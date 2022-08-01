Public Works’ ‘AS YOU LIKE IT’ returns Aug. 10 in Central Park

Washington Square News
A young man wearing black pants and a light-colored short sleeve button-up shirt holds onto the side of a subway platform, standing on the tracks over another man who is laying down on the tracks.
Cornell student rescues man from subway tracks seconds before train arrives
Michael Steinhardt resigns from NYU’s board of trustees
Michael Steinhardt resigns from NYU’s board of trustees
An aerial view of Yankee Stadium shows the crowd of graduates, family and friends who attended NYUs commencement ceremony for the class of 2022.
NYU ’20, ’21, ’22 grads honored at double-header commencement 
Judith Heumann waves to the crowd while on stage after delivering remarks during NYUs commencement ceremony for the classes of 2020 and 2021. NYU graduates and administrators cheer and clap their hands behind her. The backdrop of the stage is several NYU school flags.
Judith Heumann to NYU grads: ‘Disability is difference. It is not deficiency.’
Taylor Swift hugs NYU president Andy Hamilton. (Staff Photo by Manasa Gudavalli)
Here’s what Taylor Swift said during her NYU graduation speech
A stage with a purple backdrop and banners representing NYUs schools and colleges hang in the background. A podium is at the center, and NYU president Andrew Hamilton stands behind it wearing a purple academic robe. He is speaking with one hand raised in the air. Surrounding him are seated commencement guests, also dressed in purple academic robes.
NYU Commencement Guide: How to watch Taylor Swift’s speech online and more
The all glass facade of 181 Mercer Street.
181 Mercer building opening delayed again until spring 2023
181 Mercer St., located between Bleecker and West Houston streets, is NYUs new multi-use building. The building is expected to open in fall 2022. (Staff Photo by Manasa Gudavalli)
SoHo/NoHo rezoning approval allows 181 Mercer to stand
181 Mercer St., NYU’s new building, is being built with special glass windows to reduce energy usage and help prevent bird collisions. Up to 230,000 birds die every year in New York City from these collisions. (Staff Photo and Illustration by Ryan Kawahara)
Bird-safe glass design at 181 Mercer saves wildlife and energy
181 Mercer St., located between Bleecker and West Houston Streets, is NYUs new multi-use building. The building is expected to open in fall 2022. (Staff Photo by Manasa Gudavalli)
Controversial 181 Mercer building now slated for fall 2022 opening
NYU held its first annual State of Sustainability address last Thursday, April 22. Students are not convinced, especially considering past efforts by NYU Divest to get the university to cut ties with corporations related to fossil fuels and the prison-industrial complex. (Photo by Echo Chen and Tony Wu. Staff Illustration by Alex Tran)
NYU remains invested in fossil fuels as the university hosts its first State of Sustainability
The building at 181 Mercer is in the early stages of construction. NYU has resumed construction at the site after New York State deemed school projects essential. (Photo by Corey Rome)
181 Mercer Street Construction Resumes
A young man wearing black pants and a light-colored short sleeve button-up shirt holds onto the side of a subway platform, standing on the tracks over another man who is laying down on the tracks.
Cornell student rescues man from subway tracks seconds before train arrives
People hold signs at an abortion rights protest in Washington Square Park. Signs include Legalize abortion once and for all, We will not go back, and My body my choice.
Thousands rally for abortion rights across NYC in wake of leaked Roe ruling
The interior of GLOSSLAB’s Flatiron location. LED signs with the word “GLOSSLAB” are affixed to the wall. Rows of seating are displayed. People are sitting and walking inside.
NYC nail salon advocates frustrated by state gov’t safety delays
A protester shouting while holding a sign reading “There is no fashion on a dead planet” in Times Square.
FIT students rally for sustainable fabric in Times Square
An illustration of the Washington Square Arch. Behind the arch sits gray and brown alternating high-rises. On the top right are the words “The Daybook” in an arched shape.
What to do this week: A bake sale for Ukraine and more
The northwest entrance of the 8 St-NYU subway station for the R and W lines.
Students divided over installing metal detectors in subways
A line of people stand waiting to take COVID-19 tests on a road near a gate. Workers in full personal protective equipment can be seen monitoring the line and administering the tests.
‘I need to get out’: NYU Shanghai lockdown leaves students struggling in dorms
The user interface of a change.org petition against a pink background: a description of the petition is in the upper half, and signatures of petitioners are in the lower half.
Petition against NYU’s COVID screener stalls after 3 weeks
A student seated indoors, wearing a black mask, tan headphones, and a blue sweater with a reclining green frog.
Students conflicted about NYU easing mask mandate
Convalescent plasma treatment can be effective in treating COVID-19 for selected patients, according to recent research from NYU’s Grossman School of Medicine. (Image via Wikimedia Commons)
Plasma treatment benefits some COVID patients, NYU study finds
A study by NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing found a correlation between COVID-19, sleep insufficiency and poor mental health among nurses. (Photo by Tony Wu)
Nurses’ insomnia, anxiety linked to pandemic stress
The NYU community is experiencing a high number of COVID-19 cases. Students can access Binx saliva tests in NYU housing. (Staff Photo and Screenshot by Ryan Walker)
Explained: What to do if you test positive for COVID-19
NYU’s LGBTQ+ Center and Global Spiritual Life hosted Black trans activist and award-winning writer Raquel Willis for a panel discussing excellence in the Black trans community. During the panel, Willis spoke about her recent projects that aimed to humanize trans victims of violence and discrimination. (Image via nyu.edu)
Black trans activist Raquel Willis talks resistance and remembrance
NYU Langone Health has announced a new “Cultural Heritage Day.” The announcement comes after Langone did not include Juneteenth, a federal holiday, on their 2022 calendar. (Photo by Nina Schifano, Staff Illustration by Jake Capriotti)
Instead of Juneteenth holiday, NYU Langone offers employees a ‘Cultural Heritage Day’
The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation awarded $750,000 to NYU and the University of Waikato. This grant funds a project that aims to protect the cultural knowledge and heritage of Native Americans, Māori and other First Nations communities. (Photo by Lauren Sanchez, Image via Wikimedia Commons)
Grant awarded to NYU-University of Waikato Indigenous studies project
Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer was chosen as this years NYU Reads selection. Members of the Native American and Indigenous Students Group at NYU have said that the university has failed to include them in the conversation about the reading. (Staff Photo by Sirui Wu)
Indigenous students demand visibility after being snubbed at NYU Reads event
On Sept. 28, NYU’s Office of Global Inclusion held a community update webinar. During the event, OGI outlined its plans for each of its six initiatives: Disability Inclusive Culture, the Center for Multicultural Education & Programs, the LGBTQ+ Center, Global Faculty Engagement, Global Leadership and Strategic Innovation & Partnerships. (Photo by Lauren Sanchez)
Office of Global Inclusion announces new plans to advance diversity and inclusion
As the idea of critical race theory enters the political mainstream, state legislatures are clashing over what should be taught in K-12 classrooms. While some states have banned such curriculum, NYU students and faculty have encouraged similar discussions in university classrooms. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
‘A political football’: NYU faculty grapple with nationwide vilification of critical race theory
Michael Steinhardt resigns from NYU’s board of trustees
Michael Steinhardt resigns from NYU’s board of trustees
An aerial view of Yankee Stadium shows the crowd of graduates, family and friends who attended NYUs commencement ceremony for the class of 2022.
NYU ’20, ’21, ’22 grads honored at double-header commencement 
Judith Heumann waves to the crowd while on stage after delivering remarks during NYUs commencement ceremony for the classes of 2020 and 2021. NYU graduates and administrators cheer and clap their hands behind her. The backdrop of the stage is several NYU school flags.
Judith Heumann to NYU grads: ‘Disability is difference. It is not deficiency.’
Taylor Swift hugs NYU president Andy Hamilton. (Staff Photo by Manasa Gudavalli)
Here’s what Taylor Swift said during her NYU graduation speech
A stage with a purple backdrop and banners representing NYUs schools and colleges hang in the background. A podium is at the center, and NYU president Andrew Hamilton stands behind it wearing a purple academic robe. He is speaking with one hand raised in the air. Surrounding him are seated commencement guests, also dressed in purple academic robes.
NYU Commencement Guide: How to watch Taylor Swift’s speech online and more
Portrait of Mara Mills
NYU selects 2021-22 Distinguished Teaching Award winners
Graduate Ayham Adawi in purple graduation robe holds the NYU Abu Dhabi banner. A crowd of graduates in purple robes are seen in the background.
Abu Dhabi, Shanghai seniors come together at NYC commencement
Two graduates in purple graduation robes crouch in front of a ring light camera to take a picture. There are other graduates, friends and family members walking around them. In the background, there banners for NYU Connect.
Advice for incoming first-years from NYU’s newest graduates
Collage of images and objects featured in WSN’s ranked column during the 2021-22 school year. At the center, Sabrina Choudhary and Joey Hung, the writers of the column, set against a background of a photograph of the Andromeda galaxy. The images and objects include a photo of the Trader Joe’s logo, a screenshot from the NYU Affirmations Instagram page, the Washington Square Park fountain, WSN Managing Editor Trace Miller, two cans of hard seltzer, Washington Square Mews, and a collage with the words “Ranked: NYU.”
Ranked: Our own Ranked articles
Lexie Alford, the youngest person ever to visit every country, holds up a sign that reads Country #111 in front of the The Forbidden City palace complex in Beijing, China.
Q&A: Guinness World Record holder Lexie Alford on traveling to every country
An illustration of a cell phone on a yellow background. Text bubbles are featured on the screen.
The yasses and flops of Grindr, as told by its NYU users
A beret, a top hat, a cowboy hat, a floppy hat and a sun hat against a light green background.
Through the looking-hat: What we as a society can learn from hats
A beret, a top hat, a cowboy hat, a floppy hat and a sun hat against a light green background.
Through the looking-hat: What we as a society can learn from hats
An anterior view of a lot the size of a New York City house filled with racks of clothes and tables for jewelry and other smaller items with graffiti on the wall in the background.
Ludlow Flea Market offers unique, sustainable pieces at affordable prices
An illustration of six clothing items against a green background. Items include a pair of pink pants, a green purse, cheetah-print sunglasses, a ballet wrap skirt, ’70s-inspired flared pants and a cream knit bodycon dress.
Trend forecast for your warm-weather wardrobe
An illustration with a purple background, featuring three Instagram posts with two women in swimsuits, and another one wearing a strapless dress and pink sunglasses.
Struggling with beauty standards while growing up Black
An illustration of the back of a Black girl’s head while she sprays products into her hair in front of a mirror. On the right is a table with eight assorted hair care product containers.
The US hair care industry lags behind in accepting Black hair
An illustration of a cell phone showcasing on the screen a Tik Tok app video, with a sign that reads “Shein Haul”. Under this, a girl with brown hair and a yellow sweater holding 5 plastic packages.
Slow down and resist fast fashion
(Photo by Justin Park)
Foresight into fashion’s future: emerging designers’ visions for menswear
(Photo by Justin Park)
You can sit with us: CISE brings empowering pieces to the NYFW showroom
(Photo by Camille Harvell)
Dancers stole the show at the 2022 Uplive x Hekka NYFW runway show
(Photo by Celia Tewey)
Claudia Li brings another quirky, playful collection to Fashion Week
(Image via THEO)
Diamond in the rough: THEO continues mining for brand identity
(Photo by Jack Hyler)
Flying Solo stands out in SoHo
Suzanne Rae F/W 2019
Fashion for Peace F/W 2019
NPC F/W 2019
Zang Toi F/W 2019
Peacebird F/W 2019
Vivienne Hu F/W 2019
(Photo by Ishaan Parmar)
Private Policy Family Dinner: NYFW F/W 2020
(Photo by Kaleah Mchawi)
Noon by Noor: F/W 2020
(Photo by Justin Park)
Just in XX F/W 2020
(Photo by Li Chun)
Vivenne Hu: F/W 2020
(Photo by Alexandra Chan)
Flying Solo Couture: F/W 2020
(Photo by Ishaan Parmar)
Son Jung Wan: F/W 2020
(Photo by Ashley Hurst)
Timo Weiland F/W 2020
(Photo by Valerina Young)
Oxford Fashion Studio II S/S 2020
(Staff Photo by Elaine Chen)
Oxford Fashion Studio III S/S 2020
(Photo by Aidan Singh)
Fashion Palette Australian Designers S/S 2020
(Staff Photo by Justin Park)
Swiss Touch Presents: Mode Suisse S/S 2020
(Photo by Ishaan Parmar)
Hogan McLaughlin S/S 2020
Being a world-renowned fashion event, New York Fashion Week brings thousands of attendees from around the world to the city every year. This year, with the ongoing pandemic situation, the Beauty & Style section at Washington Square News has decided not to cover the gathering. (Staff Photo by Alexandra Chan)
Why WSN Will Not Cover New York Fashion Week In-Person This Year
(Photos by Catherine McMahon)
Flying Solo: NYFW Spring/Summer 2022
(Photo by Ishaan Parmar)
Chuks Collins goes through a style metamorphosis
(Staff Photo by Ryan Walker)
Deity New York’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection screams femme fatale
(Staff Photos by Ryan Walker)
Global Fashion Collective II S/S 2022
(Staff Photo by Manasa Gudavalli)
Imperial Legacy brings I ❤️ NY gift shop to NYFW
(Photos by Justin Park)
TASOU is the rising star of avant-garde athleisure
(Photo by Justin Park)
Foresight into fashion’s future: emerging designers’ visions for menswear
(Photo by Justin Park)
You can sit with us: CISE brings empowering pieces to the NYFW showroom
(Photo by Camille Harvell)
Dancers stole the show at the 2022 Uplive x Hekka NYFW runway show
(Photo by Celia Tewey)
Claudia Li brings another quirky, playful collection to Fashion Week
(Image via THEO)
Diamond in the rough: THEO continues mining for brand identity
(Photo by Jack Hyler)
Flying Solo stands out in SoHo
A mocktail glass with a dried citrus fruit on top against a yellowish background.
A hangover remedy guide
An illustration of two women sitting next to each other. In front of them is a camera on a tripod. The woman sitting on the right wears a shirt with blue and purple flowers and holds a cup of wine. The woman sitting on the left wears a purple sweatshirt that reads “NYU” and is eating pasta.
Meet Skyler Bouchard, the NYU alum who took the culinary world by storm
A front view of the Ukrainian restaurant Veselka. The restaurant has a small dark red and yellow awning with its name printed on it. In front of the restaurant there are trees without branches in pots painted with the yellow-and-blue Ukrainian flag.
Veselka, the heart of Ukrainian solidarity in New York
The bubblegum pink storefront of Kinky’s Dessert Bar. On either side of the door, hearts are printed on the windows in a range of pink tones. Above the door is the word “Kinky’s” in yellow letters.
Kinky’s Dessert Bar sells the dirtiest desserts in the Lower East Side
The exterior façade of a red brick building with a Joes Pizza sign and patio cover while a customer eats at the outside table.
The best late-night and 24-hour eats around campus
The outdoor seating structure at Tacombi, a Mexican restaurant in Greenwich Village. The name of the restaurant can be seen on a white sign above the structure. Behind the seating structure are white apple blossom trees in full bloom.
Spice up your date night with these restaurants around NYU
A glass of clear gin-based cocktail decorated with sage leaves and a metal straw against a white background shot from above.
Grab a muddler and mix up a Wise Man
Two alcohol bottles and a champagne flute on a granite countertop. On the left, a mostly empty bottle of liqueur. On the right, a half-empty bottle of prosecco with an orange decal. In the center, a champagne flute with a homemade deep red spritz.
Spoil yourself and impress your friends with a refreshing spritz
Protein bars are a popular snack choice. But they may not be as nutritious as they claim. (Staff Illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Remaking the protein bar: the ugly, processed truth of a beloved snack
While gin and tonics primarily consist of a balanced mix of gin and tonic water, they can be spiced up with citrus, syrups and bitter liqueurs. (Photos by Phoebe Goldman)
Neither shaken nor stirred: A foolproof guide to mastering the gin and tonic
Pumpkin is known for being versatile with many different recipes. NYU students dish on their favorite pumpkin-based recipes. (Photos by Juliana Guarracino)
NYU students’ go-to pumpkin recipes
Deputy Culture Editor Addison Aloian makes her sweet potato gnocchi recipe, topping it with sage, paprika, and cheese. Spending time in quarantine has allowed her to hone in on hobbies such as cooking. (Staff Photo by Addison Aloian)
The Meal That Got Me Through Quarantine
An illustration of a cell phone on a yellow background. Text bubbles are featured on the screen.
The yasses and flops of Grindr, as told by its NYU users
A boy and two girls stand side by side smiling at the camera. Each holds different styles of food shopping bags. Behind them, the green trees of Washington Square Park.
Gallatin first-years mobilize students to donate meal swipes to mutual aid
An illustration of two baskets on a blue background. The basket on the left has five Bibles and the basket on the right has chocolate Easter eggs.
Celebrating with unity and joy on one of the most sacred Christian holidays
White text reading Re: The Identity & Equity Issue on a red background above fine white curvy lines.
The Identity & Equity Issue
Bright red-and-white decorations hang from a tree with a very thick patch of branches. The bramble is in front of an evergreen tree.
Chestita Baba Marta: The monthlong welcoming of Grandmother March
An illustration featuring a Cuban NYU student carrying the stories of her Cuban heritage with her. Behind her, a group of seagulls encircle a raft with Cuban asylum seekers, also known as balseros.
‘Patria y vida’: Cubans and Cuban Americans discuss differences in identity, expression
Collage of images and objects featured in WSN’s ranked column during the 2021-22 school year. At the center, Sabrina Choudhary and Joey Hung, the writers of the column, set against a background of a photograph of the Andromeda galaxy. The images and objects include a photo of the Trader Joe’s logo, a screenshot from the NYU Affirmations Instagram page, the Washington Square Park fountain, WSN Managing Editor Trace Miller, two cans of hard seltzer, Washington Square Mews, and a collage with the words “Ranked: NYU.”
Ranked: Our own Ranked articles
A yellow bag, rolling papers, an orange lighter, a dollar bill, and a small green grinder on top of a red bag.
Ranked: Quintessential NYU experiences
An illustration of five individuals. From left to right, a man with tattoos wearing a black graphic t-shirt, a man wearing an oversized white t-shirt and gray rounded sunglasses, a girl sitting at a cafe table, a man with a white button down shirt and khaki pants, and a man reclined on a white bed sheet.
Ranked: NYU students who will break your heart by senior year
(Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
Ranked: Bad movies
(Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
Ranked: NYU meme pages
Ranked: Student lounges
Ranked: Student lounges
An illustration of a Black woman in a green shirt and a white woman in a yellow shirt listening to music through wired headphones. The cord of the headphones spells out “Listen to This.”
Listen to This: beabadoobee maintains she’ll ‘See you Soon’
On a theater stage, there is a girl wearing a yellow dress looking toward and talking to a guy wearing a red shirt and blue pants. Behind them is a backdrop with tepees.
Review: ‘The Trojan Women’ is a Native American Greek tragedy
The Front Bottoms guitarist Brian Sella and vocalist Mat Uychich standing in front of trees.
Q&A: Time, place and live music with The Front Bottoms’ Brian Sella
A pixelated, pop-art-style illustration with the Marvel logo against comic-book onomatopoeia.
A guide to the serpentine madness of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
A group of concert attendees holding their phones up high in the foreground, and a performer clouded by orange mist in the background.
V100 return headlined by Baby Keem
A monochromatic headshot of Molly Neuman.
Q&A: Molly Neuman, from Bratmobile drummer to Riot grrrl legend & music business innovator
A middle-aged woman holding the hand of a boy in the middle of a desert.
Review: In ‘Time is a Mother,’ Ocean Vuong explores grief through the prisms of time and space
An illustration of a person wearing a black dress and black shoes, standing on what appears to be a piece of lined paper, looking out into a black abyss in which a pair of white eyes stares out.
Review: ‘In the Margins’ imagines writing without writers
An illustration of the cover of “Love by Maayan Eitan. A kiss mark is on a beige background.
Review: Maayan Eitan’s ‘Love’ is an exploration of life under the male gaze
Picture of Sarah Manguso. She has shoulder-length brown curly hair, red lipstick and is looking directly at the camera with her hand on her chin.
Sarah Manguso explores memory and form in her debut novel, ‘Very Cold People’
An illustration of a hand holding a martini glass filled with an orange liquid. The arm is wrapped in a pink sleeve with a pearl detail around the wrist. Next to the arm in a red rose and an empty vase.
Review: ‘Happy Hour’ by Marlowe Granados is a triumph for the literary party girl
An illustration of two identical women wearing purple dresses and black boots with flowing black hair coiled around their bodies. They stand in front of a solid yellow background.
We should be excited that spoken word is reinventing literature
A pixelated, pop-art-style illustration with the Marvel logo against comic-book onomatopoeia.
A guide to the serpentine madness of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
A portrait of a smiling Gaspar Noé wearing all black in front of a gray background.
Q&A: Filmmaker Gaspar Noé knows he won’t be remembered and doesn’t care
An illustration of a computer on a bed covered with a blue blanket. The computer’s screen displays light blue mountains. Next to the computer is a small teacup.
Off the Radar: ‘Woman in the Dunes,’ a twinge of horror in the eyes of monotony
An elderly couple holding hands sitting at the opposite end of a table accompanied by a middle-age male and an infant in a family living room.
Review: ‘Vortex’, a reminder that death is destiny
A woman with orange hair and a black headband wears a pensive expression. She has one hand next to her mouth and appears to be biting a bit of her nail. Behind her there is a window that looks out to green trees and grass.
Review: Post-grad panic personified in ‘The African Desperate’
A man with a long beard and hair stares straight ahead, his eyes downcast. He’s wearing a plain white shirt and is against a background of painted sideways flames.
Review: ‘Los Conductos,’ a woozy ride through the sunken corridors of Medellín
An illustration of a Black woman in a green shirt and a white woman in a yellow shirt listening to music through wired headphones. The cord of the headphones spells out “Listen to This.”
Listen to This: beabadoobee maintains she’ll ‘See you Soon’
The Front Bottoms guitarist Brian Sella and vocalist Mat Uychich standing in front of trees.
Q&A: Time, place and live music with The Front Bottoms’ Brian Sella
A group of concert attendees holding their phones up high in the foreground, and a performer clouded by orange mist in the background.
V100 return headlined by Baby Keem
A monochromatic headshot of Molly Neuman.
Q&A: Molly Neuman, from Bratmobile drummer to Riot grrrl legend & music business innovator
An illustration of Johanna Fateman on a red background.
Q&A: Le Tigre’s Johanna Fateman on riot grrrl culture, past and present
Caitlin Hsu, a WSN editor, and Will Wood sitting on brown couches in between a fern and a Fender Stratocaster.
Will Wood wants to be authentic, whatever it takes
On a theater stage, there is a girl wearing a yellow dress looking toward and talking to a guy wearing a red shirt and blue pants. Behind them is a backdrop with tepees.
Review: ‘The Trojan Women’ is a Native American Greek tragedy
Multiple “Newsies” cast members stand behind microphones on a small stage surrounded by an applauding crowd.
Review: The ‘Newsies’ anniversary celebration reminded me of why I love NYC
Paul Lazar walks barefoot across a stage. He is wearing a black blazer, royal blue T-shirt and denim jeans that are cuffed at the ankle.
Structured theatrical chaos in ‘Cage Shuffle Marathon’
Stephen Sondheim, an American composer and lyricist, started his theater career by writing the lyrics for “West Side Story” in 1957. The eight-time Tony Award winner died on Nov. 26, 2021, at age 91. (Image via Wikimedia Commons)
Stephen Sondheim: a legend who lives on
Anna Deveare Smith’s play “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992,” first premiered on Broadway in 1994. Now running at the Signature Theatre, the story of the Rodney King uprising is as relevant as ever. (Photo by Joan Marcus, Image courtesy of Signature Theatre)
Review: ‘Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992’ calls out America’s racial hypocrisy
(Staff Photo by Alexandra Chan)
A first look at a new concert by Tisch Dance students
An illustration of a man holding a gun and wearing a khaki trench coat. Behind him there is a mill, and to the left there is text: “Call of Duty Vanguard Warzone Season Two.”
‘Call of Duty’ brings subtle yet impactful changes with new season
Developed by 343 Industries, “Halo Infinite” is the newest installment in the “Halo” franchise. The game has successfully blended familiar aspects of “Halo” with modern first-person shooter elements. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
‘Halo Infinite’ multiplayer: the revival of a franchise
“Call of Duty: Vanguard,” the newest installment in the “Call of Duty” series, will be released on Nov. 5. The multiplayer beta, which allowed players to try the game’s multiplayer mode before release, proves to be promising despite a few issues. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
Review: ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ beta revives the first-person shooter
Though historical revisionism is an issue in video games, taking liberties with the details can enhance the game play experience. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ demands historical distortion
Video games depend on delivery on many different fronts. Stars Wars: Battlefront II is close to that but not quite. (Staff Photo by Manasa Gudavalli)
‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ lacks gameplay balance
Former Bethesda lead artist Nathan Purkeypile spoke to WSN on working on “Skyrim” and the “Fallout” series. With over 14 years of experience, Purkeypile has a long established a name for himself. (Image courtesy of Nathan Purkeypile)
Former Bethesda lead artist discusses working on ‘Skyrim’ and the ‘Fallout’ series
Blue crates filled with various fruits and vegetables sit in front of a French grocery store.
Navigating the Paris food scene with dietary restrictions
The interior of a restaurant with a large table where multiple young people are seated. There are plates of food and beverages. The chef is standing behind the table.
Campus, cooking and community: Ramadan at NYU Abu Dhabi
Lexie Alford, the youngest person ever to visit every country, holds up a sign that reads Country #111 in front of the The Forbidden City palace complex in Beijing, China.
Q&A: Guinness World Record holder Lexie Alford on traveling to every country
A birds-eye view of Paris from the Eiffel Tower.
Uncovering immigration issues in Paris brings the city out of its romanticized shell
A view of a sunset from a stone patio at NYU Florence, looking across the valley toward Villa Natalia. Trimmed hedges line the path down from the patio and cypress trees adorn the skyline.
Italian travel survival guide: My favorite cities in Italy
The pink facade of la Casa Rosada, the office of the Argentinian president. In front of it there is a blue-and-white Argentinian flag and a plaza. To the right are green trees.
Best trips while studying away at NYU Buenos Aires
Protesters walk down University Place holding a large sign that reads “NYU owes adjuncts.” A police officer on a moped directs traffic in front of the marching protesters.
A letter to President Hamilton: Adjunct faculty are essential to NYU
People hold signs at an abortion rights protest at Barclays Center. Signs read Codify Roe v. Wade, Fuck this, and Its not just abortion: Right to privacy equals gay marriage, gay sex, contraception and interracial marriage.
Opinion: Community abortion funds need your help right now, not Planned Parenthood
Two people hang up a protest banner on the exterior façade of a building covered with scaffolding.
Opinion: NYU students should do more to help New York City’s unhoused population
A protester holding up a sign saying “NYU + Sabatini = Disgrace” in front of the NYU Langone Health Center. A black-and-white headshot of Sabatini is superimposed on the left.
Editorial: Do no harm, Grossman. Reject Sabatini.
The marble facade of the building of the U.S. Supreme Court. The building has eight columns and marble stairs.
Opinion: Affirmative action is the best tool for increasing diversity
An illustration of a woman with makeup, wearing glasses and a graduation cap and gown. She is smiling in front of a pink background surrounded by purple floating hearts.
Off-Third: Judith Heumann fans hassle NYU seniors for graduation tickets
Two people hang up a protest banner on the exterior façade of a building covered with scaffolding.
Opinion: NYU students should do more to help New York City’s unhoused population
A crowd of police officers, legal personnel, reporters and civilians dressed in dark blue congregating on a sidewalk in the East Village.
Opinion: Coverage of Brooklyn shooting ignores lessons of previous mass shootings
Three NYPD officers in their dark blue uniforms congregating in the middle of the road appear to be discussing something. The officers are flanked by legal personnel dressed in suits on each side.
Editorial: Don’t throw more money at the failing NYPD
A green outdoor dining structure on the street. Inside, three people are eating at a table.
Opinion: Despite its flaws, the city council’s outdoor dining proposal deserves to pass
A crowd of people stand and walk around a park surrounded by city buildings and an arch monument under a clear blue sky.
Editorial: The NY Post is lying to you about homelessness around NYU
A group of protesters march through Chinatown. In the middle of the frame, one protester holds a cardboard sign with the words “Stop Asian Hate Crime” painted in thick black letters.
Opinion: Student gov’t statement supporting minority students falls flat, again
An illustration of a person, seen from the knees down, walking while wearing black heeled boots and blue jeans against a gray background.
Opinion: In praise of the Hot Girl Walk
A child wearing a green dress and shoes with a purple backpack is walking next to a red brick wall on a brown floor while a hand with pink nails holds a gray cell phone camera that records the childs walk. On the cell phone is a distorted and glitchy image of the child walking. The text Like, Comment, Subscribe appears chalked on the top right corner of the wall.
Opinion: Adults must prioritize the well-being and safety of children over social media’s profitability
Six protesters stand by the Washington Square Park fountain holding up cardboard posters and a Ukrainian flag in support of ending the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
Opinion: Stop publishing pieces on how to ‘cope’ with the invasion of Ukraine
An illustrated headshot of Rhode Island state senator Tiara Mack. She is wearing a royal blue shirt and circular glasses, and stands in front of a light blue background.
Opinion: Why it’s important to teach sex ed through a pleasure perspective
Season two, episode six of “Euphoria” premiered on HBO and HBO Max on Feb. 13. New episodes air on Sundays at 9 p.m. (Photo by Eddy Chen/HBO, courtesy of WarnerMedia)
Opinion: ‘Euphoria’ is emblematic of the exploitation of teens in media
Wordle is the latest word puzzle game to go viral on social media. It was acquired by The New York Times Company last week. (Staff Illustration by Manasa Gudavalli)
Opinion: Unity is what makes Wordle special
A protester holding up a sign saying “NYU + Sabatini = Disgrace” in front of the NYU Langone Health Center. A black-and-white headshot of Sabatini is superimposed on the left.
Editorial: Do no harm, Grossman. Reject Sabatini.
The marble facade of the building of the U.S. Supreme Court. The building has eight columns and marble stairs.
Opinion: Affirmative action is the best tool for increasing diversity
An illustration of a pink background with pink outlines in the shape of hearts, with a comma inside of a larger heart outline in the middle of the illustration.
Off-Third: Give the Oxford comma a break
An illustration divided vertically into two sections. The left side shows two men and three women in suits against a gray background. The vertical right side has the words “NYU Publishing Panel Event” and “Learn More” against a purple background.
Opinion: NYU’s publishing program needs to diversify 
An illustration of an NYU transcript with a W grade for one course.
Opinion: For students’ health, a W grade on a transcript should be expungeable
The exterior façade of a college building with golden doors and clear decorated windows as the sun shines on half of the building and people walk on the sidewalk.
Opinion: NYU CAS shouldn’t require a foreign language
A protester holding up a sign saying “NYU + Sabatini = Disgrace” in front of the NYU Langone Health Center. A black-and-white headshot of Sabatini is superimposed on the left.
Editorial: Do no harm, Grossman. Reject Sabatini.
Three NYPD officers in their dark blue uniforms congregating in the middle of the road appear to be discussing something. The officers are flanked by legal personnel dressed in suits on each side.
Editorial: Don’t throw more money at the failing NYPD
A crowd of people stand and walk around a park surrounded by city buildings and an arch monument under a clear blue sky.
Editorial: The NY Post is lying to you about homelessness around NYU
An illustration of seven clocks against a pale yellow background. Each clock is set to a different time.
Editorial: Make daylight saving time permanent
A cardboard sign with the words “Stop Asian Hate” in pale blue letters held by someone in a crowd of protesters.
Editorial: 6 Asian students were attacked on campus. Why did NYU take weeks to respond?
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
Editorial: Eric Adams needs to house the homeless, not attack them
Icons of (left to right) Microsoft Word, Google Docs and Apple Pages against a light purple background. The small crown and a number one badge are attached to the Google Docs icon.
Off-Third: We live in a Google Docs world — it’s time to start acting like it
An illustration of a woman wearing a teal blouse sitting on one of several green chairs below a clock on the wall. Floating text reads internship limbo.
Off-Third: Student excited at internship rejection: ‘I got a reply!’
An illustration of a pink background with pink outlines in the shape of hearts, with a comma inside of a larger heart outline in the middle of the illustration.
Off-Third: Give the Oxford comma a break
An illustration shows a figure of a person with a blue shirt and blue pants crossing their arms as they stand among a group of four silhouetted people talking. Illegible speech bubbles representing their thoughts float in the air above them.
Off-Third: Why everyone at NYU is more talented than you are
Students in line in front of the Cantor Film Center building. Illustrated on top of the picture, in front of the students in line, is a red-and-gold stanchion and a yellow table that reads “drinks” with coffee cups on top of it.
Off-Third: NYU should provide refreshments to students waiting in Cantor line
An illustration of a woman at Washington Square Park wearing a purple cardigan and looking towards the left-hand side. Behind her, the Washington Square Arch is visible, as well as a man playing a piano.
Off-Third: The case against AirPods
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Antisemitism on campus
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: WSN’s coverage of the ELI is erroneous
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: ‘Steinhardt student governments call for school to be renamed’
A protester holding up a sign saying “NYU + Sabatini = Disgrace” in front of the NYU Langone Health Center. A black-and-white headshot of Sabatini is superimposed on the left.
Editorial: Do no harm, Grossman. Reject Sabatini.
An illustration of a woman with makeup, wearing glasses and a graduation cap and gown. She is smiling in front of a pink background surrounded by purple floating hearts.
Off-Third: Judith Heumann fans hassle NYU seniors for graduation tickets
A purple uniform patch with the logo of the NYU Department of Public Safety on the shoulder of a Public Safety Officer.
Guest Essay: Campus Safety dept. ‘a ship without a captain,’ officer says
An illustration of a woman wearing a teal blouse sitting on one of several green chairs below a clock on the wall. Floating text reads internship limbo.
Off-Third: Student excited at internship rejection: ‘I got a reply!’
An illustration shows a figure of a person with a blue shirt and blue pants crossing their arms as they stand among a group of four silhouetted people talking. Illegible speech bubbles representing their thoughts float in the air above them.
Off-Third: Why everyone at NYU is more talented than you are
An illustration divided vertically into two sections. The left side shows two men and three women in suits against a gray background. The vertical right side has the words “NYU Publishing Panel Event” and “Learn More” against a purple background.
Opinion: NYU’s publishing program needs to diversify 
An illustration of the silhouettes of three NYU Campus Safety officers, standing with the hands clasped in front of their bodies. None of their faces have been drawn.
Inside NYU’s troubled Campus Safety department
Judith Heumann sits in a warmly lit room holding up two of her books, Being Heumann and Rolling Warrior. She is wearing a blue top with floral embroidery. In the background, two vases sit on a shelf and a lamp can be seen.
Judith Heumann on NYU commencement and disability activism
Skirting the Screener: How students fake NYU’s COVID pass
Skirting the Screener: How students fake NYU’s COVID pass
An image of Bobst Library looking down on the ground-floor atrium. On each level, metal screens run from the floor to the ceiling.
Bobst Library’s enduring history of suicide
Cooper Pontelandolfo and an NCAA referee stand in the center of the frame. An NCAA Wrestling banner runs through the length of the background, below spectators in the bleachers.
Wrestling All-American freshman Pontelandolfo thrives despite adversity
A student baseball player wearing a white uniform with the NYU logo and number 20 is throwing a baseball. The stadium has green seats and brown dirt on the field.
Violets baseball undefeated with 9-0 season start
NYU baseball player Grant Berman follows through on his swing after hitting a pitch. He wears a purple jersey and white pants cuffed at the knee to reveal purple socks. On the right, a catcher crouches on the ground in an all-white uniform.
NYU baseball comes out swinging 726 days later
Belle Pellecchia dribbles a basketball across the court toward the basket. She is wearing an all-white uniform with her hair pulled back in a ponytail. Around her is one of her teammates and two players from the opposing team
Q&A: Basketball freshman phenom Pellecchia on season awards, tournament hopes and Sue Bird
NYU Women’s Volleyball celebrates their 2021 University Athletic Association Conference Championship victory over Emory University. This win was part of a historic season for the team. (Image courtesy of Abby Ausmus)
A first-year and a senior on NYU women’s volleyball’s historic season
Oliver Kleban is a senior on the men’s soccer team. NYU’s student-athletes returned to practice and competitions after experiencing NYU and NCAA COVID-19 restrictions during the 2020-21 school year. (Image courtesy of NYU Athletics)
NYU soccer 2021 recap: rekindling the love of the game
The logo of WSNs 2022 While You Were Here graduation-themed special issue.
While You Were Here
A portrait of Phoebe Tan standing in front of a beach and a portrait of Laura Derbonne standing in front of a cherry blossom tree at Washington Square Park.
Not according to plan: From college major to career path
On the NYU basketball court, the NYU Women’s Basketball team stands in a line. Players are clapping the other basketball team’s hands as they walk in the opposite direction.
Graduating from school and from sports
A group photo of (Left to right, top to bottom) Jake Capriotti, Caitlin Hsu, Charitssa Stone, Sabrina Choudhary, Isabella Armus, Sho Matsuyama and Max Tiefer in front of the WSN logo in the WSN office.
Meet WSN’s 2022 graduates
Illustration with a pink background and two sheets of paper. On the first sheet of paper, the first section of WSN editor Caitlin Hsus college application essay. On the second sheet of paper, partially hidden by the first, is WSN editor Aleksandra Goldbergs college application essay.
Our admissions essays, four years later
UTA Publishing Editor Caitlin Hsu in a red and blue striped shirt with her sticker-filled laptop against the WSN red background.
Letter from the soon-to-be former editor
A portrait of Edoardo Marras with long wavy hair wearing a blue shirt and beige coat in front of the halal cart at Washington Square Park.
Eating around the world 
A portrait of Hesam Oveys wearing a black jacket layered over a beige hoodie and a red shirt. He is looking straight at the camera. Behind him is a brick building.
From “Mad Minute” to formulating magic and meaning in math
A portrait of Casey Hall-Landers posing in front of a red velvet curtain. They are wearing a beige jacket with orange embroidered flowers, a green checkered vest, and a purple collared shirt. Additionally, they have split dyed hair with blue on the left and pink on the right.
Casey Hall-Landers on disability, dance and the echoes of trauma
A portrait of Stella Wunder in Washington Square Park. They are wearing an iridescent turquoise shirt with a black vest on top. She is also wearing pink eyeliner and gold star earrings.
Tisch student Stella Wunder is TikToking through the entertainment industry
Sadie Jeans debut single WYD Now? was released on Dec. 10, 2021. (Photo by Sofia Ziman)
Sadie Jean on her debut single “WYD Now” and her music ambitions
As only a college student in her penultimate year of studies in Steinhardts Music Business program, Piper Page has already released four songs and a music video. (Photo by Anna E. Henderson)
Taking a ‘Risk’: Piper Page breaks into the music scene
A crowd of people and cyclists walking across an intersection.
A photo hoarder’s monologue: streets IN digital & ON analog
The ceiling of Bobst Library atrium overlaid with a picture of the Empire State Building.
New York cannot be the city of your dreams
A blurred biker rides along the Hudson River Park piers. On the left, a white banner hangs on a rail with the words “#NewYorkTough” in royal blue. Behind both is the Jersey City skyline.
The allure of the pause
Three blurry-faced people stand in front of someone’s shoulder.
Allegory for the 21st century
(Staff Photo by Julian Hammond Santander)
In between yesterday and tomorrow
(Staff photo by Taylor Knight)
Pyrite
The logo of WSNs 2022 While You Were Here graduation-themed special issue.
While You Were Here
A portrait of Phoebe Tan standing in front of a beach and a portrait of Laura Derbonne standing in front of a cherry blossom tree at Washington Square Park.
Not according to plan: From college major to career path
On the NYU basketball court, the NYU Women’s Basketball team stands in a line. Players are clapping the other basketball team’s hands as they walk in the opposite direction.
Graduating from school and from sports
A group photo of (Left to right, top to bottom) Jake Capriotti, Caitlin Hsu, Charitssa Stone, Sabrina Choudhary, Isabella Armus, Sho Matsuyama and Max Tiefer in front of the WSN logo in the WSN office.
Meet WSN’s 2022 graduates
Illustration with a pink background and two sheets of paper. On the first sheet of paper, the first section of WSN editor Caitlin Hsus college application essay. On the second sheet of paper, partially hidden by the first, is WSN editor Aleksandra Goldbergs college application essay.
Our admissions essays, four years later
UTA Publishing Editor Caitlin Hsu in a red and blue striped shirt with her sticker-filled laptop against the WSN red background.
Letter from the soon-to-be former editor
An illustration of a glass tipped over with liquid flowing from it. The liquid is flowing into a cigarette butt that has smoke billowing up from it.
When you left
The storefront of Newsbar at 107 University Place. The door is open and people are seated outside. Others walk past the cafe.
People-telling
A line-art illustration of a hand holding a Polaroid of a long-haired figure. One bubble contains the words “i love you too,” and another contains “i love you… …goodbye”.
Five stages of grief
On the left, a person’s hand writing a letter with a pencil. On the right, an illustration of a pedestal sink and mirror.
Finding solace again
Staff Illustration by Susan Behrends Valenzuela
After the quiet melancholy
Dugan described moving to New York City for college as the start of a new journey. (Image courtesy of Kiersten Dugan)
The library of my mind
A crowd of people and cyclists walking across an intersection.
A photo hoarder’s monologue: streets IN digital & ON analog
Caitlin Hsu, a WSN editor, and Will Wood sitting on brown couches in between a fern and a Fender Stratocaster.
Will Wood wants to be authentic, whatever it takes
The ceiling of Bobst Library atrium overlaid with a picture of the Empire State Building.
New York cannot be the city of your dreams
A blurred biker rides along the Hudson River Park piers. On the left, a white banner hangs on a rail with the words “#NewYorkTough” in royal blue. Behind both is the Jersey City skyline.
The allure of the pause
Four individuals collectively cut a rainbow ribbon. From left to right they are: Katherine Fleming, Debra Furr-Holden, Dr. Cheryl Healton and Andrew Hamilton.
School of Global Public Health unveils new building, welcomes incoming dean
A black-and-white image showcasing the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory located in what is now the Brown Building. Two rows of factory workers sit in a long-desk formation working at sewing machines.
Video: 111th anniversary of Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire to be commemorated
Public Works’ ‘AS YOU LIKE IT’ returns Aug. 10 in Central Park
Public Works’ ‘AS YOU LIKE IT’ returns Aug. 10 in Central Park
Fresh to the NYC Apartment Hunt? Here is the Need-to-Know
Fresh to the NYC Apartment Hunt? Here is the Need-to-Know
Nicholas Szuch, (NYU, 2015), co-founder of Lettey, a new app that—for the first time—leverages the power of social networks to help renters find an apartment.
New to Renting? This NYU Alumni-Founded App Can Help

Washington Square News

Washington Square News

Public Works’ ‘AS YOU LIKE IT’ returns Aug. 10 in Central Park

Public+Works%E2%80%99+%E2%80%98AS+YOU+LIKE+IT%E2%80%99+returns+Aug.+10+in+Central+Park

August 5, 2022

Begins August 10 The Delacorte Theater in Central Park

Public Works’ acclaimed musical production of “AS YOU LIKE IT returns to Central Park, bringing together its diverse ensemble of both professional actors and community members from across New York. Adapted by Shaina Taub and Director of Public Works Laurie Woolery, featuring music and lyrics by Taub, this ambitious work of participatory theater has been hailed as “thrilling and terrifically vital” by The New York Times. Forced from their homes, Orlando, Duke Senior, his daughter Rosalind, and niece Celia are banished to the Forest of Arden. There, they discover a community of acceptance and transformational love, where all are welcomed and embraced. Laurie Woolery directs this magical adaptation of a beloved classic.

The full company of “AS YOU LIKE IT.” Photo by Tam Shell.

This summer, we are excited to return with all five ways to access free tickets:  

Distribution in Central Park

Lottery at The Public Theater

Digital Lottery with TodayTix

Standby Line in Central Park

Five Borough Distribution

Learn more about performances for “AS YOU LIKE IT that offer access for people with disabilities.

The Public requires proof of complete COVID-19 vaccination by the date of attendance for access to The Delacorte Theater. A booster dose, for those eligible under CDC guidelines, and the use of a face mask are recommended but not required. For more details, visit Safe in the Park.

Want to reserve your seat to New York’s favorite summer tradition? Become a Supporter Plus with a gift of $300 or more. You’ll be contributing to a 60-year legacy of providing millions of free tickets to New Yorkers. To keep the majority of seats free for all, only a limited number of reserved seats are available. Join in as a Supporter Plus today.

Contact WSN’s business team about sponsored articles at [email protected]

Washington Square News
Washington Square News
Join  •  Submit  •  Advertise  •  About  •  Masthead
© 2022 Washington Square News • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments that are deemed spam or hate speech by the moderators will be deleted.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published.

 