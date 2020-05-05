Julia McNeil

Summoning up the courage to join Washington Square News at the start of my junior year was the most rewarding decision that I made during my time as an undergraduate. Working in the newsroom every Sunday gave me the opportunity to put out visual journalism on a large scale while working alongside a passionate, inspiring, and fun group of students. Being a part of Washington Square News allowed me to cover events such as New York Fashion Week, music festivals, activist protests and political rallies. Most importantly, the friendships I’ve formed through Washington Square News have truly helped NYU feel like my home.

