NYU arts clubs that will let you dive into your passion

Looking for a way to get involved with the arts at NYU? Whether you’re a new or returning student, here are a few arts organizations on campus that are seeking new members.

Members of NYU’s Asian Fusion Dance club appreciate and showcase their culture and artistic talent through choreography and performances. With over 300 clubs and organizations on campus, NYU has many arts organizations on campus that are seeking new members. (Image courtesy of Asian Fusion Dance)

NYU can be an intimidating place for anyone. Between the New York City skyscrapers, choosing classes, making friends, and, of course, navigating the subway, there are moments that can feel overwhelming and maybe even a little lonely — especially if you’re new on campus.

However, the Arts Desk wants to help you find your community! With over 300 clubs and organizations on campus, NYU has a variety of arts programs filled with passionate people looking to collaborate and make friends. We’ve decided to give you a snapshot of five different organizations on campus ranging from film to the entertainment business to help you find what excites you.

Fusion Film Festival

Isabella Armus, Deputy Arts Editor

Since its inception in 2003, Fusion Film Festival has been the premier organization at NYU for celebrating women and nonbinary people in the film industry. Fusion hosts events throughout the school year, culminating in an annual three-day festival that features industry masterclasses, guest speakers, and screenings of films competing in fourteen categories. They’ve had a range of notable guest speakers and mentors from the industry — most recently, they hosted writer and actress Issa Rae at their 2020 festival. The organization’s plethora of departments give students opportunities to get involved in ways ranging from submissions and social media to podcasts and editorial, all of which are integral to the festival. This club isn’t just limited to film students, though — it’s open to anyone at NYU who’s interested in diversifying the future of storytelling. The co-heads of Fusion this year will be students Juliet Adelman, Kitty Bailey and associate director Sequoia Sheriff. The organization is excited to finally be able to run the festival in person again, and will host a recruitment event in September. Interested students can also follow @fusionfilmfest on Instagram for updates.

Asian Fusion Dance

Jennifer Ren, Performing Arts Editor

By mixing traditional Asian dance with ballet, hip-hop and other Western forms, Asian Fusion Dance explores the possibilities of cultural awareness and appreciation. The club meets on Fridays from 6-8 p.m. to learn choreography that will be performed in various events, including the AHM Fall Festival and NYU’s Grand Bazaar. Along with the opportunities to participate in alumni workshops and collaborate with other dance clubs, the end-of-semester showcase offers a valuable chance for students to demonstrate their talents. Although last year’s meetings were remote, club staff are hoping to return in-person or implement a blended format this fall.

“After being cooped up inside for a whole year, don’t be afraid to try something new and get moving,” President Nicole Shiao said, adding that the AFD family holds socials and welcomes dancers of all levels from all backgrounds. “AFD is a great way to meet new people and make new friends, which can seem like a daunting task as a first year on campus. We can’t wait to welcome new members into our AFD family!”

Look out for them at NYU Club Fest, email [email protected] or send them a DM on Instagram at @nyu.afd.

Womxn in Music

Yas Akdag, Music Editor

It can be challenging for women in the music industry to find the space and resources to thrive. NYU club Womxn in Music seeks to change that.

“We strongly believe in building an inclusive community that will help musicians build their confidence and be able to contribute to the larger musical culture after they graduate,” founder and former president Senaida Ng said.

The organization, which also supports nonbinary musicians, has certainly wasted no time in doing so — since its inception in Fall 2020, the club has hosted numerous exciting events, including a production workshop with dolltr!ck, a virtual performance and Q&A with pop duo Aly & AJ and a student open mic night. It’s evident that supporting student musicians is at the forefront of the club’s mission: last year, they organized a songwriter and producer matching event. Having accounted for everyone’s styles, goals, and strengths, student songwriters and producers were paired with one another, facilitating collaboration in the midst of a pandemic. With incoming president Sophie Perez at the helm, the club is looking forward to another exciting year. You can keep up with the organization on Instagram at @womxninmusicnyu or on their website nyuwomxninmusic.wixsite.com/wimusic.

Stern-Tisch Entertainment Business Association

Ana Cubas, Arts Editor

Whether you adore film, photography, music, video games or any other form of art and media, the Stern-Tisch Entertainment Business Association could be the club for you. Don’t be scared off by the term “business association,” or “Stern-Tisch” — STEBA members come from all NYU schools and span various disciplines. It’s a great place to meet passionate, like-minded people, explore ways to apply your passions to a career, and, of course, network. Throughout the year, STEBA hosts events like panels, networking opportunities, game nights, resume workshops and more. The organization also facilitates mentorship programs with executive board members who share similar passions to the mentee, and often have experience in mentees’ desired fields. Meetings are often held on Thursdays from 6:30-7:45 p.m. STEBA also sends weekly emails with entertainment news, internship opportunities and information on future events. To receive updates and get involved with STEBA, follow them on Instagram at @nyusteba.

Tisch New Theatre

Sasha Cohen, Arts Editor

How would you like to be a catalyst for change in the theater industry? If that sounds exciting to you, you should check out Tisch New Theatre. A student theater organization designed to empower aspiring theater professionals, TNT dedicates itself to creating theatrical and educational experiences representative of the NYU student body. While TNT traditionally produces large-scale Broadway musicals and cabarets, that does not mean it is afraid to dabble in original content. In fact, this past spring, the organization created a production called “Offstage” that prioritized shining a spotlight on narratives traditionally left off the stage. Pairing 13 performers with 13 composers, each partnership wrote an original song about their identities while a team of over 100 students worked to curate a concert. Though the club has “Tisch” in the name, don’t let that fool you — the organization works with students from all NYU schools and majors in addition to a variety of experience levels. Whether you are a veteran or amateur actor, stage manager, lighting designer, producer, or some other kind of creative, TNT is an innovative space to grow and refine your talents. To learn more about the organization’s upcoming productions, casting calls and positions, visit @tischnewtheatre on Instagram and Twitter.

For more information about other NYU clubs and organizations, visit engage.nyu.edu.

Email the Arts Desk at [email protected].