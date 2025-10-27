On the Street: Passage of Time

For this edition, we asked staff and contributors to show us the moments that represent the process of time moving forward and the changes that occur as a result of that.
Meera Gupta, Video Editor
A waitress fading away while wiping tables, encapsulating the feeling of being overlooked yet resilient throughout her shift.
Ivy Chan, Photo Editor
The photo is titled “Fleeting.” A woman dancing elaborate movements, captured in low shutter speed.
Suditi Sircar, Illustration Editor
Weathered walls and storefronts across Kolkata, India.
Rachel Ning, Social Media Editor
I shot this photo on a roll of film that had been expired for close to 25 years! It also felt special because I shot the whole roll at home in California, where I was born and raised.
Alex Woodworth, Photo Editor
The declining towns of the Midwest illustrate how the forces of nature and time can warp human creations. Devoid of economic opportunities, the structures of these towns have dodged the renovations and redevelopment that most of the country has undergone. Their existence captures the way American life looked in the mid-20th century, while also showing the decay caused by decades of nature.
Kaleo Zhu, Copy Editor
A mosaic of posters that captures fleeting trends and cultural flashpoints, becoming a blank canvas for things to come in the city.
Kiran Komanduri, Deputy Sports Editor
It’s weird to spend nearly every day of your life right next to someone, and even weirder to suddenly get out of tune at one of the major milestones that we always tackled together in the past — graduation. Malini, the second of three triplets, happened to be the first of us to make it out of college. She also did it right alongside the dog she raised from an unruly puppy to a slightly more settled adult, kind of like our college careers.
Zara Surti, Video Editor
I took this photo whilst studying abroad in Paris last semester. My favorite part about the city is its architecture and how the past seems to be frozen in time, and so watching modern life zip relentlessly around the historical Arc de Triomphe felt like watching a collision of different time periods.
Kyra Reilley, Multimedia Editor
Using physical computing and paper, this project of mine represents a flower that blooms only at night. I enjoy watching the stars shine, and I wanted to evoke the same pensiveness and appreciation of life.
Krish Dev, Digital Director
On a summer road trip through the Midwest, I found myself in Door County, Wisconsin on the Fourth of July. Over 30 seconds, I shifted my camera right three times, capturing four distinct bursts collapsed into one frame.