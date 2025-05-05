Staff Recs: Let’s go to the beach

School’s out — almost. The moment has come to put your required reading down, close the Brightspace tab on your laptop and get on the train to Coney Island. If you’re struggling to pick a book to pack with you, a song to listen to or something to watch while at the beach, consider taking one of WSN Arts Desk’s recommendations.

“Garden Grove” by Sublime and Jakobs Castle

I love the beach, but it takes a minute for me to properly relax. A newly remastered version of a song from Sublime’s iconic 1996 album, “Garden Grove” details a chaotic road trip where mishaps run abound. Nonetheless, there’s an upbeat attitude about it all: “If you only knew all the love that I found / It’s hard to keep my soul on the ground.” The vocals of Jakob Nowell — the son of Sublime’s late lead singer, Bradley Nowell — lend an air of familiarity and nostalgia to the classic tune, and this iteration is perfect for basking in the sun with its new lethargic, electronic beat. Whether you’re dealing with sand in your shoes or the absolute “madness” Nowell details, the song is a super chill reminder that in spite of it all, you chose to be here and you’re happy that you did.

— Eleanor Jacobs, Music Editor

“Cover Story” by Susan Rigetti

There’s nothing better than a beach read — they’re easy, riveting and quick. I will say I prefer my beach reads to err on the side of substance rather than smut. “Cover Story” is the perfect tale for a day at the beach, with a compelling plot and just the right amount of depth to read in a few short hours and still be interesting.

Lora is an NYU student and an aspiring writer when she gets her dream internship at Elle magazine. It is there where she meets Cat, an exciting and rich editor who seems to have it all. After Lora opens up to Cat about her money troubles, she gets sucked into Cat’s glamorous world, but it’s not everything it seems. As a literary take on the con artist genre, composed of emails, FBI documents and journal entries, “Cover Story” is fun and easy — perfect for a day on the sand.

— Alexa Donovan, Arts Editor

The “Sharknado” franchise

Based on the title alone, I’m sure you can gather just how awful the “Sharknado” franchise is. But I’d be lying if I said the six made-for-TV movies weren’t worth watching. The general premise surrounds a hurricane that spews out man-eating sharks, and of course, high-speed winds that cause “sharknados.” They’re filled with celebrity cameos from Abby Lee Miller to David Hasselhoff and have the absolute worst graphics known to mankind, but that only adds to their entertainment value. My personal favorite is “Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!” which takes place largely at Universal Studios and in space, for some reason. While the beach isn’t always the primary location of “Sharknado,” watching these shitty movies really makes me want to sit on the sand — just not too close to the water.

— Dani Biondi, Film & TV Editor

“Mamma Mia!”

If you’re at the beach with your friends and family, and come back from dinner craving a comforting movie, choose “Mama Mia!” This movie is magnificent in every way. The cast is filled with talent — Meryl Streep stars as the strong and hard-working Donna and Amanda Seyfried plays her high-energy and spirited daughter, Sophie. They perform songs by ABBA, which gives the movie its nostalgic energy. Filmed on Greek islands, the crystal blue water sets a divine background for each scene. As Sophie prepares for her wedding and deals with the drama of her three fathers’ arrival, this movie’s drama is charming even if you have re-watched it a hundred times.

— Siobhán Minerva, Deputy Arts Editor

“Island in the Sun” by Weezer

There are few songs in this world that I call my favorite, but this one is a favorite. It is a perfect beach day bottled up into three minutes and 20 seconds of alternative country rock. It reminds me of dancing around in a sundress with the salt water smell still in my hair and cheeks a little tight from the day’s sun before dinner on vacation. Try to slow down this summer, appreciate the small moments and spend more time dancing.

— Julia Diorio, Arts Editor

