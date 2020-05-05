Justina Avent

If it weren’t for WSN, I’m not sure I’d be pursuing the career I’m pursuing now. During my short time at WSN, I was a Social Media Deputy with loads of creative liberty when it came to my story-telling. WSN introduced me to professional copywriting and social media management and helped turn a hobby into a passion. When I was no longer part of the WSN team, I still looked to the paper as a go-to, trusted source for staying current and aware of NYU happenings. As my NYU journey comes to a close, I wish the next generation of WSN staff nothing but the best and that you too can have your hobby transformed into a passion.

