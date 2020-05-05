WSN shaped my NYU experience unexpectedly. It started with NYFW coverage as a freshman when I struggled getting to venues on time because New York was still an unfamiliar place. By sophomore year, I was comfortable with my environment but began to focus on the things I surrounded myself with. I quickly found that by sharing a meal with someone you could get to know their authentic self, whether that’s in a dining hall or a swanky restaurant. Food became the gateway to expressing myself and finding the right company to share that with.

As a Dining Editor, one of my favorite and most memorable pitches taken is for an ASMR Mukbang video. Not just because of the unusual task, but due to the writer who embraced it and was dedicated to delivering their all to something that was different yet still deserved appreciation. My WSN experience guided me through the rest of my college career. And now, saying goodbye to NYU isn’t a daunting feeling but something familiar much like when I left WSN. I’m still comforted by the people that I bonded with and am looking forward to the next time we’ll be seeing each other across a dining table.

Email Liv Chai at [email protected] Read more from Washington Square News’ “While You Were Here 2020.”