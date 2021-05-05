Even before they were a headline

A collaborative poetry piece written to celebrate people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent in response to the rise in anti-Asian hate

Despite the wave of hate crimes and the history of xenophobia against their community, Asian Americans remain strong. (Illustration by Sally Chen.)

Disclaimer: This collaborative work was not created by someone of Asian or Pacific Islander descent; however, it was compiled using the words of contributors, credited at the end, who are of Asian or Pacific Islander descent.

It is an old story, one that my grandpa told my mother, and she, in turn, told me

For as long as we’ve called this place home,

America dines at our restaurants

America frequents our nail salons

America loves our culture,

yet fails to love us

America tells us, you do not belong,

you are not a family member at the table,

failing to recognize our role in the fabric of this country

The sacrifice of Asian immigrants,

leaving behind everything

to move to America

Mouths, shut

Working for the dollar to survive

Heads, down

Providing for their families

But five generations are still

Not American Enough

Go back to your country

But America is my country too

I was born and raised here,

just like you

This is nothing new

Colonialism, imperialism,

racism, orientalism,

now in the form of caskets

covered in frustrated tears

adorned with mugunghwas, orchids and cherry blossoms

Words carry weight, silence does too.

Our people left the violence of one country only to take on the violence of another,

and you dare lay a hand on our elders,

when all we ever asked for was peace

America, you see us as passive

emotionless

obedient

America, you fail to know us

love us

accept us

You continue to misrepresent us

stereotype us

hurt us

And you turn a blind eye

To the sacrifices

that form our love languages,

engraved in our voices

To the selflessness

that forms our history,

engraved in our bodies

To the devotion

that forms our culture,

engraved in our skin

To the opportunity

that forms our art,

engraved in our hands

I am heartbroken. I am enraged. But I also refuse to let hate prosper.

Alone, we radiate with potential

United, we are an unstoppable force

Beautiful. Golden. Worthy.

We are resilient.

We are divine.

We are human.

I scream it with all the air I can fill into my lungs.

By: Lorraine Olaya

With contributions from:

Johmmiry Almonte

Julia Caldwell

Joñi Chao Honeywell

Kayla Jin

Aseah Khan

Aine E Nakamura

Ashley Tang

And several other contributors who wish to remain anonymous

A special thanks to:

NYU’s Asian/Pacific/American Institute

Amita Manghnani, the associate director of A/P/A Institute

Aseah Khan, the founder/lead for A/P/A Reads

Professor Pacharee Sudhinaraset from the NYU Department of English

Email Lorraine Olaya at [email protected]