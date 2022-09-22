Under the Arch – Landing Page
Under the Arch
Who Are You?
September 2022 Issue
Articles
Living Galleries: Finding Autonomy in Becoming Art
Tori Morales, Deputy News Editor
Sept. 18th, 2022
I’m blindsided by the pain every time I get pierced. Even after 13 piercings, my latest — a vertical labret — had me seeing static white and tensing up in the chair. The moment I felt the needle break through the thin skin of my lip, I almost regretted my decision. Almost.
The Application of Self: Accounts From Steinhardt’s Studio Art Department
Kate Serrano, Contributing Writer
Sept. 18th, 2022
NYUs Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development offers students an expansive and meaningful list of courses and programs. In every aspect, it facilitates human development by instilling ideas of “Knowledge, Creativity, and Innovation at the Crossroads of Culture”.
The Science of Sisterhood
Elleni Solomon, Contributing Writer
Sept. 18th, 2022
NYUs Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development offers students an expansive and meaningful list of courses and programs. In every aspect, it facilitates human development by instilling ideas of “Knowledge, Creativity, and Innovation at the Crossroads of Culture”.
Personal Style is Trending
Ella W. Anderson, Contributing Writer
Sept. 18th, 2022
White Converse with a red and blue stripe: That’s the first trend I remember. Everyone would wear them with black leggings and a sweater. In the seventh grade, I thought wearing the same shoes and clothes as everyone else was the ultimate style achievement. I saved up for months, deciding whether I wanted the high-tops or low-tops.
NYC Versus American Suburbia: The Limitations of Self Expression
Julia Diorio, Contributing Writer
Sept. 18th, 2022
When I am asked where I’m from, I usually say northern Westchester County. I do not say my exact town name, mostly because it’s so small that I highly doubt anyone would have heard of it. But the person I’m talking to may have seen the viral Fox News clip of a woman at my town’s school board meeting screaming out against critical race theory.
Photo Essays
There’s No Place Like Home
We’re not in Kansas anymore.
School’s Back in Style
Are the fashion stereotypes across NYU schools accurate?