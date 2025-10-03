Q&A: Maude Latour on performing for a hometown crowd at All Things Go NYC

On stage, rising pop star Maude Latour is a force to be reckoned with. While performing, she’s jumping up and down and belting pop-rock tracks, dressed in a sparkling two-piece with glittery strands in her hair. Off stage, the 25-year-old maintains her bubbly energy, chatting with strangers and friends even after performing an energy-filled set to thousands.

Since her 2020 TikTok breakthrough with the synth-pop single “One More Weekend,” Latour has grown into one of the most exciting voices of pop’s new generation, highlighted in last year’s debut album, “Sugar Water.” Fresh off the heels of her All Things Go set and release of “Sugar Water (Deluxe),” the singer spoke with WSN about her concert traditions and full-circle moments in her career.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

WSN: How do you prepare yourself, mentally and emotionally, to deliver such high-energy performances?

Latour: Before a show, I tend to get really quiet and almost still — I kind of shut down and conserve my energy. I might need to work on better pre-show rituals in the future. My band says I go from zero to 100, but that’s just how I mentally get ready. I need that calm before letting everything out on stage.

WSN: How did it feel performing at All Things Go, especially with the audience’s energy and support?

Latour: It was incredible. The audience’s energy was just radiating. The perfect weather and golden hour made everything feel magical.

WSN: Your deluxe album ‘Sugar Water’ just dropped. How did it feel to perform new songs live for the first time?

Latour: I was a little nervous about playing the new songs. I’d been stressing about the set list and changed it last night for the 12th and final time. But in the end, it was really cool to sing new music live and have that direct connection with people. There’s all these ways to promote music nowadays with TikTok, but this reminded me that sometimes you just have to sing the freaking song.

WSN: You mentioned having a ‘full circle’ moment performing in New York City, where you went to university. Can you share more about that feeling and your journey as an artist?

Latour: Performing in New York was truly special. During the song “Comedown,” I just had this overwhelming feeling — like I’d made it. The song is about being 16 and sneaking out to find myself, and now, looking out at the crowd, seeing my friends, family and so many New York teenagers, it just felt surreal. My music is like my diary, and having my real-life story play out on stage is an amazing, emotional experience.

WSN: All Things Go is known for uplifting women and queer artists. What’s it like to experience that supportive environment?

Latour: It’s so fun and freeing. The festival has this amazing, supportive energy, and it feels great to be around so many incredible girly acts. It really is the most badass lineup, and you can feel the support not just from the fans, but from the other artists as well.

WSN: You’re also on tour with pop-folk singer Alex Warren right now. What are you looking forward to with your upcoming shows?

Latour: I’m so excited, especially for the D.C. All Things Go show with Kesha, Doechii and MARINA. It’s seriously a dream lineup. Playing my shows with Alex Warren feels like a big milestone. I have shows in Jacksonville, Orlando and Hollywood, Florida coming up — it’s the first time I’ve performed in Florida. I think we’re just getting so dialed at playing the show. It just keeps getting better and better.

