Warfare’ warns audiences of the realities of battle
(Courtesy of 20th Century Studios)
Review: ‘The Amateur’ doesn’t understand its message
(Courtesy of Levantine Films)
Review: ‘A Nice Indian Boy’ celebrates the bigness of LGBTQ+ love
(Courtesy of Devin Derose)
Q&A: For queer Christians, indie artist Semler is bringing a great awakening
(Courtesy of Numero Group)
Review: Margo Guryan’s ‘28 Demos’ invites you under her musical umbrella
(Courtesy of Atlantic Records)
Review: Skrillex’s newest album brings a new meaning to all killer, no filler
(Srividhya Chandramouleeswaran for WSN)
Some sad songs for rainy days
(Courtesy photo by Isaac Wheatley)
Q&A: New York natives Laundry Day on coming full circle
(Courtesy of Marc Brenner)
Review: Sarah Snook redefines live theater in ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’
(Courtesy of Matthew Murphy)
Review: ‘Smash’ makes a messy TV show even worse
(Courtesy of Emilio Madrid)
Review: Cursing, cutthroat comedians duke it out in ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’
(Courtesy of Marc J. Franklin)
Review: ‘Purpose’ stages a contemplative family reunion
(Courtesy of Julieta Cervantes)
Review: ‘Operation Mincemeat’ fails its mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
‘Anonymous Was A Woman’ celebrates women artists’ individuality
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
New Met exhibition shatters beauty with a feminist hammer
A reproduction of Jan Lievens' 1625 painting “The Feast of Esther” at the entrance to “The Book of Esther in the Age of Rembrandt.” (Katherine Welander for WSN)
Review: The Jewish Museum’s Rembrandt exhibition promises more of the artist than it delivers
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
The Brooklyn Museum reflects on 200 years and embraces change
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
4 Central Park monuments and the historical women behind them
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Spring break adventures
Ivy Chan, Kiara Mujica, Ethan Li, and Krish Dev.
On the Street: Food
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A season-long look into the record-breaking NYU women’s basketball team
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
In the panel titled Tisch, a girl with long braided hair, alternative clothing and round glasses types on a computer with sheets of paper flying around her. Her eyes are swirls and her expression is panicked as she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a 73-page play due tomorrow!” In the panel titled Stern, a man with short dark hair and rectangular glasses wears a suit saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have 500+ LinkedIn connections due tomorrow…” He holds a phone with a symbol of people and the number 500 while people shake hands in the background. In the panel titled Gallatin, a boy with wavy brown hair and goggles holds ropes while saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to weave a basket underwater tomorrow.” Another dialogue line reads “Yeah, that’s my concentration…” next to drawings of fish and baskets. In the panel titled Steinhardt, a girl with curly blonde hair and freckles stares at a phone while various electronic devices are scattered in the background including a phone with a caller ID saying “Kiara & Allina.” In a dialogue bubble she says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to communicate tomorrow.” In the panel titled Tandon a boy with round glasses, a puffer vest, a quarter-zip sweater and dyed purple hair says, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have a robot due tomorrow!” Behind him is a robot holding a sandwich on a plate saying “YUMMY,” a laptop on a desk displaying “Chat G.P.T.” and a blackboard with various diagrams in white chalk. In the panel titled C.A.S. is a girl wearing a white lab coat and goggles over a pink shirt and saying, “Sorry, I can't go out tonight, I have to write an essay on bird migration in Ancient Greece due tomorrow!” She holds an open book while plucking a leaf off of an overhead branch with forceps, facing away from a desk where a beaker of green liquid overflows.
Cartoon: NYU during finals is just so … unique
In a grayscale comic, a person works at a desk in front of a computer next to a window showing a city in ruins with a fallen sign saying “TECH INDUSTRY.” In the bottom right corner is a thought bubble that says, “Why can’t I find an internship?”
Cartoon: Your major in computer science has been declared
Ivy Chan, Kiara Mujica, Ethan Li, and Krish Dev.
On the Street: Food
(Krish Dev, Kyra Reilley, Suditi Sircar, and Isaac Wheatley)
On the Street: Framing
(Krish Dev, AnMei Deck, Julia Smerling, John Zhang for. WSN)
On the Street: Solitude
(Julia Smerling, AnMei Deck, Alisia Houghtaling and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Love
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Spring break adventures
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
A season-long look into the record-breaking NYU women’s basketball team
Children exchanging “Gulal,” colorful powder used for Holi. (Anna Prenowitz for WSN)
In photos: Holi at the Seaport Museum
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
In photos: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
In photos: Game on!
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.'s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
An illustration of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, over a blue and red background.
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
‘The Shrouds’ and grieving in the digital age

David Cronenberg’s latest is a poignant portrait of traumatic personal loss in the 21st century, now screening at Film at Lincoln Center and Angelika Film Center.
Mick Gaw, Staff Writer
April 18, 2025
(Courtesy of Sideshow and Janus Films)

In the opening of David Cronenberg’s “The Shrouds,” we find Vincent Cassel’s Karsh — a grieving tech mogul fashioned in a similar style to the film’s director — lying on a dental chair. His doctor points out that his teeth may be experiencing a kind of grief-induced rot and begins to reminisce about his patient’s late wife, Becca (Diane Kruger). The dentist remarks that he still has Becca’s files, raising the question: “Do you want JPEGs?” Known for his eclectic oeuvre consisting of body horror classics like “Videodrome” (1983) and crime thrillers like “Eastern Promises” (2007), the 82-year-old Canadian filmmaker’s latest release feels like one of his most ambitious yet personal works. Having lost his own wife in 2017, Cronenberg knows the cruel chokehold grief has on a person, while also attempting to dissect our dizzying existence in a conspiracy-fueled world. 

Karsh is the CEO of GraveTech. His company developed a proprietary high-tech burial shroud that can stream a 24/7, 360-degree view of late loved ones onto touchscreen headstones and a smartphone app — all in crisp HD resolution. After one of his graveyards is vandalized, he teams up with his conspiracy nut sister-in-law Terry (Diane Kruger) — who looks identical to Becca — and her incel software engineer ex-husband Maury (Guy Pearce) to investigate. What ensues is a ridiculous cat-and-mouse chase throughout Toronto and across cyberspace. Becca’s shady cancer doctor, a Chinese corporate conspiracy, eco-terrorists, a terminally ill Hungarian oligarch and the vague threat of “Russian satellites” elude and misdirect the increasingly paranoid technopreneur. Much of the film is spent navigating this complex web of conspiracies, as well as Karsh’s own tense relationships within his sexually frustrated inner circle. 

Though partially inspired by Cronenberg’s own persona, Cassel’s depiction of a lovelorn, genius tech mogul subtly channels the narcissistic mania found in the likes of Kanye West and Elon Musk. At the beginning of the film, Karsh seems unfazed. This projection of confidence nearly convinces us he has a firm grip on company operations and his deep-seated sorrows. Over the course of the film’s chaotic plot, it is revealed that Karsh is in fact almost entirely incompetent. Cassel plays the role with the perfect spiraling cluelessness, hopelessly following one dead-end lead to the next, while either angering or sleeping with every person in his life. Though Karsh is our designated guide, it is the rest of the ensemble that fleshes out the dysfunction of “The Shrouds.” Pearce’s performance as an unstable, unkempt and insecure tech bro is the perfect balance between pathetic and unnerving. Kruger, who plays three roles in the film, including an Artificial intelligence assistant modelled after Karsh’s late wife, hangs over the film with a seductive spectral presence. Whether through video call user interfaces or haunting dreams, Kruger blurs the boundaries between reality, virtual space and the afterlife. 

Originally pitched as a series for Netflix, which the streamer canceled after viewing Cronenberg’s pilot, a lot of the film’s dramatic pacing is like that of a soap opera. Corporate subterfuge and erotic nightmares aside, most scenes consist of people talking in rooms and over the phone or typing on various devices. Most shots also have a sterile Apple commercial aesthetic, avoiding any bright bursts of color and placing characters in generic downtown Toronto backdrops. Whether it is a desktop display, Karsh’s Tesla tablet or smartphone screens, electronic interfaces are regularly in the frame. In the hands of a less capable filmmaker, much of this would feel stilted, but Cronenberg pinpoints the frustrated emotional core burrowed in our world of oversaturated techno-consumerism.

Despite the image of unprecedented connection that Silicon Valley sells to its buyers, “The Shrouds” does not buy into this illusory sense of community. The phones and cloud services that purportedly connect us instantaneously in fact appear to isolate and monitor our every thought. Even in death, Cronenberg shows an eerily feasible reality where our bodies continue to be the object of digital observation. Our bones are carefully being scrutinized by irreparably damaged lovers and faceless cyber-spies alike. When loved ones pass, a meaningless void of despair tears through reality, threatening to suck one in lest they desperately cling onto the weeds of the past. In our present moment of crisis, where all that is familiar seems to be imminently collapsing, a mindless existence driven by algorithmic forces — riddled with misinformation and excess — becomes our recourse to dealing with collective grief. 

Contact Mick Gaw at [email protected].

