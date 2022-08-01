Public Works’ ‘AS YOU LIKE IT’ returns Aug. 10 in Central Park

Begins August 10 • The Delacorte Theater in Central Park



Public Works’ acclaimed musical production of “AS YOU LIKE IT” returns to Central Park, bringing together its diverse ensemble of both professional actors and community members from across New York. Adapted by Shaina Taub and Director of Public Works Laurie Woolery, featuring music and lyrics by Taub, this ambitious work of participatory theater has been hailed as “thrilling and terrifically vital” by The New York Times. Forced from their homes, Orlando, Duke Senior, his daughter Rosalind, and niece Celia are banished to the Forest of Arden. There, they discover a community of acceptance and transformational love, where all are welcomed and embraced. Laurie Woolery directs this magical adaptation of a beloved classic.

This summer, we are excited to return with all five ways to access free tickets:

Distribution in Central Park

Lottery at The Public Theater

Digital Lottery with TodayTix

Standby Line in Central Park

Five Borough Distribution

Learn more about performances for “AS YOU LIKE IT” that offer access for people with disabilities.

The Public requires proof of complete COVID-19 vaccination by the date of attendance for access to The Delacorte Theater. A booster dose, for those eligible under CDC guidelines, and the use of a face mask are recommended but not required. For more details, visit Safe in the Park.

Want to reserve your seat to New York’s favorite summer tradition? Become a Supporter Plus with a gift of $300 or more. You’ll be contributing to a 60-year legacy of providing millions of free tickets to New Yorkers. To keep the majority of seats free for all, only a limited number of reserved seats are available. Join in as a Supporter Plus today.