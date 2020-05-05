Fernanda Nunes

The first time I walked into the WSN office was during Welcome Week, in September 2016. It was weird (why is it in a basement?) and I had never worked at a school paper before, but I’m glad I went. After that, I ended up staying at WSN for almost two years. I learned a lot about the school, met some of my smartest, kindest and funniest friends, and found out that I love editing and writing, even if it means sometimes you need to stay up until 4 a.m. on a Sunday, circling Oxford commas. I know that everyone who’s ever been at WSN probably hated it a little bit at some point, but it’s a very special place. It makes the whole NYU experience, and New York City, somewhat less terrifying. It’s scary, but at least we were together then — and still are, but now as graduating seniors.

