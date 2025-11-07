Opinion: Mamdani’s inexperience should not be seen as weakness

Zohran Mamdani made history Tuesday night as he was elected New York City’s youngest mayor in more than a century. For many, his victory signals a generational shift in what leadership can look like. But even as city streets are filled with celebration, the conversation about Mamdani’s experience has yet to fade.

Mamdani’s detractors claim he is too young and inexperienced to serve as mayor of New York City. But when President Donald Trump announced his candidacy in 2015, with zero political or military experience, that same inexperience was celebrated as a strength. Many Americans saw Trump’s victory as refreshing. They said they wanted someone different, someone outside the system. And he won. Twice. If experience really mattered, we’d be consistent about who needs it to succeed.

For many young voters like myself, this conversation hits close to home. NYU students hear the same thing in classrooms, internships and leadership spaces: We need more experience before we’re taken seriously. We’re told to wait our turn for promotions, opportunities or even a seat at the table. When people claim Mamdani isn’t experienced enough to be mayor, it echoes the same generational gatekeeping we face.

Why is inexperience okay when it’s that of a billionaire businessman, but suddenly a dealbreaker when it’s a 34-year-old progressive? What counts as qualified for one leader is called unprepared for another.

Ironically, Mamdani’s biggest opponent, praised for his experience, hasn’t used it to make New York better. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo had decades of political experience, and yet he still diverted funds from the MTA and mishandled the state’s COVID-19 response, leading thousands of nursing home deaths to be tied to his decisions. If that’s what experience looks like, maybe it’s time to rethink what kind of leadership the city actually needs.

Experience isn’t a consistent standard. It’s a moving target shaped by age, class and ideology. Trump’s business background was framed as success. Mamdani’s activism is framed as inexperience. But which one actually makes for better public service? As a state assemblyman, Mamdani has pushed for public housing reform, transit accessibility and police accountability. His supporters see him as part of a new wave of civic-minded leaders whose politics connect to everyday people. He shows up where young, diverse voters are — sometimes literally in nightclubs. It might sound untraditional, but it’s also what political engagement should look like in 2025.

Concern over youth in leadership is nothing new. When John F. Kennedy became president at 43, many thought he was too young to handle the Cold War. But Kennedy’s legacy is remembered for his vision, composure and ability to inspire. Around the world, younger leaders are redefining what leadership looks like. Chile’s Gabriel Boric was elected at 35, making him one of the youngest presidents in Latin America. Burkina Faso’s Ibrahim Traoré became head of state at 34. While Traoré’s leadership has drawn international criticism, he has also inspired a sense of national pride among many young Burkinabè, showing that youth leadership can carry real influence.

It’s easy for voters to demand experience when what they really want is predictable leaders they can trust. But progress rarely comes from the most experienced person in the room. It comes from those willing to question how things have always been done.

Maybe the problem isn’t inexperience at all. Maybe it’s that Mamdani represents the kind of change that makes people uncomfortable. He’s transparent, unapologetically progressive and willing to meet people where they are. He reflects a new generation that values authenticity over polish and honesty over political theater.

So before we dismiss young leaders as unfit and not ready, we should ask what kind of readiness we’re really talking about: the kind that maintains the system or the kind that challenges it? If experience simply means repeating what’s already been done, maybe a little inexperience is exactly what New York City needs.

WSN’s Opinion section strives to publish ideas worth discussing. The views presented in the Opinion section are solely the views of the writer.

Contact Robin Young at [email protected].