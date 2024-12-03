Ranked: Presidents in film & TV

American politics can be tedious, boring and depressing to keep up with. So why not turn to Hollywood and indulge in their interpretations of different commanders in chief? From slapstick incompetents to cold-blooded murderers, this list gives the rundown on American presidents in film and television to distract from the mishaps of our own real-life leaders.

7: Billy Bob Thornton, “Love Actually”

The holiday season always reminds me how terrible the unnamed American president is in “Love Actually.” From belittling the British Prime Minister (Hugh Grant) while kissing and taking advantage of his assistant, Natalie, Thornton’s character fulfills American stereotypes of annoying arrogance. There’s nothing memorable about him, especially when the film’s great ensemble carries its narrative so well.

6: Frank Underwood, “House of Cards”

The short-lived character Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) is one of the most cutthroat presidents on this list. From rising to the office of Commander in Chief after being House Majority Whip, Underwood utilizes both deceit and corruption to cement his place in the Oval Office. Underwood — who commits murder multiple times in the show and orders the killing of many of his political enemies — seems more authoritarian than democratic, even if that’s how he was elected. Seemingly fitting the definition of a cold-blooded sociopath, he pursues the inherent human goal of doing almost anything for power. However, his evil persona hinders him from becoming a beneficial public servant.

5: Merkin Muffley, “Dr. Strangelove”

Set during the Cold War, President Merkin Muffley (Peter Sellers) is a caricature of the follies behind foreign diplomacy. After a United States general delves into insanity and orders a nuclear attack on the Soviet Union, Muffley must meet with different foreign leaders to try and save humanity. He’s known for his irony, with his famous line being, “Gentlemen, you can’t fight in here! This is the War Room!” However, Muffley remains somewhat vigilant in light of the impending disaster, especially knowing the Soviets hold a “doomsday machine” that could wipe out the planet. Muffley’s fear of nuclear warfare looms and America’s tension-filled relationship with Russia hangs in the balance.

4: Ellen Claremont, “Red, White & Royal Blue”

Even if fictional, being the first female president is still a big deal. Played by Uma Thurman, Ellen Claremont is a warm and welcoming face that is hard to find within the cutthroat streets of Washington. Another plus: She turned Texas blue! There isn’t much to hate about Ellen, as her motherly figure to the protagonist Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) takes up the majority of her character, but it personifies her as reliable and caring. However, it’s refreshing to see a woman fit so easily within a leadership role in politics — hopefully she encourages the real country to make steps toward a female presidency.

3: Selina Meyer, “Veep”

Unlike the wise and good-natured Ellen Claremont, Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), the other prominent female president is anything but a role model — making her a perfect choice. Though she serves as the vice president in earlier seasons of “Veep,” she makes an unlikely ascent to the presidency after her superior resigns. While chaotic and, at times, crude and offensive, Meyer’s tenure of messes highlights the harsh and unserious nature of Washington. Her intense desire for power is admirable — it is somewhat inspiring to see a woman take on such a ruthless persona usually reserved for men.

2: James Marshall, “Air Force One”

Harrison Ford’s take on the president is somewhat unconventional; we don’t see him working at the White House or fulfilling presidential day-to-day duties. Instead, Ford as President Marshall is a heroic figure who must confront Russian communist terrorists by himself. Ford, who is known for playing daring and courageous characters like Indiana Jones and Han Solo, fits perfectly into this archetype for president. As a Vietnam War veteran and popular, well-natured politician, Marshall’s decision to single-handedly take on terrorists solidifies himself as a president physically willing to give up his life for the American people. As a result of his political valor, he solidifies his place here.

1: Jed Bartlet, “The West Wing”

Coming in first place, Josiah “Jed” Bartlet (Martin Sheen) is the closest depiction to the picture-perfect, all-American president. As the former Governor of New Hampshire and member of the U.S. House of Representatives, he spent over 36 years in politics. As an ideal image of the Democratic Party, Bartlet carried the show with rectitude and honesty, a true servant to the American people, unlike presidential caricatures in popular media that serve for shock value. While hiding a debilitating diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, Bartlet placed public policy before his own problems, signaling his commitment to the fictional American people. Having a moral backbone in American politics is a rare case, so Bartlet deserves this top spot.

Contact Maggie Turner at [email protected].