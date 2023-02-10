NBC journalists walk out over unfair labor practices

Over 200 employees from NBC News, MSNBC and The Today Show staged a walkout on Thursday, Feb. 9 to protest NBC management’s bargaining practices and recent layoffs. Around 50 employees picketed in front of NBC’s headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in support of fair contract negotiations after more than two years at the bargaining table.
The NBC News Guild claimed that after over 1,000 days of bargaining, they have only reached nine tentative agreements despite submitting 40 proposals. They also alleged that NBC has bargained in bad faith throughout the process.