Under Construction

Rockets don’t have to be just the toys that Elon Musk got bored of before he went off to buy Twitter. Rogue Aerospace members launch rockets to bring their classroom learnings to life while earning certification from the National Association of Rocketry (NAR). Rogue Aerospace, made up of a team of rocket enthusiasts, is one of Tandon School of Engineering’s Vertically Integrated Projects (VIPs), research and innovation programs that apply multidisciplinary engineering skills to build or design products from self-driving technology to off-road race cars and rockets.
The Tandon MakerGarage, a workshop dedicated to VIPs students, is the home of Rogue Aerospace. At the garage is where Miller and Xu design and build their rockets before launch.
Rogue Aerospace has won awards and recognition from NASA and Northrop Grumman, a US defense contractor researching aerospace and aeronautics technology.
To pass NAR certifications, designers must successfully launch and then recover the launch. Designers package a timed parachute deployment system into the rocket’s body to slow the rockets’ descent. The motor generates lift during launch and powers the ascent. The fins help stabilize the rockets during its ascent. The drogue, a small and secondary parachute, deploys before the main parachute so as to stabilize the descent and prevent the main parachute from tangling.
