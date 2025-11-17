Books beyond Bobst: A feminist thriller, a tale of art forgery and more

“ The Forger’s Spell: A True Story of Vermeer, Nazis, and the Greatest Art Hoax of the Twentieth Century ” by Edward Dolnick

“The Forger’s Spell: A True Story of Vermeer, Nazis, and the Greatest Art Hoax of the Twentieth Century” investigates the true story of a Dutch painter, Han van Meegeren, who impersonated Johannes Vermeer and forged several of his paintings. However, unlike most forgers, whose incredible painting techniques trick art connoisseurs, van Meegeren’s skills were mediocre. Yet, for seven years he passed off his work as one of the most highly regarded painters of all time.

As an Art History major, I spend a substantial amount of my time reading about artwork and artists to inform my interpretations. However, this book reminded me that art historians too often see with their ears instead of their eyes. Dolnick stunningly reveals the mental manipulation that allowed van Meegeren to get away with his crime, tricking art experts of the highest caliber.

— Siobhán Minerva, Arts Editor

“Bad Feminist” by Roxane Gay

For those who want a book that reads like a diary, I found your next favorite read. “Bad Feminist” is a compilation of personal memoirs and cultural critique that explores the messiness of womanhood in such a raw and conversational way. Roxane Gay reminds us that it’s okay to be a bad feminist, especially when rejecting the label feels easier than being perceived as dramatic or angry. It explores intersectionality and how misogyny shifts depending on race, class and gender. But for a book that tackles such heavy truths, it’s also unexpectedly hilarious. Gay is truly comical, sarcastic and witty — the book will have you laughing one second, and rethinking your life the next.

She also dissects movies, books and TV shows we enjoy consuming — the ones that quietly reinforce and enable ideas that are inherently harmful to women — and reminds us that these guilty pleasures can coexist with critique. She writes about her own experiences, which I find beautifully vulnerable, relatable and heartbreaking at the same time. “Bad Feminist” is not your regular glossy, surface-level take on feminism, so be prepared for it to stick with you for months to come.

— Leena Ahmed, Deputy News Editor

“Perfume: The Story of a Murder” by Patrick Süskind

If you love deeply disturbing novels that make you feel guilty for reading them while also remaining glued in your hands, Patrick Süskind’s “Perfume:The Story of a Murder” is perfect for you. Despite the seemingly pleasing name, this book is full of suspense and gore and Süskind builds a narrative that truly reeks of the dangers of uncontrolled passion.

The 1985 novel is set in France and follows Jean-Baptiste Grenouille, a man with an extraordinary olfactory sense but no personal scent of his own. In just over 250 pages, Süskind swiftly takes you through Jean-Baptiste’s deep descent into preserving the most unique and impossible scents. He starts with extracting natural odors like flowers, cedar and sandalwood, but he soon finds that the most intoxicating scents stem from the skin of young virgin girls. “Perfume” forces you to watch as Jean-Baptiste becomes enthralled with his craft, even at the cost of the women around him.

— Natalie Deoragh, Deputy News Editor

“Butter” by Asako Yuzuki

As I said in my Goodreads review, which is too specific to paraphrase, “Butter” is all of my favorite things to read about: food, feminism and murder. Translated from Japanese by Polly Barton, Asako Yuzuki’s novel has become one of my favorite thrillers. The book follows Rika Machida, a journalist who becomes obsessed with the story of Manako Kajii, a famed chef who has been convicted of murdering lonely men. We watch Rika become more and more unhinged as she gets wrapped up in her seemingly unethical relationship with Kajii.

It took me around a quarter way through to get fully pulled into the story, but once I realized that Rika was starting to get manipulated by Kajii — as was I honestly — I devoured the novel. The book, in addition to serving up some delicious food writing, sheds insightful light on beauty standards, sexism and deceit.

— Alexa Donovan, Editor-At-Large

