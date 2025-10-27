On the Street: Passage of Time

It’s weird to spend nearly every day of your life right next to someone, and even weirder to suddenly get out of tune at one of the major milestones that we always tackled together in the past — graduation. Malini, the second of three triplets, happened to be the first of us to make it out of college. She also did it right alongside the dog she raised from an unruly puppy to a slightly more settled adult, kind of like our college careers.