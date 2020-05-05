I didn’t expect myself to spend my entire college career in the WSN basement, but perhaps that’s a virtue of choosing to graduate early. While I’ve been fortunate enough to pursue interests in other clubs or internships, the newspaper has always been different. It’s given me friends and collaborators that I will turn to for the rest of my life. It’s allowed me to take part in wild opportunities that I never would have dreamed would come my way. It’s helped me grow as a writer, leader and person through some of the most creatively satisfying, yet challenging, projects. I walked into that giant office my first week of college, just wanting to write movie reviews, and being intimidated by that giant, red WSN wall glaring at me. I was terrified back then, uncertain of my future, unsure of my abilities and unaware of all the 12+ hour nights to come. Since then I have done a lot of work I’m proud of and made a lot of stupid mistakes. But coming back week after week to years later leading the magazine, it has been a wonderful, yet testing journey that has taught me so much about journalism, storytelling and myself, to some degree. Special shoutouts to the Arts Desk and Under the Arch, the two desks I’ve had the privilege of producing content for throughout my time here, and where I was fortunate enough to both be mentored by insightful people and help newcomers grow into their own. I’m sad that the last thing I’m writing for this paper is a goodbye, but I’m happy I still have a chance to properly do that in a time like this. If you’re not a senior, or in WSN, and reading this, know this much: once you’re in this cult, there’s no going back. But it’s still the best decision you’ll ever make. Sending love and thanks to my mentors, friends and everyone I’ve had the honor of working with at this publication.

Email Guru Ramanathan at [email protected] Read more from Washington Square News’ “While You Were Here 2020.”